Inseego Joins T-Mobile Partner Plus Channel Subsidy Program

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG), a technology leader in 5G mobile and fixed wireless solutions for mobile network operators, Fortune 500 enterprises, government, and SMBs, is excited to announce its inclusion in the recently launched T-Mobile Partner Plus program. This initiative aligns with Inseego’s mission to facilitate a smooth and cost-effective transition to 5G for businesses.

T-Mobile Partner Plus is a channel subsidy program designed to reduce the initial cost of enterprise-grade 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) equipment and now includes Inseego’s high-performance 5G indoor and outdoor FWA solutions. This partnership highlights the shared commitment of Inseego and T-Mobile to remove barriers of 5G adoption and support the digital transformation of businesses nationwide. The program also provides partners with enhanced incentives, training, and support to drive growth and success in the 5G era.

Businesses will benefit from the Partner Plus program for Business Internet in several ways:

T-Mobile will offer a subsidy credit of up to $700 on select Inseego indoor and outdoor 5G FWA solutions.

3 years of Inseego Connect Advanced cloud management will be included on new activations at no charge - a $200 value per device.

Businesses may also choose to include Inseego Care at an additional cost, which provides an extended warranty option, enhancing the standard 1-year warranty up to 3 or 5 years, ensuring businesses have access to long-term support.



These solutions are designed to meet the diverse needs of businesses by offering robust, reliable and secure 5G connectivity tailored to various industries, environments and use cases.

“At Inseego, we are dedicated to providing innovative solutions that help businesses stay connected and competitive in today’s digital world,” said Steve Harmon, Chief Revenue Officer at Inseego. “Our participation in the T-Mobile Partner Plus program allows us to offer our compelling 5G fixed wireless solutions at even more affordable pricing, making it easier for businesses to adopt secure and reliable 5G technology.”

“Inseego is dedicated to engaging and empowering our growing ecosystem of channel partners,” said Keri Bolding, SVP of Global Channel Sales & Distribution at Inseego. “Through programs like this, in partnership with T-Mobile, we are creating opportunities for growth and innovation. It’s truly exciting to be part of this journey, driving success together.”

For more information about Inseego’s 5G fixed wireless solutions available through the T-Mobile Partner Plus program, please visit: T-Mobile Partner Plus. To learn more about Inseego’s 5G solutions, visit: www.inseego.com.

About Inseego Corp.

Inseego Corp. (Nasdaq: INSG) is the industry leader in 5G Enterprise cloud WAN solutions, with millions of end customers and thousands of enterprise and SMB customers on its 4G, 5G, and cloud platforms. Inseego’s 5G Edge Cloud combines the industry’s best 5G technology, rich cloud networking features, and intelligent edge applications. Inseego powers new business experiences by connecting distributed sites and workforces, securing enterprise data, and improving business outcomes with intelligent operational visibility—all over a 5G network. For more information on Inseego, visit www.inseego.com. #Putting5GtoWork

©2025. Inseego Corp. All rights reserved. MiFi and Inseego are trademarks of Inseego Corp. Other Company, product, or service names mentioned herein are the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Relations Contact:

Jodi Ellis, Inseego Corp.

PR@inseego.com