LeddarTech Reports on Participation in CES 2025

QUEBEC CITY, Canada, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LeddarTech® Holdings Inc. (“LeddarTech”) (Nasdaq: LDTC), an automotive software company that provides patented disruptive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software technology, LeddarVision™, today announced it has wrapped up its presence at the 2025 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) and achieved key strategic milestones. The culmination of the event demonstrates that the company is poised to deliver exceptional value to its customers.

Driving Innovation Through Strategic Partnerships

With the successful CES 2025 demonstration of LeddarVision Surround (LVS-2+) software utilizing Texas Instruments (“TI”) TDA4VH-Q1 processor, LeddarTech has now received the second advanced royalty payment of US$ 3 million as part of its licensing agreement. This partnership, announced in early December 2024, aims to capitalize on the integration of LeddarTech’s groundbreaking LeddarVision software into TI’s scalable portfolio of processors to create a comprehensive platform for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) markets. The collaboration signifies a pivotal step forward in delivering cutting-edge solutions to automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers, underscoring LeddarTech’s commitment to innovation and leadership.

Customer and Partner Enthusiasm at CES 2025

At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, LeddarTech showcased its LeddarVision Surround-View (LVS-2+), a state-of-the-art software stack tailored for L2/L2+ highway and city ADAS applications. This breakthrough technology addresses critical challenges the automotive industry faces, setting new benchmarks in safety and performance and enabling automotive manufacturers to cost-effectively meet 5-star NCAP 2025/GSR 2022 requirements.

During the event, LeddarTech conducted in-booth software platform demonstrations, product presentations and high-level meetings with OEMs, Tier 1 suppliers and strategic partners. LeddarTech also conducted multiple live LeddarNavigator demonstrations. During CES 2025, LeddarTech collected customer leads and forged the beginnings of multiple potential new partnerships with significant participants in the automotive industry.

This enthusiastic reception highlights the growing demand for LeddarTech’s AI platform software, which helps its customers develop ADAS and AD solutions to reduce road casualties.

Building Upon a Bright Future

As LeddarTech looks ahead, the company remains steadfast in its vision of transforming mobility. With over 170 patent applications (87 granted) and a legacy of innovation, LeddarTech is uniquely positioned to lead the industry in creating safer, more efficient and sustainable transportation systems.

“2025 marks an exciting new chapter for LeddarTech,” said Frantz Saintellemy, President and CEO of LeddarTech. “Our strategic partnerships, increased customer traction, new products and the overwhelmingly positive market response at CES reaffirm our confidence in the future. We remain committed to delivering exceptional value to our customers and shareholders as we continue to drive the future of mobility.”

About LeddarTech

A global software company founded in 2007 and headquartered in Quebec City with additional R&D centers in Montreal and Tel Aviv, Israel, LeddarTech develops and provides comprehensive AI-based low-level sensor fusion and perception software solutions that enable the deployment of ADAS, autonomous driving (AD) and parking applications. LeddarTech’s automotive-grade software applies advanced AI and computer vision algorithms to generate accurate 3D models of the environment to achieve better decision making and safer navigation. This high-performance, scalable, cost-effective technology is available to OEMs and Tier 1-2 suppliers to efficiently implement automotive and off-road vehicle ADAS solutions.

LeddarTech is responsible for several remote-sensing innovations, with over 170 patent applications (87 granted) that enhance ADAS, AD and parking capabilities. Better awareness around the vehicle is critical in making global mobility safer, more efficient, sustainable and affordable: this is what drives LeddarTech to seek to become the most widely adopted sensor fusion and perception software solution.

Additional information about LeddarTech is accessible at www.LeddarTech.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter (X), Facebook and YouTube.

