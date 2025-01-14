House of Sillage Supports Los Angeles Wildfire Relief Efforts with 100% Sales Donation from Select Whispers Collection

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the devastating wildfires that have affected communities across California, House of Sillage, the prestigious luxury fragrance brand, is announcing its commitment to support relief efforts through a charitable initiative. 100% of sales from select Whispers Collection fragrances will be donated to the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund, which provides immediate relief to those impacted by the fires.

With these funds, it will help provide critical assistance to individuals and families who have lost their homes, including access to shelter, food, cash, and essential services. The donations will support both the immediate recovery needs of those affected as well as mid- and long-term recovery efforts to help rebuild communities devastated by the fires.

"We are deeply moved by the devastation caused by these wildfires and are committed to helping our community during this difficult time," said [Nicole Mather], [Founder/CEO] at House of Sillage. "At House of Sillage, we believe in the brilliance of Haute Perfumerie to empower, inspire, and bring hope and comfort. By contributing to the California Community Foundation Wildlife Recovery Fund, we hope to provide essential support and resources for those in urgent need."

House of Sillage’s contribution is part of a broader movement within the fragrance and beauty industry, as numerous brands come together to support the California wildfire recovery. This initiative reflects House of Sillage's long-standing commitment to giving back to the community and providing aid in times of crisis.

