Dr. Safa Manav Clinic Reveals Plans to Strengthen Its Position as a Global Destination for Advanced Cosmetic Procedures This 2025

Photo courtesy of Dr. Safa Manav Clinic

ISTANBUL, Turkey, Jan. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for cosmetic surgery continues to surge worldwide, Dr. Safa Manav Clinic in Istanbul is poised to strengthen its position as a premier destination for advanced aesthetic procedures.

Recent studies highlight this growing trend, with the Australasian College of Cosmetic Surgery and Medicine reporting that nearly 38% of Australian adults are considering cosmetic surgery within the next decade. Similarly, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons notes a 19% increase in cosmetic procedures since 2019, reflecting a global desire for physical enhancement.

Capitalising on this momentum, In 2025, Dr. Safa Manav Clinic aims to further solidify this global trust by expanding its reach to patients from Australia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The clinic's unique selling proposition extends beyond surgical excellence, offering a comprehensive experience that seamlessly blends cutting-edge medical care with Turkey's rich cultural heritage.

Dr. Safa Manav, the clinic's founder and principal surgeon, mentions, “Traveling from one country to another for a surgical treatment is not easy. It requires a lot of planning and effort. We repay our customer’s long journey to our clinic by ensuring each of them feels valued and understood. We provide them with top-tier medical care and an exceptional overall experience.”

The clinic has outlined a multi-faceted strategy for 2025 to achieve these goals. The clinic plans to invest heavily in advanced technology and continuous professional development. With over two decades of experience in plastic surgery, specialising in breast and facial procedures, Dr. Manav aims to share his expertise with his team. His international training, including studies at Gazi University Faculty of Medicine and UZ Brussels Plastic Surgery, provides a solid foundation for adapting to the needs of a diverse global clientele.

Dr. Manav mentions, “It is our goal as a team to explore more ways to establish minimally invasive techniques that will reduce recovery time and enhance the overall patient experience.”

Understanding that safety is paramount for all patients, Dr. Safa Manav Clinic is committed to enhancing its stringent safety protocols. The clinic will invest in state-of-the-art equipment and adhere to safety procedures for both pre-operative and post-operative assessments, certified by the Ministry of Health. This safety also includes providing patients with detailed instructions and support throughout their recovery process, including regular follow-up appointments to monitor progress and address concerns.

Dr. Safa Manav Clinic understands that for Australians and other global patients considering overseas cosmetic procedures, safety is paramount. “I recognise that each patient who comes to me is striving to become their best self,” Dr. Manav mentions. “My top priority is to provide them with a safe procedure that helps make their beauty journey as smooth and worry-free as possible.”

Recognising each patient's unique needs, the clinic plans to implement new business procedures that allow for deeper analysis of individual conditions and clearer goal-setting. This personalised approach aims to achieve optimal results and elevate the patient experience. Topping it all, the clinic also includes seeking more ways to integrate the beauty of Turkish hospitality into the core of its services.

He adds, “Our goal is to stay on top of medical advancements while still maintaining the uniqueness we are known for. We incorporate the latest techniques and technologies to guarantee the best patient outcomes that cannot be found in our patient's home country.”

With these plans, Dr. Manav looks forward to improving its services and increasing its track record of success with clients worldwide, from Australia to the U.S. to Istanbul.

“Seeing our patients achieve their desired results and regain their confidence is incredibly rewarding,” says Dr. Manav. “For anyone considering a cosmetic procedure, Dr Safa Manav Clinic offers expertise, innovation, and care that ensures an exceptional experience and outstanding results. This global trust in our clinic reflects our dedication to enhancing beauty and restoring confidence in every patient.”

Dr. Safa Manav offers free video consultations to his patients worldwide to understand their needs and deliver tailored solutions. Please visit the Dr. Safa Manav Clinic’s website to arrange a free consultation.

About Dr. Safa Manav Clinic

Dr. Safa Manav Clinic is a leading destination for cosmetic procedures, known for its advanced techniques, patient safety, and personalised care, located in Istanbul, Turkey. Under the leadership of award-winner plastic surgeon and instructor Dr. Safa Manav, the clinic attracts patients from around the globe seeking high-quality aesthetic treatments in a supportive and welcoming environment

Contact Details:

Contact person name: Dr. Safa Manav

Company: Dr. Safa Manav Clinic

Website: https://drsafamanav.com/

Email: info@drsafamanav.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/03bca598-a963-4da5-8803-cb161480a28d