TextMagic group’s sales results for Q4 2024

The group’s unaudited consolidated total revenue decreased in the fourth quarter of 2024 by 11% year-over-year to €3,762 thousand (Q4 2023: €4,243 thousand). Unaudited consolidated total revenues for the 12 months of 2024 increased by 1% to €15,715 thousand (12m 2023: €14,970 thousand).

Quarter (in thousands) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Textmagic SMS platform €3,598* €4,081 -12 %* Voog website and e-commerce platform €164 €162 1 % Total unaudited consolidated revenue €3,762 €4,243 -11 %

* Textmagic SMS platform’s revenue is affected by foreign exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2023, SMS platform revenue in Q4 2024 would have been €3,546 thousand.

January - December (in thousands) 12M 2024 12M 2023 Change Textmagic SMS platform €14,533* €14,580 +0 %* Voog website and e-commerce platform €642 €390 - Total unaudited consolidated revenue €15,175 €14,970 +1 %

* Textmagic SMS platform’s revenue is affected by foreign exchange rates. If exchange rates had been the same as in 2023, SMS platform revenue in 12M 2024 would have been €14,453 thousand.

Textmagic SMS platform’s sales results for Q4 2024 and 12 months

Quarter Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Change Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 63,405 69,986 -9 % Active users* 19,778 23,158 -15 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 3 months** €182 €176 3 %





January - December 12M 2024 12M 2023 Change Volume of SMS messages (thousand pcs) 252,784 264,908 -5 % Active users* 26,431 35,410 -25 % Average revenue per user (ARPU), 12 months** €549 €412 +33 %

* An active user is any unique paying customer who has used Textmagic SMS platform services during the reporting period.

**ARPU is calculated as Unaudited revenue / Active users.

In the fourth quarter of 2024, the volume of SMS messages sent decreased by 9% compared to the previous year, while the total annual volume declined by 5%. The main reasons for the decline continue to be U.S. regulations restricting mass messaging for unregistered marketing campaigns, as well as the financial situation and price sensitivity of customers, which have led to a reduction in the number of active users.

Despite the decline in message volume and active users, revenue remained at the 2023 level, indicating that the customers who left were more price sensitive. Revenue in 2024 was lower than forecast, resulting in preliminary estimates of lower-than-expected EBITDA and operating profit; detailed results will be published in the 12-month interim report on February 25, 2025.

Q4 2024 Overview

Textmagic platform development efforts in the fourth quarter continued to focus on expanding the value proposition and functionality to provide a more advanced communication solution for customers and reach new audiences. WhatsApp and LiveChat were added as new communication channels, enabling companies to manage multiple customer inquiries and exchanges in a single environment and provide faster, more personalized service.

A significant milestone was the launch of the Helpdesk module, positioning the Textmagic platform as a versatile tool for both customer support and internal communication management. The Helpdesk integrates multiple communication channels into a unified solution, saving organizations time and streamlining workflows. In addition, the TextMagic platform successfully completed another SOC 2 audit, confirming its compliance with stringent privacy and security standards.

In October, Voog's development team launched the beta version of the Edicy.com landing page creation tool. The Edicy platform allows marketers and small businesses to quickly and easily create visually engaging landing pages and track their performance.

Additional information:

Getter Grünmann

TextMagic AS, CFO

investor@textmagic.biz

https://investor.textmagic.com/