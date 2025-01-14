NBPE Announces 1H 2025 Dividend

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED HEREIN IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN OR INTO AUSTRALIA, CANADA, ITALY, DENMARK, JAPAN, THE UNITED STATES, OR TO ANY NATIONAL OF SUCH JURISDICTIONS

St Peter Port, Guernsey 14 January 2025

NB Private Equity Partners (the “Company” or “NBPE”), the $1.3bn, FTSE 250, listed private equity investment company managed by Neuberger Berman, today announces its 1H 2025 Dividend.

1H 2025 Dividend

1H 2025 dividend payment of $0.47 per share to be paid on 28 February 2025

Annualised dividend yield on 30 November 2024 NAV of 3.4% and 5.0% on closing share price of £15.50 on 13 January 2025

The 1H 2025 dividend is the 25th consecutive dividend paid, resulting in over $380 million declared or returned to shareholders by way of dividends, since 2013





Dividend Information

While NBPE declares dividends in US Dollars, Shareholders will receive Sterling dividends at the prevailing rate at the time of currency conversion, unless an election to receive dividends in US Dollars is made on forms which are available on NBPE’s website prior to the currency election date listed below. If an investor has previously elected to receive US Dollars, that election will be used unless changed. Investors may also participate in a dividend re-investment plan (forms for which are available on NBPE’s website) if they wish to increase their shareholdings instead of receiving cash dividends.





Distribution amount: $0.47 per Share Ex-dividend date: 23 January 2025 Dividend record date: 24 January 2025 Final day for Currency Election: 7 February 2025 Final day for Dividend Re-investment Plan Election: 7 February 2025 Payment date: 28 February 2025

About NB Private Equity Partners Limited

NBPE invests in direct private equity investments alongside market leading private equity firms globally. NB Alternatives Advisers LLC (the “Investment Manager”), an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Neuberger Berman Group LLC, is responsible for sourcing, execution and management of NBPE. The vast majority of direct investments are made with no management fee / no carried interest payable to third-party GPs, offering greater fee efficiency than other listed private equity companies. NBPE seeks capital appreciation through growth in net asset value over time while paying a bi-annual dividend.

LEI number: 213800UJH93NH8IOFQ77

About Neuberger Berman

Neuberger Berman is an employee-owned, private, independent investment manager founded in 1939 with 2,800+ employees in 26 countries. The firm manages $500+ billion of equities, fixed income, private equity, real estate and hedge fund portfolios for global institutions, advisors and individuals. Neuberger Berman’s investment philosophy is founded on active management, fundamental research and engaged ownership. UNPRI named the firm a Leader, a designation awarded to fewer than 1% of investment firms for excellence in environmental, social and governance practices. Neuberger Berman has been named by Pensions & Investments as the #1 or #2 Best Place to Work in Money Management for each of the last ten years (firms with more than 1,000 employees). Visit www.nb.com for more information. Data as of December 31, 2024.





