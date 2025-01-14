FIFA+ Selects Magnite as Part of Their Global Programmatic Expansion to Power Video Advertising on FIFA+ and FAST Channels Globally

LONDON, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world's largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced its selection as FIFA+’s global programmatic provider. Magnite will power video and display advertising on FIFA+ across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC. The collaboration marks another important step in FIFA+’s efforts to revolutionize the football streaming experience for fans worldwide, bringing previously non-televised games to audiences for free.

FIFA+ will leverage Magnite's industry-leading product suite including Magnite Streaming, SpringServe and Magnite DV+, to monetize their content on a global scale and bring a superior viewing experience to fans. Magnite technology will help deliver advertising programmatically to all devices where FIFA+ is available for download, including mobile, desktop and CTV.

"FIFA+ is meeting the consumer demand for more accessible live sports content and we’re proud that they’ve chosen us to help unlock more opportunities for advertisers to reach highly engaged sports fans,” said Sam Wilson, VP, Streaming Platform, EMEA at Magnite. "We look forward to working closely with their teams across the globe and supporting their efforts to bring a superior digital experience to dedicated football fans.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About FIFA+

FIFA+ is a global digital platform offering free access to live matches, highlights, exclusive documentaries, and archived football content. Launched in 2022, FIFA+ continues to expand, giving football fans worldwide unprecedented access to the sport.