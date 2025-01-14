WeRide Chosen Technology Supplier for New Pilot Project on Autonomous Driving in Switzerland

ZURICH, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide Inc. (NASDAQ: WRD), a global leader in autonomous driving technology, is the technology provider for an innovative new autonomous driving pilot project in Switzerland. This project is funded by the Canton of Zurich and Swiss national railway Schweizerische Bundesbahnen (SBB) and managed by the Swiss Transit Lab (STL), with WeRide providing products and operational support. The decision demonstrates WeRide's leading L4 autonomous driving technology and operational experience has again been recognized by the international market.

During the test phase, two autonomous cars with WeRide technology will be in service. When operations start, which is expected in the second quarter, up to four cars will be deployed. Fully unmanned mode will operate for up to five years. In 2026, the fleet is expected to expand with eight additional autonomous vehicles, with further expansion in future.

The first automated vehicles will operate in Switzerland’s Furttal Region. Residents will be able to book the autonomous vehicles by an app supplied by ioki.

WeRide founder and CEO Tony Han said: "The launch of the Swiss public transportation service pilot project demonstrates WeRide's commitment to expanding autonomous driving solutions in Europe. From large sports events to airport operations to public transportation services, our solutions have proven their excellent adaptability in various scenarios.”

In Switzerland, trains serve as the main arteries connecting major cities and towns. According to Federal Office of Transport (FOT), on average, Swiss residents take the train about 70 times a year, the highest rate in Europe. However, suburban areas face limited transportation options.

SBB, one of the project investors, was established in 1902, is Switzerland’s state-owned railway company with a 3,000-kilometer network. The Canton of Zurich is the second-largest investor. STL, the project manager, is dedicated to exploring and promoting innovative mobility solutions. Leveraging WeRide's autonomous driving technology, the parties will work to expand Switzerland's intelligent transportation network.

This project is WeRide's third in Europe within eight months. Recently, WeRide launched Europe’s first commercial autonomous minibus project at Zurich Airport and provided L4 autonomous shuttle services at the 2024 French Open in Paris.

Selection of WeRide’s technology reaffirms the versatility of the WeRide One autonomous driving technology platform and its adaptability to different products and signifies WeRide's technology, products, and services are meeting with great interest in Europe.