Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market Research Report 2025, Featuring Strategic Analysis of Key Players - BD, Sanofi, Ypsomed, Lilly, Gerresheimer, Medtronic, Pfizer & More

The Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market was valued at USD 216.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 317.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 7.90%.







Report Scope



This report covers the global market for injectable Drug Delivery Device. It provides market projections for 2029 and analyzes the injectable Drug Delivery Device market along the following parameters: product, usage type, route of administration, therapeutic application and end users. Based on product, the injectable Drug Delivery Device market is segmented into conventional devices and advanced injectable devices. Based on usage type, the market is segmented into disposable injectors and reusable injectors. Based on the route of administration, it is segmented into subcutaneous, intramuscular, intravenous and intradermal. Based on therapeutic application, the market is segmented into diabetes, oncology, autoimmune diseases and others. Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals and clinics, home care settings and others. The report includes a detailed competitive landscape that covers major players, market share and recent strategic developments.



Additionally, the report breaks down market trends and growth prospects across different regions. It includes market forecasts, consumer insights and a thorough supply chain analysis. By addressing distribution channels, key suppliers and other such factors, the report aims to provide a comprehensive view of the market's current state and future potential as this can help stakeholders make informed decisions and identify strategic opportunities in the injectable drug delivery device industry.



The report includes:

46 data tables and 62 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for injectable drug delivery devices, with market revenue data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024 and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by product, therapeutic area (application), route of administration, end user and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market drivers, opportunities and challenges, emerging technologies and regulatory landscape

A Porter's Five Forces model, and global supply chain and PESTLE analyses

Overview of sustainability trends and ESG developments, with emphasis on consumer attitudes, and the ESG scores and practices of leading companies

Review of patents and patent applications filed on drug delivery release mechanisms and novel applications

A look at the pipeline drugs, clinical trial applications and potential markets for future developments

Analysis of the competitive landscape, including companies' market shares, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles of major players within the industry, including BD, Sanofi, Ypsomed, Lilly, Gerresheimer AG, Medtronic, Pfizer Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 166 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $216.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $317.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

PESTEL Analysis

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials Sourcing

Manufacturing

Packaging and Labeling

Distribution and Logistics

Marketing, Sales, and End User

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Aging Population

Technological Advances

Patient Preference for Self-Administration

Advances in Biologics

Market Restraints

Safety Concerns

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Market Challenges

Patient Compliance and Acceptance

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

Overview

U.S.

EU

Japan

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Emerging Technologies

3D Printing

Nanoparticle Delivery Systems

Biodegradable and Sustained Release Systems

Patent Analysis

Patents by Year

Patents by Applicant

Patents by Owner

Patents by Inventor

Patents by Jurisdiction

Clinical Trials Analysis

Clinical Trials Analysis by Type of Study

Clinical Trials Analysis by Status

Clinical Trials Analysis by Phase

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmental Breakdown

Global Market for Injectable Drug Delivery Device

Market Analysis by Product

Conventional Injectable Devices

Advanced Injectable Devices

Market Breakdown by Usage Type

Disposable Injectors

Reusable Injectors

Market Breakdown by Route of Administration

Subcutaneous

Intramuscular

Intravenous

Intradermal

Market Breakdown by Therapeutic Application

Diabetes

Oncology

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Applications

Market Breakdown by End User

Hospital and Clinics

Homecare Settings

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 7 Sustainability: An ESG Perspective in the Injectable Drug Delivery Device Industry

Overview

Understanding the ESG Data

Environmental Performance

Social Performance

Governance Performance

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Competitive Intelligence

Overview

Strategies for Injectable Drug Delivery Device Manufacturers

Distribution Networks

Chapter 9 Appendix

Methodology

Major companies profiled in this Injectable Drug Delivery Devices market report:

Amgen Inc.

AstraZeneca

BD

Baxter

B. Braun SE

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Gerresheimer AG

Lilly

Merck & Co. Inc.

Medtronic

Pfizer Inc.

Sanofi

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Terumo Corp.

Ypsomed

