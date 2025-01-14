Biomarkers Industry to Generate Revenues Exceeding $130 Billion by 2029: Analysis of Markets, Technologies, and Major Player Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 70.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 130.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.10%.
The scope of this report on the global market for biomarker technologies encompasses an analysis of the current landscape, including market size, growth trends and segmentation by product type, technology, therapeutic area and end user. The report breaks down the market into several product categories: instruments, consumables (such as reagents, kits and panels), services and software. It also segments the market by technology: genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging and bioinformatics. It also examines the biomarker market across the therapeutic areas of cancer; cardiovascular, metabolic, infectious and neurodegenerative diseases; and autoimmune disorders. The end-user segments are academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, hospitals and diagnostic centers.
By region, the analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and highlights industry trends, major products, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborations or partnerships.
The report includes:
- 34 data tables and 62 additional tables
- An up-to-date overview of the global markets and technologies for biomarkers
- Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029
- Evaluation of the size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region
- Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities
- Coverage of major types of biomarkers and their use in clinical trial assessment, drug discovery and development, and therapeutics
- Review of patents issued for biomarker technologies and deep dive of patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee and applicant country
- A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry
- Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of key companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews
- Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments
- Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|165
|Forecast Period
|2024-2029
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$70.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
|$130.2 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|13.1%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Overview
- Classification of Biomarkers
- Examples of Biomarkers
- Susceptibility/Risk Biomarkers
- Diagnostic Biomarkers
- Monitoring Biomarkers
- Prognostic Biomarkers
- Predictive Biomarkers
- Pharmacodynamic (Response) Biomarkers
- Safety Biomarkers
- Surrogate Biomarkers/Endpoints
- Discovery, Verification and Validation
- Biomarker Qualification
- Applications of Biomarkers
- Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Disease Monitoring
- Drug Discovery and Development
- Clinical Trials
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rising Incidence of Diseases
- Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies
- Market Restraints
- High Development Costs
- Requirement for Skilled Labor
- Market Opportunities
- Emerging Markets
- Personalized Medicine
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments
- Overview
- Emerging Technologies
- Genomics
- Proteomics
- Metabolomics
- Imaging
- Bioinformatics
- Clinical Trials
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Therapeutic Area
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Study Status
- Clinical Trial Analysis, by Study Type
- Patent Analysis
Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis
- Market Trends
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Biomarkers: Global Markets
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Consumables
- Instruments
- Services
- Software
- Market Analysis by Technology
- Proteomics
- Genomics
- Imaging
- Bioinformatics
- Metabolomics
- Market Analysis by Therapeutic Area
- Cancer
- Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases
- Neurodegenerative Diseases
- Infectious Diseases
- Autoimmune Diseases
- Other Diseases
- Market Analysis by End User
- Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies
- Contract Research Organizations
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence
- Ranking of Companies in the Biomarker Industry
Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biomarkers Technologies and Global Markets: An ESG Perspective
- Sustainability in the Biomarker Market
- ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data
- BCC Research Viewpoint
Chapter 8 Appendix
- Methodology
- Sources
- Abbreviations
Major companies profiled in this Biomarkers market report include:
- Abbott
- Agilent Technologies Inc.
- Bayer AG
- BD
- Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
- Bruker
- Danaher Corp.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
- Fujifilm Holdings Corp.
- GE Healthcare
- Illumina Inc.
- Jeol Ltd.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Promega Corp.
- Qiagen
- Revvity
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
