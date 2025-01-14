Biomarkers Industry to Generate Revenues Exceeding $130 Billion by 2029: Analysis of Markets, Technologies, and Major Player Strategies

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biomarkers Markets and Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Biomarkers Market was valued at USD 70.5 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 130.2 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 13.10%.







The scope of this report on the global market for biomarker technologies encompasses an analysis of the current landscape, including market size, growth trends and segmentation by product type, technology, therapeutic area and end user. The report breaks down the market into several product categories: instruments, consumables (such as reagents, kits and panels), services and software. It also segments the market by technology: genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, imaging and bioinformatics. It also examines the biomarker market across the therapeutic areas of cancer; cardiovascular, metabolic, infectious and neurodegenerative diseases; and autoimmune disorders. The end-user segments are academic institutions, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, clinical research organizations, hospitals and diagnostic centers.



By region, the analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). The report also includes profiles of leading companies and highlights industry trends, major products, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaborations or partnerships.



The report includes:

34 data tables and 62 additional tables

An up-to-date overview of the global markets and technologies for biomarkers

Analysis of the global market trends, with data from 2021-2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Evaluation of the size and revenue growth prospects, accompanied by a market share analysis by product type, technology, therapeutic area, end user, and region

Assessment of market dynamics such as drivers, restraints and opportunities

Coverage of major types of biomarkers and their use in clinical trial assessment, drug discovery and development, and therapeutics

Review of patents issued for biomarker technologies and deep dive of patent data by year, technology type, application, company, assignee and applicant country

A discussion on ESG challenges and practices in the industry

Assessment of the vendor landscape, including the market shares of key companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers, acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments, product launches, and other strategic developments

Profiles of the leading companies, including F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., and Agilent Technologies Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $70.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $130.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Classification of Biomarkers

Examples of Biomarkers

Susceptibility/Risk Biomarkers

Diagnostic Biomarkers

Monitoring Biomarkers

Prognostic Biomarkers

Predictive Biomarkers

Pharmacodynamic (Response) Biomarkers

Safety Biomarkers

Surrogate Biomarkers/Endpoints

Discovery, Verification and Validation

Biomarker Qualification

Applications of Biomarkers

Diagnostics, Therapeutics and Disease Monitoring

Drug Discovery and Development

Clinical Trials

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rising Incidence of Diseases

Advances in Omics and Imaging Technologies

Market Restraints

High Development Costs

Requirement for Skilled Labor

Market Opportunities

Emerging Markets

Personalized Medicine

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Overview

Emerging Technologies

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Clinical Trials

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Therapeutic Area

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Study Status

Clinical Trial Analysis, by Study Type

Patent Analysis

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Trends

Segmentation Breakdown

Biomarkers: Global Markets

Market Analysis by Product Type

Consumables

Instruments

Services

Software

Market Analysis by Technology

Proteomics

Genomics

Imaging

Bioinformatics

Metabolomics

Market Analysis by Therapeutic Area

Cancer

Cardiovascular and Metabolic Diseases

Neurodegenerative Diseases

Infectious Diseases

Autoimmune Diseases

Other Diseases

Market Analysis by End User

Hospitals and Diagnostic Labs

Academic and Research Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Ranking of Companies in the Biomarker Industry

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Biomarkers Technologies and Global Markets: An ESG Perspective

Sustainability in the Biomarker Market

ESG Risks and Ratings: Understanding the Data

BCC Research Viewpoint

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Major companies profiled in this Biomarkers market report include:

Abbott

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Bayer AG

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Bruker

Danaher Corp.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Fujifilm Holdings Corp.

GE Healthcare

Illumina Inc.

Jeol Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Promega Corp.

Qiagen

Revvity

Shimadzu Corp.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/sogqfc

