Smart Glass Industry Sees $10.8 Billion Opportunity by 2029: Comprehensive Analysis of Markets, Technologies and the Competition, Featuring Profiles of Corning, AGC, FG Glass, Saint-Gobain, Halio & More

The Smart Glass Market was valued at USD 6.2 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 10.8 billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 11.70%.

The global market for smart glass has recorded positive growth during the past few years and is expected to grow at an increased pace in the forecast period through 2029. Active smart glass requires an external energy source (e.g., electricity) to change its properties, while passive smart glass does not. Passive smart glass relies on inherent properties of the materials or coatings used, such as photochromic or thermochromic properties, that allow it to respond to external stimuli without requiring electricity. The market has a dominant position on active smart glass because of its wide applications and flexible properties.







The market has continued to expand as a result of the growth of its primary end-use industries (automotive and construction). In addition, technological advances and supportive government intervention play a key role in boosting the overall market growth over the forecast period. The automotive, aerospace and construction industries accounted for a combined 85.7% of the share of the total smart glass market in terms of applications.



Regionally, this report shows that Europe accounted for the highest market share, followed by North America and Asia-Pacific. The European market is gaining interest in smart glass, due to strict government regulations related to energy-efficient buildings and easy technological integration with existing or new infrastructure at the consumers' end.



The competitive landscape of the smart glass industry shows that the market is concentrated with a few companies holding a significant market share in flat glass. Well-established companies are leading the market because of long-term R&D investments and a strong hold on the supply chain. In the smart glass industry, regulatory compliance also plays a key role. The application of smart glass in public and government institutions requires that companies cater to regulatory requirements related to such technologies as digital security and high-grade privacy glass. Therefore, companies are required to abide by quality standards fixed by government institutions.

Report Scope

The scope of this in-depth report on the global market for smart glass includes only the categories of switchable glass that change tint when exposed to external stimuli such as light and heat. The scope excludes smart glasses integrated with technology and generally identified in the category of smart wearable technology. The base year of the analysis is 2023, with 2024 to 2029 serving as the forecast period. The market is segmented by:

Type: Active and passive

Technologies: Electrochromic, suspended particle devices, polymer dispersed liquid crystal, micro blinds, photochromic glass, thermochromic glass, and others (nanocrystals and digital images)

End user: Automotive and aircraft, construction, electronics, power generation plants, and others (consumer products and medical devices)

The report includes:

61 data tables and 56 additional tables

Analyses of trends in the global market for smart glass, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts of the market for smart glass by type, technology, end-use industry, and region

Review of patent data and new developments regarding smart glass

A discussion of the ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Assessment of the competitive landscape, including the market shares of leading companies, their product portfolios and financial overviews

Information on recent mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations, investments, divestments and product launches

Profiles of the market leaders, including Corning Inc., AGC Inc., FG Glass, Saint-Gobain and Halio Inc.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 129 Forecast Period 2024-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $10.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Overview

Functions

Difference Between Conventional Glass and Smart Glass

Overview of the Glass Industry

Flat Glass

Container Glass

Continuous Filament Glass Fiber

Domestic Glass

Special Glass

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

Macro Factor: End-use Industries Growth

Increasing Urbanization

Rising Focus on Green Buildings

Market Restraints and Challenges

Low Rate of Glass Recycling

Raw Material Shortage

Market Opportunity

Government Intervention and Supportive Policies

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

Sustainable Manufacturing - Technology and Process

Self-repairing Technology

Gasochromic Glass

Patent Analysis

Significance of Patents

Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin

Patent Analysis Based on Applicants

Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued

Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Type

Active Smart Glass

Passive Smart Glass

Market Analysis by Technology

Electrochromic

Suspended Particle Devices

Polymer Dispersed Liquid Crystal (PDLC)

Micro Blinds

Photochromic

Thermochromic

Other Technologies

Market Analysis by End-Use Industry

Construction

Automotive and Aircraft

Electronics

Power Generation Plants

Other End-Use Industries

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of the World (RoW)

Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Ranking Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Product Launches

Expansion

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Smart Glass Industry: An ESG Perspective

Importance of ESG in the Smart Glass Industry

Key ESG Issues in Smart Glass Technology Market

Social Issues

Environmental Issues

Governance Factors

Current Status of ESG in the Smart Glass Industry

Future of ESG: Emerging Trends and Opportunities

Concluding Remarks

Chapter 8 Appendix

Methodology

Sources

Abbreviations

Major companies profiled in this smart glass market report:

AGC Inc.

Corning Inc.

FG Glass

Fuyao Group

Gentex Corp.

Guardian Industries Holdings

Halio Inc.

Jaipur Tuffen Glass Industries Pvt. Ltd.

LTI Smart Glass Inc.

Nippon Sheet Glass Co. Ltd.

Privetek

SPD Control Systems Corp.

Saint-Gobain

Smart Glass

Smartglass International

