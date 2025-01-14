Topical Scar Treatment Market to Grow from $1.71 Billion in 2024 to $5.91 Billion by 2035 - Dominated by Smith & Nephew, Molnlycke Health Care, Alliance Pharma, HRA Pharma, and Rejuvaskin

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Topical Scar Treatment Market by Product, Scar Type, Distribution Channel and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2024 to 2035.



The global topical scar treatment market is estimated to be USD 1.71 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 5.91 billion by 2035, with a CAGR of 11.93% during the forecast period 2025-2035. The market will go up as a result of rising interest in aesthetic appearance, rising incidences of skin-related disorders and surgeries, improvements in product formulations, rising rates of burns and trauma injuries, and rising demand in emerging markets.







Ongoing research and development have resulted in innovative, user-friendly scar treatment formulations, such as quick-absorbing gels, water-resistant creams, and silicone-based sheets. For instance, in January 2023 launch of "Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30", a physician-developed scar photoaging defense cream. Combining selective growth factors with mineral-based Zinc Oxide sunscreen, this clinically-tested solution not only improves scar appearance but also provides effective protection against photoaging, reflecting the industry's commitment to advancing science-backed skincare solutions.

North America is anticipated to have the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the high prevalence of surgical and acne-related scars, advanced healthcare infrastructure, strong consumer awareness regarding scar treatment options, and the presence of major market players offering innovative products. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising disposable incomes, increasing awareness of skincare solutions, a growing number of burn and trauma cases, and the rapid expansion of e-commerce platforms offering scar treatment products. For instance, Chulalongkorn University researchers created a novel "Transfersome Gel" in September 2024 to cure dark spots and hypertrophic scars. created using a crucial ingredient that comes from the Indian pennywort plant.

Market Segment Trends



By product, the creams segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global topical scar treatment market in 2024 owing to the widespread availability, ease of application, and effectiveness in reducing various types of scars, including surgical and acne scars. For instance, Skinuva proudly announced the release of its newest product, Skinuva Scar+ SPF 30, a dermatologist-developed cream that aims to redefine skincare standards, in January 2023. This scar photoaging defense cream, which combines highly selective growth factors with a mineral-based Zinc Oxide sunscreen to protect and improve scar look, was introduced by Skinuva, a company dedicated to developing skincare with scientifically supported, clinically verified formulas. Additionally, the silicon sheets segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing recognition of their proven efficacy in managing hypertrophic and keloid scars, coupled with their adoption in post-surgical care protocols.



By scar type, the atrophic scars segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global topical scar treatment market in 2024 owing to the high prevalence of acne-related atrophic scars and increased consumer demand for non-invasive treatment options. For instance, a February 2023 NIH report states that rates of hypertrophic scarring in adult burn victims range from 32% to 72% to be especially common. The following factors are linked to increased risks of hypertrophic scarring: burns that cover more than 20% of the body, particularly the neck and upper limbs; younger age; female gender; and darker skin tones. The thickness, color, vascularity, and hyperplasia of the scars frequently make neuropathic pain worse, as reported by nearly 75% of burn patients with hypertrophic scars. Additionally, the hypertrophic and keloid scar segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to its rising incidence due to surgical interventions and burn injuries, and advancements in targeted treatment formulations like silicone gels and pressure therapy products.



By distribution channel, the retail pharmacies segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global topical scar treatment market in 2024 owing to the ease of accessibility, trusted recommendations by healthcare professionals, and the wide range of products available. For instance, Dr. Speron's Natural Skin Care, LLC unveiled a cutting-edge product in September 2024 that is intended to significantly improve the physical and psychological effects of scars from wounds, surgeries, and skin disorders. Customers looking for safe, skin-friendly products with less synthetic chemicals will find these natural-based treatments appealing. Additionally, the online segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the growing popularity of e-commerce platforms, consumer preference for convenience, and availability of detailed product reviews and discounts.



Key Attributes

No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $5.91 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.9% Regions Covered Global

