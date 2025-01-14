Same Day Delivery Industry Forecasts a 32.4% CAGR till 2028: Analysis of Trends, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and Major Vendors

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Same Day Delivery Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The same day delivery market is forecasted to grow by USD 40.50 billion during 2023-2028, accelerating at a CAGR of 32.4% during the forecast period. The report on the same day delivery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing global B2C E-commerce industry, increasing demand from medical and healthcare industry, and rising investments from established players.



The same day delivery market is segmented as below:

By End-user

B2C

B2B

C2C

By Service

Regular service

Priority service

Rush service

By Region

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the automation in same day delivery industry as one of the prime reasons driving the same day delivery market growth during the next few years. Also, emerging e-locker delivery systems and vendors increasingly adopting inorganic growth strategies will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report on the same day delivery market covers the following areas:

Same Day Delivery Market sizing

Same Day Delivery Market forecast

Same Day Delivery Market industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading same day delivery market vendors.

Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



A selection of companies profiled in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ArcBest Corp.

Cargo Express Delivery UK Ltd.

Courier Express

Deliv Express Courier LLC

Deutsche Post AG

DPEX Worldwide

FedEx Corp.

Greenwich Logistics LLC

Life Science Outsourcing Inc.

Manston Express Transport

NAPAREX

Power Link Expedite Corp.

Reliable Couriers

Uber Technologies Inc.

United Parcel Service Inc.

United Same Day Delivery Service

US Cargo

USA Couriers

XPO Inc.

Zipline International Inc.

