Carrier Managed Network Services Global Research Report 2024-2029: Evolving Technological Complexities Emphasize the Need for Managed Network Service Providers

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Managed Network Services Forecast, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This analysis presents a market forecast for global carrier MNS from 2024 to 2029. The analysis includes market trends, drivers, restraints, revenue forecast, and growth opportunities. Revenue considered for the study includes revenue recognized by service providers from their global MNS.



This study focuses on leading carrier companies that provide managed network services (MNS) globally. Carrier MNS providers are primarily analyzed on their ability to offer MNS globally, based on their network footprint and the range of network services they provide and manage, including network access services (dedicated internet access, ethernet, wavelength, and 5G), software-defined networking (SDN), cloud services, and security services.

Over the years, MNS providers have strengthened their network footprint by adding new routes and offering higher bandwidth speeds, partnered with SDN vendors to provide best-of-breed and support the multi-vendor approach to accommodate varied customer needs, added private wireless and satellite connectivity to service portfolios (though not all vendors offer both these services), enhanced customer portal capabilities to deliver improved customer experiences, and integrated AI/GenAI models at the network function level to simplify and streamline network operations.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Providing Diverse Services with a Strong Partner Ecosystem

Growth Opportunity 2: Private Wireless and Satellite Connectivity

Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating AI and GenAI in Network Functions

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Carrier Managed Network Services (MNS) Industry

Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Carrier Managed Network Services

Scope of Analysis

Growth Environment

Growth Metrics: Carrier Managed Network Services

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

