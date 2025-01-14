Carrier Managed Network Services Global Research Report 2024-2029: Evolving Technological Complexities Emphasize the Need for Managed Network Service Providers

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carrier Managed Network Services Forecast, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This analysis presents a market forecast for global carrier MNS from 2024 to 2029. The analysis includes market trends, drivers, restraints, revenue forecast, and growth opportunities. Revenue considered for the study includes revenue recognized by service providers from their global MNS.
This study focuses on leading carrier companies that provide managed network services (MNS) globally. Carrier MNS providers are primarily analyzed on their ability to offer MNS globally, based on their network footprint and the range of network services they provide and manage, including network access services (dedicated internet access, ethernet, wavelength, and 5G), software-defined networking (SDN), cloud services, and security services.
Over the years, MNS providers have strengthened their network footprint by adding new routes and offering higher bandwidth speeds, partnered with SDN vendors to provide best-of-breed and support the multi-vendor approach to accommodate varied customer needs, added private wireless and satellite connectivity to service portfolios (though not all vendors offer both these services), enhanced customer portal capabilities to deliver improved customer experiences, and integrated AI/GenAI models at the network function level to simplify and streamline network operations.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Providing Diverse Services with a Strong Partner Ecosystem
- Growth Opportunity 2: Private Wireless and Satellite Connectivity
- Growth Opportunity 3: Integrating AI and GenAI in Network Functions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Carrier Managed Network Services (MNS) Industry
Growth Environment: Ecosystem in Carrier Managed Network Services
- Scope of Analysis
- Growth Environment
Growth Metrics: Carrier Managed Network Services
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
