Global Medical Food Market to Hit USD 56.6 Billion by 2035, Growing at 6.9% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global medical food market is projected to reach a valuation of USD 29 billion by 2025. With a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% during the forecast period, the market is anticipated to expand significantly, achieving a value of USD 56.6 billion by 2035.

The medical food industry focuses on developing, manufacturing, and distributing specially formulated products designed for the dietary management of diseases and medical conditions. Medical foods are intended to be consumed or administered under the supervision of a physician and address specific nutritional requirements that cannot be met through a normal diet.

Medical food refers to specially formulated products designed to manage the dietary needs of specific medical conditions or diseases. Consumed under medical supervision, these products aim to address nutritional deficiencies and support therapeutic outcomes. Medical foods are specifically tailored for conditions such as diabetes, gastrointestinal disorders, and metabolic diseases.

The medical food market is witnessing significant growth, driven by the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and metabolic disorders, alongside increasing awareness about the importance of tailored nutrition in managing health conditions.

Demand for specialized nutritional products continues to grow, with a focus on meeting the unique dietary requirements of patients dealing with conditions like diabetes, phenylketonuria (PKU), and gastrointestinal disorders.

The Global Medical Food Industry is expected to grow robustly within the forecasted period, driven by the increase in demand for nutritional alternatives for treating different ailments. It comprises basal, amino acid, vitamin/mineral, dietary supplements, neuronal, lipid medical foods and so on. These products are aimed at preventing and treating nutrition-related diseases including malnutrition, gastrointestinal and genetic disorders.

Most players in the market are global conglomerates however there are some niche regional players and start-ups who are bringing in new strategies which transform the market. Influence also comes from research & development initiatives that carry on growing within the industry to create better medical foods.

Changing consumer preferences and consumer behavior constantly shapes the Global Medical Food Industry. Also, industry development and marketing of medical foods are governed by strict rules and guidelines so that the medical foods do not compromise the health of the patients.





Key Industry Highlights

Medical foods find major usage in treating nutritional deficiencies

Medical foods are indirect therapies that help to solve the problem of malnutrition, which is a significant health hazard. Such deficiencies can result from multiple reasons such as lack of proper diet or some chronic diseases. Medical foods are adjusted to serve the purpose of assisting in reducing the nutrient gap in the body with vitamins and minerals.

Most of these foods are prescribed by doctors to patients who need particular nutritional help. By making sure that certain nutrients are provided, medical foods can help ease symptoms, aid recovery from conditions and ensure that health is improved. This is why they are very important in therapies concerning malnutrition states.

Rising demand for convenient access to medical products leading to higher online pharmacy sales

Many patients prefer using online pharmacies in the market of medical foods which fuels its further growth due to a more convenient access arrangement. Patients are looking for more hassle-free means and ways of obtaining medical foods and as a result, there are medical foods available in online pharmacies.

With the increasing technology and its application in marketing, more advantages are arising from online platforms including browsing foods and ordering them from the house, more alternative options and generally fast delivery. Therefore, online pharmacies have become a growing marketing channel for the sales of medical foods, increasing the comfort of the patients in the management of their medical treatment.

Increased Focus on Gut Health and Microbiome in Medical Foods

The Medical Food Industry is noticing a shift towards gut health and enhancing the gut microbiome. There has been enough research evidence that the gut microbiome is an important aspect of health and therefore, therapeutic foods are being developed to enhance gut health and maintain a healthy microbiota.

This trend is due to the increased awareness of the role of gut health in health maintenance, not only from digestive disorders but also from several diseases such as immune disorders. They are also gaining popularity because they naturally promote overall health without the use of drugs.

"The growing demand for plant-based and sustainable medical foods highlights a significant shift in consumer preferences. With a focus on health, ethics, and environmental impact, products derived from soy, oats, and algae are gaining traction. This trend is pushing companies to adopt eco-friendly sourcing, manufacturing, and packaging practices, aligning with global sustainability goals." - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights

Access the Full Report Medical Food Market Trends and Projections Now: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/medical-food-market

A Rising Need for Precision Nutrition

Chronic diseases, including diabetes, Alzheimer’s, gastrointestinal disorders, and cancer, have become leading causes of global morbidity and mortality. Medical foods provide targeted nutritional therapy, offering essential nutrients in bioavailable forms tailored to the unique requirements of these conditions. Unlike conventional foods or dietary supplements, medical foods are consumed under medical supervision, ensuring their efficacy in addressing specific dietary deficiencies.

Market Growth and Trends

The global medical food market is expected to reach USD 56.6 Billion by 2035, growing at 6.9% CAGR from 2025 to 2035, driven by:

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases : Conditions like diabetes and neurological disorders are driving demand for specialized nutrition.

: Conditions like diabetes and neurological disorders are driving demand for specialized nutrition. Aging Population : With a rapidly growing elderly demographic, there is heightened demand for products addressing age-related conditions.

: With a rapidly growing elderly demographic, there is heightened demand for products addressing age-related conditions. Innovation in Formulations: Companies are leveraging advancements in clinical research and biotechnology to develop targeted and effective products.



Innovative Solutions for Better Health

Products such as low-protein formulas for metabolic disorders, ketogenic formulations for epilepsy, and neurocognitive-enhancing drinks for Alzheimer’s disease exemplify the industry's innovation. These products, coupled with digital tools for monitoring patient adherence and outcomes, are transforming how medical foods are prescribed and consumed.

While the industry is poised for growth, challenges such as stringent regulatory compliance, high R&D costs, and limited consumer awareness persist. However, opportunities in personalized nutrition, especially with advancements in genetic testing and metabolomics, are creating new avenues for product development.

Regional Analysis:

India’s Growing Market: India is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% (2025-2035), driven by better healthcare access, increased awareness of nutrition, and the rising demand for medical foods, particularly in rural areas. Spain’s Aging Population: Spain is experiencing growth due to its aging population, with increased demand for medical foods that address age-related health issues like cardiovascular diseases, frailty, and sarcopenia, expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% (2025-2035). UK’s Chronic Disease Impact: The UK is seeing a rise in chronic diseases like obesity and diabetes, fueling the demand for medical foods, particularly in managing weight loss, diabetes care, and digestive health. USA’s Preventive Healthcare Focus: The USA emphasizes preventive healthcare, with medical foods offering practical solutions for managing chronic conditions like diabetes, hypertension, and heart disease.





Emerging Startups and Innovation

The surge in medical food products market is from numerous tech start-ups that are engaged in the invention of specialized nutrition solutions for a wide range of medical conditions. A company named Pronutria Biosciences concentrates on the production of medical foods for patients suffering from metabolic disorder and muscle-wasting disease.

The growth strategies pursued by major players centering around protein science technologies is likely to result in manufacturing dietary supplements that improves muscle health and consequently, the whole metabolic function. Pronutria may become a flagship company in therapeutic nutrition through thought leadership and collaboration with other research centers.

Additionally, Therabio is solely dedicated to developing medical foods for patients with neurodegenerative diseases including Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s. The company is engaged in developing scientific research and innovation, associations with the scientific milieu to create specialized dietary solutions that have a positive effect on cognitive function. Therabio envisages widening its operations in the neuropsychiatric domain and externally collaborating with healthcare providers.

Aftab is a startup focusing on pediatric medical food that develops solutions specifically targeted at children with metabolic disorders and nutritional deficiencies. The strategy for growth is concentrated on the opening of newly developing markets where demand for pediatric nutrition is growing alongside.

Key Players

Abbott Nutrition

Danone Nutricia

Nestle Health Science

Mead Johnson Nutrition

Fresenius Kabi

Nutricia

Sanofi

Baxter International

B. Braun

Victus

Medical Food Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

In terms of product type, the medical food market is segmented into amino acid-based, vitamin/mineral-supplemented, lipid-based, carbohydrate-based, and protein-based.

By Route of Administration:

In terms of route of administration, the market is segmented into oral, enteral, and parenteral.

By Application:

In terms of application, the market is segmented into nutritional deficiencies, gastrointestinal disorders, metabolic disorders, neurological disorders, renal disorders, and paediatric nutrition.

By Distribution Channel:

In terms of distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and nursing homes.

By Region:

By region, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa.

Other Source: https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2024/10/30/2971692/0/en/Global-Medical-Food-Market-to-Reach-USD-49-913-5-Million-by-2034-Driven-by-6-2-CAGR-Future-Market-Insights-Inc.html

German Traslation:

Es wird prognostiziert, dass der globale Markt für medizinische Lebensmittel bis 2025 eine Bewertung von 29 Mrd. USD erreichen wird. Mit einer durchschnittlichen jährlichen Wachstumsrate (CAGR) von 6,9 % im Prognosezeitraum wird erwartet, dass der Markt erheblich expandieren und bis 2035 einen Wert von 56,6 Mrd. USD erreichen wird.

Die medizinische Lebensmittelindustrie konzentriert sich auf die Entwicklung, Herstellung und den Vertrieb speziell formulierter Produkte für das diätetische Management von Krankheiten und Beschwerden. Medizinische Lebensmittel sind dazu bestimmt, unter ärztlicher Aufsicht verzehrt oder verabreicht zu werden und erfüllen spezifische Ernährungsbedürfnisse, die durch eine normale Ernährung nicht gedeckt werden können.

Medizinische Lebensmittel beziehen sich auf speziell formulierte Produkte, die entwickelt wurden, um den Ernährungsbedürfnissen bestimmter Erkrankungen oder Krankheiten gerecht zu werden. Diese Produkte, die unter ärztlicher Aufsicht konsumiert werden, zielen darauf ab, Ernährungsmängel zu beheben und therapeutische Ergebnisse zu unterstützen. Medizinische Lebensmittel sind speziell auf Erkrankungen wie Diabetes, Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und Stoffwechselerkrankungen zugeschnitten.

Der Markt für medizinische Lebensmittel verzeichnet ein erhebliches Wachstum, das durch die steigende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten und Stoffwechselstörungen sowie durch das zunehmende Bewusstsein für die Bedeutung einer maßgeschneiderten Ernährung bei der Behandlung von Gesundheitszuständen angetrieben wird.

Die Nachfrage nach spezialisierten Ernährungsprodukten wächst weiter, wobei der Schwerpunkt auf der Erfüllung der einzigartigen Ernährungsbedürfnisse von Patienten liegt, die mit Erkrankungen wie Diabetes, Phenylketonurie (PKU) und Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen zu tun haben.

"Die wachsende Nachfrage nach pflanzlichen und nachhaltigen medizinischen Lebensmitteln unterstreicht eine deutliche Verschiebung der Verbraucherpräferenzen. Mit dem Fokus auf Gesundheit, Ethik und Umweltauswirkungen gewinnen Produkte aus Soja, Hafer und Algen an Bedeutung. Dieser Trend drängt Unternehmen dazu, umweltfreundliche Beschaffungs-, Herstellungs- und Verpackungspraktiken einzuführen, die sich an den globalen Nachhaltigkeitszielen orientieren." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights

Ein steigender Bedarf an Präzisionsernährung

Chronische Krankheiten wie Diabetes, Alzheimer, Magen-Darm-Erkrankungen und Krebs sind zu den Hauptursachen für weltweite Morbidität und Mortalität geworden. Medizinische Lebensmittel bieten eine gezielte Ernährungstherapie und bieten essentielle Nährstoffe in bioverfügbarer Form, die auf die besonderen Anforderungen dieser Erkrankungen zugeschnitten sind. Im Gegensatz zu herkömmlichen Lebensmitteln oder Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln werden medizinische Lebensmittel unter ärztlicher Aufsicht konsumiert, um ihre Wirksamkeit bei der Behandlung spezifischer Ernährungsmängel sicherzustellen.

Marktwachstum und Trends

Es wird erwartet, dass der globale Markt für medizinische Lebensmittel bis 2035 56,6 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen und von 2025 bis 2035 mit einer CAGR von 6,9 % wachsen wird, angetrieben von:

Zunehmende Prävalenz chronischer Krankheiten : Erkrankungen wie Diabetes und neurologische Störungen treiben die Nachfrage nach spezieller Ernährung an.

: Erkrankungen wie Diabetes und neurologische Störungen treiben die Nachfrage nach spezieller Ernährung an. Alternde Bevölkerung : Mit einer schnell wachsenden älteren Bevölkerung steigt die Nachfrage nach Produkten für altersbedingte Erkrankungen.

: Mit einer schnell wachsenden älteren Bevölkerung steigt die Nachfrage nach Produkten für altersbedingte Erkrankungen. Innovation bei Formulierungen: Unternehmen nutzen Fortschritte in der klinischen Forschung und Biotechnologie, um zielgerichtete und wirksame Produkte zu entwickeln.



Innovative Lösungen für eine bessere Gesundheit

Produkte wie proteinarme Formeln für Stoffwechselstörungen, ketogene Formulierungen für Epilepsie und neurokognitive Getränke für die Alzheimer-Krankheit sind Beispiele für die Innovation der Branche. Diese Produkte, gepaart mit digitalen Tools zur Überwachung der Patientenadhärenz und der Ergebnisse, verändern die Art und Weise, wie medizinische Lebensmittel verschrieben und konsumiert werden.

Herausforderungen und Chancen

Während die Branche auf Wachstum eingestellt ist, bestehen Herausforderungen wie die strenge Einhaltung gesetzlicher Vorschriften, hohe F&E-Kosten und ein begrenztes Bewusstsein der Verbraucher fort. Die Möglichkeiten der personalisierten Ernährung, insbesondere durch Fortschritte bei Gentests und Metabolomik, eröffnen jedoch neue Wege für die Produktentwicklung.

Wichtige Erkenntnisse:

1. Indiens wachsender Markt: Es wird erwartet, dass Indien mit einer CAGR von 6,1 % (2025-2035) wachsen wird, was auf einen besseren Zugang zur Gesundheitsversorgung, ein gestiegenes Bewusstsein für Ernährung und die steigende Nachfrage nach medizinischen Lebensmitteln, insbesondere in ländlichen Gebieten, zurückzuführen ist.

2. Spaniens alternde Bevölkerung: Spanien verzeichnet aufgrund seiner alternden Bevölkerung ein Wachstum, wobei die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Lebensmitteln, die altersbedingte Gesundheitsprobleme wie Herz-Kreislauf-Erkrankungen, Gebrechlichkeit und Sarkopenie behandeln, voraussichtlich mit einer CAGR von 5,9 % (2025-2035) steigen wird.

3. Die Auswirkungen chronischer Krankheiten in Großbritannien: Das Vereinigte Königreich verzeichnet einen Anstieg chronischer Krankheiten wie Fettleibigkeit und Diabetes, was die Nachfrage nach medizinischen Lebensmitteln ankurbelt, insbesondere bei der Behandlung von Gewichtsverlust, der Diabetesversorgung und der Verdauungsgesundheit.

4. Fokus auf Gesundheitsvorsorge in den USA: Die USA legen den Schwerpunkt auf die Gesundheitsvorsorge, wobei medizinische Lebensmittel praktische Lösungen für die Behandlung chronischer Erkrankungen wie Diabetes, Bluthochdruck und Herzerkrankungen bieten.

Aufstrebende Startups und Innovation

Der Anstieg des Marktes für medizinische Lebensmittel ist auf zahlreiche Tech-Start-ups zurückzuführen, die sich mit der Erfindung spezialisierter Ernährungslösungen für eine Vielzahl von Erkrankungen beschäftigen. Ein Unternehmen namens Pronutria Biosciences konzentriert sich auf die Herstellung von medizinischen Lebensmitteln für Patienten, die an Stoffwechselstörungen und Muskelschwund leiden.

Die Wachstumsstrategien, die von großen Akteuren rund um proteinwissenschaftliche Technologien verfolgt werden, werden wahrscheinlich zur Herstellung von Nahrungsergänzungsmitteln führen, die die Muskelgesundheit und damit die gesamte Stoffwechselfunktion verbessern. Pronutria kann durch Vordenkerrolle und die Zusammenarbeit mit anderen Forschungszentren zu einem Vorzeigeunternehmen im Bereich der therapeutischen Ernährung werden.

Darüber hinaus widmet sich Therabio ausschließlich der Entwicklung medizinischer Lebensmittel für Patienten mit neurodegenerativen Erkrankungen wie Alzheimer und Parkinson. Das Unternehmen beschäftigt sich mit der Entwicklung wissenschaftlicher Forschung und Innovation, verbindet sich mit dem wissenschaftlichen Milieu, um spezialisierte Ernährungslösungen zu schaffen, die sich positiv auf die kognitive Funktion auswirken. Therabio beabsichtigt, seine Aktivitäten im neuropsychiatrischen Bereich auszuweiten und extern mit Gesundheitsdienstleistern zusammenzuarbeiten.

Aftab ist ein Start-up-Unternehmen, das sich auf medizinische Ernährung für Kinder konzentriert und Lösungen speziell für Kinder mit Stoffwechselstörungen und Ernährungsmängeln entwickelt. Die Wachstumsstrategie konzentriert sich auf die Erschließung neu entstehender Märkte, in denen die Nachfrage nach Kindernahrung parallel dazu wächst.

