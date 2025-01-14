U.S. Consumer Appliances Market Review and Forecast 2019-2029: Extensive Data on Dishwashers, Home Laundry Appliances, Large Cooking Appliances, Microwaves, Refrigeration Appliances, and More

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Consumer Appliances in the U.S." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Consumer appliances in the U.S. is set to see little movement in retail volume terms, with just marginal growth expected. However, whilst small appliances is projected to return to growth in the year overall after a couple of years of decline, major appliances is expected to maintain its declining trend. Small appliances is mainly expected to see a better performance than major appliances due to the lower price point of such products.
This report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2019-2023, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market - be they new product developments, format trends or distribution issues. Forecasts to 2029 illustrate how the market is set to change.
Key Trends
An increasing number of consumers in the U.S. are looking for sustainable products within consumer appliances. In addition to environmental reasons, this is also as an energy-saving (and thus cost-saving) measure.
Competitive Landscape
Overall consumer appliances in the U.S. has a highly fragmented competitive landscape, with no single player accounting for a double-digit retail value share. Major appliances is more consolidated than small appliances.
Retailing Developments
One of the most notable distribution trends in consumer appliances in the U.S. over the review period was the rise of retail e-commerce, and this is expected to continue. In 2019, retail e-commerce was already rapidly gaining share, but its rise was accelerated by the pandemic, which led many more people to both search for products and purchase online.
What Next for Consumer Appliances?
After a period of significant disruption to sales during and after the pandemic, consumer appliances in the US is expected to see its retail volume sales rise moving forward. The early forecast period is likely to continue to be impacted by the surge in sales seen in 2021.
Data and analysis in this report provides further detailed coverage dedicated to the following key categories, where applicable:
- Dishwashers
- Home Laundry Appliances
- Large Cooking Appliances
- Microwaves
- Refrigeration Appliances
- Air Treatment Products
- Food Preparation Appliances
- Personal Care Appliances
- Small Cooking Appliances
- Vacuum Cleaners
The Consumer Appliances in USA report includes:
- Analysis of key supply-side and demand trends
- Detailed segmentation of international and local products
- Historic volume and value sizes, company and brand market shares
- Five year forecasts of market trends and market growth
- Robust and transparent research methodology, conducted in-country
This report answers:
- What is the market size of Consumer Appliances in USA?
- Which are the leading brands in USA?
- How are products distributed in USA?
- To what extent has COVID-19 and accordant macroeconomic and retail disruption impacted demand?
- How are considerations such as urban development and the rise in single-person households determining sales growth?
- Where is future growth expected to be most dynamic?
Key Topics Covered
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
- Consumer appliances in 2024: The big picture
- 2024 key trends
- Competitive landscape
- Retailing developments
- What next for consumer appliances?
MARKET INDICATORS
- Table 1 Household Penetration of Selected Total Stock Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2025
- Table 2 Replacement Cycles of Consumer Appliances by Category 2019-2025
MARKET DATA
REFRIGERATION APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Continued decline in 2024 as the previous pandemic sales surge has a negative impact
- Fridge-freezers continues to dominate, due to cost-effectiveness, convenience, and new features
- Inflation impacts the competitive landscape and distribution
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Refrigeration appliances will have growth potential due to evolving consumer lifestyles
- Smart refrigeration appliances expected to continue to evolve
- Drinks trends expected to impact refrigeration appliances
CATEGORY DATA
HOME LAUNDRY APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Sales hampered by economic factors and lasting impact of 2021 sales surge
- Leading players expand their shares thanks to constant product development
- E-commerce continues to grow at the expense of non-grocery retailers
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Return to growth will be driven by customisation
- Both manufacturers and consumers likely to consider sustainability
- Education on the benefits of smart appliances will be necessary
CATEGORY DATA
DISHWASHERS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Decline for dishwashers as consumers pull back on spending on kitchen renovations
- Bosch remains the leading brand thanks to constant new product development
- Retail e-commerce maintains its rising trend, although many still prefer offline purchases
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth set to return along with the stronger housing market and renovations
- Smart features likely to be incorporated when consumers upgrade their dishwasher
- Sustainability set to become increasingly important, especially if it brings financial rewards
CATEGORY DATA
LARGE COOKING APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Economic factors drive decline for large cooking appliances
- Electric large cooking appliances gain consumer favour
- Samsung performs well, but Whirlpool maintains its lead
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- If economic conditions continue to improve, growth is likely to return, but will be hampered by food delivery
- Range cookers set to see growth, but competition from second-hand products likely
- Smart large cooking appliances anticipated to see growth
CATEGORY DATA
MICROWAVES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Slight volume decline for microwaves as sales normalise after the pandemic surge
- Focus on smart microwaves by manufacturers
- Share of retail e-commerce continues to rise from an already high base
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth expected to be mainly limited to replacement demand
- Air quality concerns set to drive demand for microwaves with ventilation
- Attractive designs and more compact models likely to remain popular
CATEGORY DATA
FOOD PREPARATION APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Food preparation appliances returns to volume growth as trends normalise
- Portable blenders offer a convenient option for consumers on-the-go
- Bucking the trend of stability in the competitive landscape, Ninja maintains share growth
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Volume growth of food preparation appliances set to accelerate
- Compact and multi-use food preparation appliances will continue to trend
- Kitchen robots pose a threat to more traditional food preparation appliances
CATEGORY DATA
SMALL COOKING APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Little volume movement as consumers respond to inflationary pressures
- Competition and price pressure seen in multi-use and smart appliances
- Target's partnership with Bella and So Yummy targets a media-savvy audience
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Recovery in the housing market likely to lift sales of small cooking appliances
- Smart feature applications evolving for small cooking appliances
- Brands likely to think creatively about their channel strategy
CATEGORY DATA
VACUUM CLEANERS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Robotic and stick vacuum cleaners see the strongest performances due to convenience
- Competition rises as smaller players take advantage of low consumer spending confidence
- Manufacturers continue to aim to attract pet owners
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Robotic vacuum cleaners set to see the strongest performance as prices become more affordable
- Expansion of wet-dry options due to versatility
- Players increasingly focus on sustainability
CATEGORY DATA
PERSONAL CARE APPLIANCES IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Growth for personal care appliances despite inflation
- Innovations benefiting hair health boost demand for hair care appliances
- CURAPROX's Samba utilises robotics technology to launch a niche product
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Technology and innovation will drive volume growth in personal care appliances
- At-home body hair removal to benefit from improvements in technology
- Oral care appliances will benefit from smart technology
CATEGORY DATA
AIR TREATMENT PRODUCTS IN THE US
KEY DATA FINDINGS
2024 DEVELOPMENTS
- Record-breaking temperatures drive exceptional growth for air conditioners
- Wearable air purifiers offer air filtration on-the-go
- Midea gains ground on Newell Brands thanks to its U-shaped window unit
PROSPECTS AND OPPORTUNITIES
- Growth will be driven by easing inflation and hotter summers
- Smart products expected to continue to gain strength in air treatment products
- Demand for air filtration set to grow, driving growth for air purifiers
CATEGORY DATA
