Personalized Nutrition Global Market Research and Growth Opportunities 2024-2030: Expanding Focus on the Functional F&B, and Next-generation Wearables and Non-wearables

The scope of the research is to assess the personalized nutrition landscape, highlighting the market trends and product and technological advancements expected to shape the industry during the forecast period.

Regulatory authorities do not specifically define personalized nutrition or supplements; however, research organizations such as the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN) have described personalized nutrition as an approach to developing nutritional recommendations and interventions tailored to an individual's genetic, metabolic, phenotypic, and psychosocial characteristics to improve health and prevent diseases.



Though the definitions could vary, the common theme is that personalized nutrition aims to offer tailored and individual health solutions. The scope is limited to personalized supplements and functional food and beverage (F&B) products. The industry is segmented into personalized nutrition products and services and monitoring and tracking devices. Market estimates for global personalized nutrition products and services are provided, but estimates for wearables and non-wearables are not included.



Geographically, North America is the largest market for personalized nutrition products and services; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth as consumer awareness expands in the region. Technological advancements will continue to shape the future of the personalized nutrition industry with a strong competitive ecosystem.

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Next-generation Wearables and Non-wearables

Growth Opportunity 2: Hyper-personalized Nutrition Based on Real-time Biomarker Analysis

Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Focus on the Functional F&B Category

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Personalized Nutrition Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Personalized Nutrition Ecosystem and Research Scope

Scope and Segmentation

Introduction

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Key Challenges

Personalized Nutrition Value Chain and Key Stakeholders

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Products and Services

Types of Personalized Nutrition Offerings Based on Type of Assessment

Personalized Nutrition Evolution

Top Market Trends

Personalized Nutrition - Revenue Forecast by Type

Personalized Nutrition - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Sub-type and Technology

Personalized Nutrition - Forecast Discussion

Personalized Nutrition - Revenue Forecast by Region

Personalized Nutrition - Market Trends by Region

Competitive Ecosystem

Competitive Ecosystem - Product-based Solutions

Competitive Ecosystem - Service-based Solutions

Key Market Activities - Investments, Funding, M&As, Collaborations (2023-2024)

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tracking and Monitoring Devices

Wearable and Non-wearable Devices - Overview

Personalized Nutrition - Wearables Snapshot

Personalized Nutrition - Non-wearables Snapshot

Top Technological Advancements in the Wearable and Non-wearable Space

Competitive Ecosystem - Personalized Nutrition Services Using Wearable or Non-wearable Devices

Key Participants - Smartwatches and Trackers

Key Participants - Other Smart Wearables and Non-wearables

Key Market Activities - New Product Launches, Investments, M&As, and Collaborations

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Action Items & Next Steps

List of Exhibits

