Personalized Nutrition Global Market Research and Growth Opportunities 2024-2030: Expanding Focus on the Functional F&B, and Next-generation Wearables and Non-wearables

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Personalized Nutrition, Global, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The scope of the research is to assess the personalized nutrition landscape, highlighting the market trends and product and technological advancements expected to shape the industry during the forecast period.
Regulatory authorities do not specifically define personalized nutrition or supplements; however, research organizations such as the International Society of Nutrigenetics/Nutrigenomics (ISNN) have described personalized nutrition as an approach to developing nutritional recommendations and interventions tailored to an individual's genetic, metabolic, phenotypic, and psychosocial characteristics to improve health and prevent diseases.
Though the definitions could vary, the common theme is that personalized nutrition aims to offer tailored and individual health solutions. The scope is limited to personalized supplements and functional food and beverage (F&B) products. The industry is segmented into personalized nutrition products and services and monitoring and tracking devices. Market estimates for global personalized nutrition products and services are provided, but estimates for wearables and non-wearables are not included.
Geographically, North America is the largest market for personalized nutrition products and services; however, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the highest growth as consumer awareness expands in the region. Technological advancements will continue to shape the future of the personalized nutrition industry with a strong competitive ecosystem.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Next-generation Wearables and Non-wearables
- Growth Opportunity 2: Hyper-personalized Nutrition Based on Real-time Biomarker Analysis
- Growth Opportunity 3: Expanding Focus on the Functional F&B Category
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Personalized Nutrition Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Personalized Nutrition Ecosystem and Research Scope
- Scope and Segmentation
- Introduction
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Key Challenges
- Personalized Nutrition Value Chain and Key Stakeholders
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Products and Services
- Types of Personalized Nutrition Offerings Based on Type of Assessment
- Personalized Nutrition Evolution
- Top Market Trends
- Personalized Nutrition - Revenue Forecast by Type
- Personalized Nutrition - Percent Revenue Forecast by Product Sub-type and Technology
- Personalized Nutrition - Forecast Discussion
- Personalized Nutrition - Revenue Forecast by Region
- Personalized Nutrition - Market Trends by Region
- Competitive Ecosystem
- Competitive Ecosystem - Product-based Solutions
- Competitive Ecosystem - Service-based Solutions
- Key Market Activities - Investments, Funding, M&As, Collaborations (2023-2024)
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Tracking and Monitoring Devices
- Wearable and Non-wearable Devices - Overview
- Personalized Nutrition - Wearables Snapshot
- Personalized Nutrition - Non-wearables Snapshot
- Top Technological Advancements in the Wearable and Non-wearable Space
- Competitive Ecosystem - Personalized Nutrition Services Using Wearable or Non-wearable Devices
- Key Participants - Smartwatches and Trackers
- Key Participants - Other Smart Wearables and Non-wearables
- Key Market Activities - New Product Launches, Investments, M&As, and Collaborations
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Action Items & Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/inevqx
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.