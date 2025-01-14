Pediatric Cardiac Tumor Diagnostics Market Analysis and Revenue Forecasts to 2034 by Tumor, Type, End User and Region

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Cardiac Tumor Diagnostic Market by Tumor, Type, End User and Region" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. This comprehensive research report focuses on the global and regional market size and forecasts from 2023 to 2034.



The global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostic market size was estimated to be USD 0.689 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 1.62 billion by 2034 with a CAGR of 8.07% during the forecast period 2024-2034. The market will grow as a result of developments in imaging technologies, an increase in the prevalence of pediatric cardiac tumors, increased awareness and infrastructure for healthcare, government support for healthcare funding, and growing hospital-diagnostic center collaboration.







The advancement of imaging technologies, including Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Echocardiography, and Computed Tomography (CT), has significantly enhanced the accuracy and efficiency of diagnosing pediatric cardiac tumors. For instance, in December 2023, GE Healthcare introduced a groundbreaking AI-enabled MRI system that sets a new standard for patient comfort. This innovative system features a high-performance wide-bore design coupled with advanced AI and deep learning technologies, which enhance both the speed and precision of imaging scans. Such developments represent a significant leap forward in the field of pediatric cardiology, promising better patient experiences and outcomes.

North America is anticipated for the highest revenue share during the forecast period owing to the well-established healthcare infrastructure, higher prevalence of pediatric cardiac conditions, advanced diagnostic technologies, and increased government funding for pediatric healthcare and cardiac research. Additionally, Asia Pacific is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the rapidly improving healthcare infrastructure, rising awareness of pediatric cardiac conditions, increasing government investments in healthcare, and a growing population base that demands better diagnostic services. For instance, Siemens Healthineers inaugurated an MRI facility in Bengaluru under the PLI plan in April 2023, expanding its manufacturing activities in India. At the Bengaluru plant, the business started a new production line to produce magnetic resonance imaging devices. The Asia Pacific pediatric cardiac care market is expected to increase significantly as a result of this expansion, which is improving access to state-of-the-art diagnostic instruments.

By tumor, the primary cardiac tumor segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostic market in 2023 owing to the higher incidence of benign tumors like rhabdomyomas and fibromas, which require regular monitoring and early detection to prevent complications. For instance, GE HealthCare debuted Revolution RT in May 2024, a new CT option for radiation therapy that includes state-of-the-art gear and algorithms intended to improve imaging precision. Through streamlining the simulation workflow, this invention seeks to give patients and doctors alike a more seamless and customized experience with oncology care. Additionally, the secondary cardiac tumors segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the increasing cases of metastatic tumors originating from other cancers, and growing awareness of the need for early detection to improve survival rates.



By type, the echocardiograph segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostic market in 2023 owing to its widespread availability, non-invasive nature, and its primary use as the first-line diagnostic tool in detecting cardiac tumors in children. For instance, in October 2023, AI-powered MRI technology from Philips and AI-driven image analysis software from Quibim will be available to help physicians manage staff shortages, lower healthcare costs, and provide cancer care that is more timely and accessible. Additionally, the magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the superior imaging resolution and the ability to provide detailed information about tumor location, size, and characteristics, making it essential for more complex diagnoses.



By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment accounted for the highest revenue-grossing segment in the global pediatric cardiac tumor diagnostic market in 2023 owing to the increased number of pediatric cardiac cases handled by these institutions, availability of advanced diagnostic tools, and experienced healthcare professionals. For instance, in April 2023, a CT system with photon-counting computed tomography was used in a clinical study by Canon Medical Systems Corporation and the National Cancer Center Japan (NCC). These initiatives are supporting market growth and enhancing Japan's pediatric cardiac care system. Additionally, the government health department segment is predicted to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period owing to the expansion of public healthcare programs and government-led initiatives to improve early diagnosis and treatment of pediatric cardiac conditions, especially in underserved regions.

