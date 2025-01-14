Growth Trends in North America's UCaaS Market, 2024-2030 - UCaaS Gains Traction Amid Digital Transformation and Growing Hybrid Work Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCaaS Market, North America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) market, focusing on its scope, market definitions, and the evolving growth environment. It explores the challenges of achieving growth and highlights strategic imperatives driving the market.
The ecosystem is analyzed through the value chain and competitive landscape, with detailed insights into growth metrics, drivers, restraints, and the macroeconomic impact on investments.
The report includes revenue, unit shipment, and installed seat forecasts by country, along with penetration and pricing trends. Key opportunities are identified, including integrated contact centers, mobile-first UCaaS, international expansion, vertical strategies, Microsoft Teams enablement, and AI-based solutions.
Market Trends
Compelling benefits, such as flexible capacity adjustments, rapid access to innovative features and capabilities, CAPEX avoidance, and ability to outsource routine solution management to an expert third party, will drive a steady shift to cloud communications services over the forecast period.
Communications upgrades are increasingly a key part of holistic digital transformation projects and perceived as a strategic imperative across organizations looking to stay agile amidst rapid change. Increased demand for work flexibility and pervasive adoption of hybrid work models compel organizations to replace legacy solutions with UCaaS to enable work from anywhere, anytime, on any device and network of the users' choice.
Collaboration-first customer decision making is enabling new provider approaches, whereby video meetings and team collaboration solutions create pull-through for cloud PBX adoption as an add-on, rather than PBX sales as the main sales motion. Untapped potential among frontline workers and opportunities to more tangibly impact vertical workflows, combined with advancements in mobile UCaaS, wearables, IoT, CPaaS and APIs, are expanding the addressable market for flexible business communications solutions.
Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation, including leverage of proprietary and third-party large language models (LLMs) and generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs), will define the future of business communications and determine provider success in the years to come. AI-powered features and services provide numerous benefits - e.g., improve knowledge management, augment human intelligence, boost productivity, and automate workflows.
Leading UCaaS providers are incorporating proprietary and third-party LLMs and GPTs into their platforms to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and differentiate from competitors. AI-powered capabilities are evolving from transcriptions, translations, chatbots, and call/meeting summaries to virtual agents, copilots, and robust analytics. Ability to monetize AI-powered capabilities will be critical for provider success as advancing market maturity shrinks addressable opportunities and increases price pressures.
Despite increasing market saturation and intense price pressures in the North American market, both UCaaS seats and related revenues grew at double-digit growth rates in 2023 and are forecast to sustain strong growth rates in the near term. Growth rates in the mid and long terms will decline considerably as most midmarket and large organizations adopt cloud communications for certain locations, users, and business sites, and keep premises-based solutions in other parts of their telephony environments. Net new users will decline over time as the market matures.
Key Topics Covered
Scope
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope and Market Definitions
Growth Environment: Transformation in the North American UCaaS Market
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperatives
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American UCaaS Industry
Ecosystem in the UCaaS Market
- Value Chain
- Competitive Environment
Growth Generator in the UCaaS Market
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- UCC Solution Investment Drivers
- Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments
- PSTN Calling Plan Investments
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption
- Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users
- Growth Restraints
- Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America
- Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments
- Forecast Considerations
- Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
- Net New Seats Forecast
- Installed Seat Forecast by Country
- Market Analysis by Country
- Penetration of Addressable Market
- Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) Forecast
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Installed Seat Share: By Selling Brand
- Installed Seat Share: By Platform Vendor
- Installed Share Analysis
- Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers
- Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers
- Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution
Growth Opportunity Universe in the North American UCaaS Market
- Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated Contact Center
- Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile-first UCaaS
- Growth Opportunity 3: International Expansion
- Growth Opportunity 4: Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus
- Growth Opportunity 5: Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services
- Growth Opportunity 6: AI Foundation
Appendix & Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities
- Next Steps
- List of Exhibits
