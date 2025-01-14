Growth Trends in North America's UCaaS Market, 2024-2030 - UCaaS Gains Traction Amid Digital Transformation and Growing Hybrid Work Adoption

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UCaaS Market, North America, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides an in-depth analysis of the North American UCaaS (Unified Communications as a Service) market, focusing on its scope, market definitions, and the evolving growth environment. It explores the challenges of achieving growth and highlights strategic imperatives driving the market.

The ecosystem is analyzed through the value chain and competitive landscape, with detailed insights into growth metrics, drivers, restraints, and the macroeconomic impact on investments.

The report includes revenue, unit shipment, and installed seat forecasts by country, along with penetration and pricing trends. Key opportunities are identified, including integrated contact centers, mobile-first UCaaS, international expansion, vertical strategies, Microsoft Teams enablement, and AI-based solutions.

Market Trends

Compelling benefits, such as flexible capacity adjustments, rapid access to innovative features and capabilities, CAPEX avoidance, and ability to outsource routine solution management to an expert third party, will drive a steady shift to cloud communications services over the forecast period.

Communications upgrades are increasingly a key part of holistic digital transformation projects and perceived as a strategic imperative across organizations looking to stay agile amidst rapid change. Increased demand for work flexibility and pervasive adoption of hybrid work models compel organizations to replace legacy solutions with UCaaS to enable work from anywhere, anytime, on any device and network of the users' choice.



Collaboration-first customer decision making is enabling new provider approaches, whereby video meetings and team collaboration solutions create pull-through for cloud PBX adoption as an add-on, rather than PBX sales as the main sales motion. Untapped potential among frontline workers and opportunities to more tangibly impact vertical workflows, combined with advancements in mobile UCaaS, wearables, IoT, CPaaS and APIs, are expanding the addressable market for flexible business communications solutions.



Artificial intelligence (AI)-driven innovation, including leverage of proprietary and third-party large language models (LLMs) and generative pre-trained transformers (GPTs), will define the future of business communications and determine provider success in the years to come. AI-powered features and services provide numerous benefits - e.g., improve knowledge management, augment human intelligence, boost productivity, and automate workflows.



Leading UCaaS providers are incorporating proprietary and third-party LLMs and GPTs into their platforms to accelerate innovation, enhance customer value, and differentiate from competitors. AI-powered capabilities are evolving from transcriptions, translations, chatbots, and call/meeting summaries to virtual agents, copilots, and robust analytics. Ability to monetize AI-powered capabilities will be critical for provider success as advancing market maturity shrinks addressable opportunities and increases price pressures.



Despite increasing market saturation and intense price pressures in the North American market, both UCaaS seats and related revenues grew at double-digit growth rates in 2023 and are forecast to sustain strong growth rates in the near term. Growth rates in the mid and long terms will decline considerably as most midmarket and large organizations adopt cloud communications for certain locations, users, and business sites, and keep premises-based solutions in other parts of their telephony environments. Net new users will decline over time as the market matures.



Key Topics Covered



Scope

Scope of Analysis

Scope and Market Definitions

Growth Environment: Transformation in the North American UCaaS Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperatives

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the North American UCaaS Industry

Ecosystem in the UCaaS Market

Value Chain

Competitive Environment

Growth Generator in the UCaaS Market

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

UCC Solution Investment Drivers

Premises-based PBX, Cloud PBX or Mobile PBX Investments

PSTN Calling Plan Investments

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Adoption

Cloud or Mobile PBX Services Investments Among Current Users

Growth Restraints

Macro Conditions Impact on Investments in North America

Current and Future Enterprise Telephony/Business Call Control Environments

Forecast Considerations

Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast

Net New Seats Forecast

Installed Seat Forecast by Country

Market Analysis by Country

Penetration of Addressable Market

Unit and Revenue Forecast Analysis

Average Revenue Per User (ARPU) Forecast

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Installed Seat Share: By Selling Brand

Installed Seat Share: By Platform Vendor

Installed Share Analysis

Current Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solutions/Providers

Future Cloud or Mobile PBX/UCaaS Solution Providers

Importance of a Fully Integrated UCaaS Solution

Growth Opportunity Universe in the North American UCaaS Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Integrated Contact Center

Growth Opportunity 2: Mobile-first UCaaS

Growth Opportunity 3: International Expansion

Growth Opportunity 4: Vertical Strategies and Frontliner Focus

Growth Opportunity 5: Microsoft Teams Calling Enablement Services

Growth Opportunity 6: AI Foundation

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

List of Exhibits

