Giltner Logistics Accelerates Payments with Integration Between Upwell Accounts Receivable Solution and Descartes Aljex™

ATLANTA, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Giltner Logistics, a leading asset-backed third-party logistics provider (3PL), is streamlining its accounts receivable workflow, accelerating payment cycles and enhancing cash flow management using the Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS) integrated with Upwell’s advanced accounts receivable (AR) technology.

“Our mission is to simplify customers’ supply chains by combining technology, experience and expertise to create efficient, frictionless shipping,” said Todd Baughman, Vice President of Technology at Giltner. “The integrated solution helps us meet this objective by automating customer invoicing and enhancing the workflows between Descartes Aljex and customer payment providers. The end result is a reduction in time-consuming manual work, while lowering days-to-pay and days-sales-outstanding metrics to help fuel sustainable growth.”

The scalable, cloud-based Descartes Aljex TMS helps freight brokers of all sizes to boost operational efficiency, maximize margins and enhance customer service by automating and streamlining daily brokerage activities, including order entry, lane rate comparison, covering loads, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. The integration between Descartes Aljex and Upwell’s automated AR system helps freight brokers and 3PLs shorten their cash cycle, which ensures quicker payments by reducing the time spent on manual invoicing and collections. By accelerating financial processes and improving cash flow management, the combined solution helps 3PLs maintain liquidity and drive business growth while reducing administrative workloads.

“We’re pleased that Giltner Logistics is improving cash flow management with the integrated solution,” said Charley Dehoney, CEO of Upwell. “We believe that the combination of our financial automation technology with Descartes Aljex TMS creates a powerful solution to help freight brokers transform how they manage receivables to optimize cash flow, increase operational efficiency and enhance customer satisfaction.”

“In today’s fast-paced transportation industry, securing timely payments from customers directly impacts liquidity and sustainable growth,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “With our core capabilities and extensive partner ecosystem, freight brokers and 3PLs have an advanced technology platform to help protect margins and drive profitability by simplifying financial processes and reducing administrative workloads.”

About Giltner Logistics

Giltner Logistics, Inc. is an asset-backed third-party logistics and brokerage provider that has been delivering freight solutions across North America and is one of the top 3PLs in the country. By working closely with its sister company, Giltner Transportation, Inc., the 3PL designs and delivers superior solutions for its shipping customers, providing competitive pricing without sacrificing service. Learn more at www.giltnerlogistics.com.

About Upwell

Upwell uses artificial intelligence to automate and transform accounts receivable for transportation and logistics companies. Every dollar counts in this industry, but today’s landscape is too complex for companies to rely on back-office superheroes using manual processes and dated technologies. Many companies have thousands of dollars locked up in invoicing exceptions, and many don’t have reliable systems for knowing what’s been paid. Now there’s a better way. Upwell’s AI-powered platform empowers accounting and finance teams by improving cash flow, automating legacy processes, and enhancing the customer experience. Reinvent your accounts receivable and start the journey toward getting paid faster at www.upwell.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, security and sustainability of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, track and help improve the safety, performance and compliance of delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world’s largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

