Sustainability and Urbanization to Shape the Future of the Concrete Admixture Market | Study by Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The concrete admixture industry is a cornerstone of the modern construction landscape, driven by the need for durable, high-performance materials in infrastructure and urban development projects. With the global population gravitating towards urban centers, the demand for concrete admixtures is surging. These chemical additives enhance the properties of concrete, improving its strength, durability, and workability, making it indispensable in a wide range of applications.

In 2025, the global concrete admixture market is estimated to reach USD 18 billion, with projections indicating steady growth at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. By 2035, the market is expected to hit USD 33.2 billion. This growth is underpinned by the rising adoption of eco-friendly and sustainable materials, as well as increasing investments in smart city infrastructure and urban housing projects.

Global Concrete Admixture: Dynamics

Urbanization as Building Block: Construction Industry’s Rise Fueled by Increasing Urban Migration

The global shift toward urban living has been a significant driver for the construction sector. As cities expand, the demand for housing, commercial spaces, and infrastructure grows exponentially. Concrete admixtures are playing a crucial role in this transformation by providing enhanced performance and cost efficiency. These additives reduce the need for extensive repairs, making them a cost-effective solution for large-scale construction projects.

Cementing Development: Rise in Demand for Cement Portends Positivity for Concrete Admixture

Cement remains a primary material in construction, and its demand directly correlates with the growth of the concrete admixture market. Admixtures like water reducers, superplasticizers, and air-entraining agents are increasingly used to improve cement's performance under diverse conditions. This trend is particularly evident in developing economies, where rapid industrialization and urbanization are driving massive construction projects.

Manufacturers to Invest in Eco-Friendly Raw Materials amid Rising Sustainability Concerns

As sustainability takes center stage, manufacturers in the concrete admixture industry are pivoting towards eco-friendly raw materials. These materials not only align with global environmental standards but also cater to the growing consumer demand for sustainable construction solutions. Innovations in biodegradable and low-emission admixtures are expected to unlock new market opportunities in the coming years.

"The concrete admixture industry is experiencing robust growth due to increasing urbanization and the rising emphasis on sustainable construction practices. Manufacturers are leveraging eco-friendly raw materials to align with global sustainability goals," says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).









Key Takeaways from Concrete Admixture Study

The global concrete admixture market is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2024 to 2035.

In 2025, the market is estimated to be worth USD 18 billion and is projected to reach USD 33.2 billion by 2035.

Urbanization and smart city projects are key drivers for the industry.

Eco-friendly raw materials are becoming a focal point for manufacturers.

Developing economies in Asia-Pacific are emerging as lucrative markets for concrete admixtures.



Concrete Admixture Market Analysis by Country

Smart Cities Mission Creates Opportunities in India

India's Smart Cities Mission is a significant growth driver for the concrete admixture market. With projects focused on urban infrastructure, housing, and public utilities, the demand for high-performance admixtures is soaring.

Sustainability Measures Drive Innovation in China

China, as the world's largest construction market, is adopting sustainable practices to reduce its environmental impact. The country's emphasis on green building certifications is boosting the demand for eco-friendly concrete admixtures.

Manufacturers in the United Kingdom Investing in Variety to Stand Out from Competitors

The UK market is characterized by high demand for specialized admixtures tailored to specific construction needs. Investments in R&D and product variety are helping manufacturers gain a competitive edge.





Competitive Landscape in the Concrete Admixture Industry

The competitive landscape is characterized by continuous innovation, with leading companies focusing on product diversification and strategic partnerships. Key strategies include:

New Product Launches: Companies are introducing advanced admixtures with enhanced properties to cater to specific construction needs.

Companies are introducing advanced admixtures with enhanced properties to cater to specific construction needs. Collaborations and Partnerships: Strategic alliances are enabling firms to expand their geographic reach and strengthen their distribution networks.

Strategic alliances are enabling firms to expand their geographic reach and strengthen their distribution networks. Strategic Agreements: Long-term contracts with construction firms and governments ensure steady demand.

Long-term contracts with construction firms and governments ensure steady demand. Mergers and Acquisitions: Consolidation in the industry is allowing companies to leverage synergies and enhance their market presence.

Consolidation in the industry is allowing companies to leverage synergies and enhance their market presence. Investments in Research and Development: A focus on innovation is driving the development of eco-friendly and high-performance admixtures.



Key Concrete Admixture Companies

BASF SE

SIKA AG

GCP Applied Technologies

RPM International Inc

Fosroc International

Mapei S.P.A.

CICO Technologies

CHRYSO S.A.S.

Pidilite Industries Ltd.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Recent Developments

A major manufacturer recently launched a range of bio-based concrete admixtures aimed at reducing carbon footprints.

Collaborative efforts between governments and industry leaders have led to increased investment in infrastructure projects worldwide.

The adoption of AI and IoT in smart construction projects is revolutionizing the application of concrete admixtures.



Concrete Admixture Segmentation

By Type:

By type, the key segments include accelerating admixture, air-entraining admixture, retarding admixture, water-reducing admixture, waterproofing admixture, and others.

By Application:

By application, key segments include Residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial.

By Region:

By region, key segments are North America, Latin America, Western Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, and Middle East and Africa.

French Translation –

L' industrie des adjuvants pour béton est une pierre angulaire du paysage de la construction moderne, motivée par le besoin de matériaux durables et performants dans les projets d'infrastructure et de développement urbain. La population mondiale gravitant vers les centres urbains, la demande d'adjuvants pour béton augmente considérablement. Ces additifs chimiques améliorent les propriétés du béton, améliorant sa résistance, sa durabilité et sa maniabilité, le rendant indispensable dans un large éventail d'applications.

En 2024, le marché mondial des adjuvants pour béton devrait atteindre 18 milliards USD, avec des projections indiquant une croissance régulière à un TCAC de 6,3 % au cours de la période de prévision. D'ici 2035, le marché devrait atteindre 33,2 milliards USD. Cette croissance est soutenue par l'adoption croissante de matériaux respectueux de l'environnement et durables, ainsi que par l'augmentation des investissements dans les infrastructures des villes intelligentes et les projets de logements urbains.

Adjuvants pour béton mondiaux : dynamique

L'urbanisation comme élément constitutif : l'essor du secteur de la construction alimenté par l'augmentation de la migration urbaine

L’évolution mondiale vers un mode de vie urbain a été un moteur important pour le secteur de la construction. À mesure que les villes s’étendent, la demande de logements, d’espaces commerciaux et d’infrastructures augmente de manière exponentielle. Les adjuvants pour béton jouent un rôle crucial dans cette transformation en offrant des performances et une rentabilité accrues. Ces additifs réduisent le besoin de réparations importantes, ce qui en fait une solution rentable pour les projets de construction à grande échelle.

Développement du ciment : la hausse de la demande de ciment laisse présager une amélioration pour les adjuvants pour béton

Le ciment reste un matériau de base dans la construction et sa demande est directement liée à la croissance du marché des adjuvants pour béton. Des adjuvants tels que les réducteurs d'eau, les superplastifiants et les agents entraîneurs d'air sont de plus en plus utilisés pour améliorer les performances du ciment dans diverses conditions. Cette tendance est particulièrement évidente dans les économies en développement, où l'industrialisation et l'urbanisation rapides entraînent des projets de construction de grande envergure.

Les fabricants vont investir dans des matières premières respectueuses de l'environnement face aux préoccupations croissantes en matière de développement durable

Alors que la durabilité occupe une place centrale, les fabricants de l’industrie des adjuvants pour béton se tournent vers des matières premières respectueuses de l’environnement. Ces matériaux sont non seulement conformes aux normes environnementales mondiales, mais répondent également à la demande croissante des consommateurs pour des solutions de construction durables. Les innovations dans le domaine des adjuvants biodégradables et à faibles émissions devraient ouvrir de nouvelles opportunités de marché dans les années à venir.

« L'industrie des adjuvants pour béton connaît une croissance soutenue en raison de l'urbanisation croissante et de l'importance croissante accordée aux pratiques de construction durables. Les fabricants exploitent les matières premières respectueuses de l'environnement pour s'aligner sur les objectifs mondiaux de durabilité », explique Nikhil Kaitwade, vice-président associé chez Future Market Insights (FMI).

Principaux points à retenir de l’étude sur les adjuvants pour béton

Le marché mondial des adjuvants pour béton devrait croître à un TCAC de 6,3 % entre 2024 et 2035.

En 2024, le marché est estimé à 18 milliards USD et devrait atteindre 33,2 milliards USD d'ici 2035.

L’urbanisation et les projets de villes intelligentes sont des moteurs clés pour l’industrie.

Les matières premières respectueuses de l’environnement deviennent un point central pour les fabricants.

Les économies en développement de la région Asie-Pacifique apparaissent comme des marchés lucratifs pour les adjuvants pour béton.



Analyse du marché des adjuvants pour béton par pays

La mission des villes intelligentes crée des opportunités en Inde

La mission Smart Cities de l'Inde est un moteur de croissance important pour le marché des adjuvants pour béton. Avec des projets axés sur les infrastructures urbaines, le logement et les services publics, la demande d'adjuvants hautes performances est en plein essor.

Les mesures de développement durable stimulent l’innovation en Chine

La Chine, premier marché mondial de la construction, adopte des pratiques durables pour réduire son impact environnemental. L'accent mis par le pays sur les certifications de construction écologique stimule la demande d'adjuvants pour béton respectueux de l'environnement.

Les fabricants du Royaume-Uni investissent dans la diversité pour se démarquer de leurs concurrents

Le marché britannique se caractérise par une forte demande d'adjuvants spécialisés adaptés aux besoins spécifiques de la construction. Les investissements en R&D et la diversité des produits aident les fabricants à acquérir un avantage concurrentiel.

Paysage concurrentiel dans le secteur des adjuvants pour béton

Le paysage concurrentiel est caractérisé par une innovation continue, les entreprises leaders se concentrant sur la diversification des produits et les partenariats stratégiques. Les stratégies clés comprennent :

Lancements de nouveaux produits : les entreprises introduisent des adjuvants avancés dotés de propriétés améliorées pour répondre à des besoins de construction spécifiques.

les entreprises introduisent des adjuvants avancés dotés de propriétés améliorées pour répondre à des besoins de construction spécifiques. Collaborations et partenariats : les alliances stratégiques permettent aux entreprises d’étendre leur portée géographique et de renforcer leurs réseaux de distribution.

les alliances stratégiques permettent aux entreprises d’étendre leur portée géographique et de renforcer leurs réseaux de distribution. Accords stratégiques : les contrats à long terme avec les entreprises de construction et les gouvernements garantissent une demande constante.

les contrats à long terme avec les entreprises de construction et les gouvernements garantissent une demande constante. Fusions et acquisitions : la consolidation dans le secteur permet aux entreprises de tirer parti des synergies et d’améliorer leur présence sur le marché.

la consolidation dans le secteur permet aux entreprises de tirer parti des synergies et d’améliorer leur présence sur le marché. Investissements dans la recherche et le développement : L’accent mis sur l’innovation favorise le développement d’adjuvants respectueux de l’environnement et performants.



Principales entreprises d'adjuvants pour béton

BASF SE

VOUS NE LE FAITES PAS

Technologies appliquées GCP

RPM International Inc

Fosroc International

SPA Mapéi

CICO Technologies

CHRYSO SAS

Pidilite Industries Ltée.

Rhein-Chemotechnik GmbH

Développements récents

Un grand fabricant a récemment lancé une gamme d’adjuvants pour béton d’origine biologique visant à réduire l’empreinte carbone.

Les efforts de collaboration entre les gouvernements et les leaders de l’industrie ont conduit à une augmentation des investissements dans les projets d’infrastructures dans le monde entier.

L’adoption de l’IA et de l’IoT dans les projets de construction intelligents révolutionne l’application des adjuvants pour béton.



Segmentation des adjuvants pour béton

Par type :

Par type, les segments clés comprennent les adjuvants accélérateurs, les adjuvants entraîneurs d'air, les adjuvants retardateurs, les adjuvants réducteurs d'eau, les adjuvants imperméabilisants et autres.

Par application :

Par application, les segments clés comprennent le résidentiel, les infrastructures, le commercial et l'industriel.

Par région :

Par région, les segments clés sont l’Amérique du Nord, l’Amérique latine, l’Europe occidentale, l’Asie du Sud et le Pacifique, l’Asie de l’Est, le Moyen-Orient et l’Afrique.

Authored by:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

