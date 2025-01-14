EcoClaim Named to Guidewire Insurtech Vanguards Program

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoClaim, a software and training solution that helps insurance companies turn claims into climate action, announced that the company has joined Guidewire’s Insurtech Vanguards program, an initiative led by property and casualty (P&C) cloud platform provider, Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE), to help insurers learn about the newest Insurtech’s and how to best leverage them.

“EcoClaim is proud to become part of the Insurtech Vanguards program and connect with forward-thinking leaders advancing climate action in insurance. This program will help propel EcoClaim forward on a global stage, enabling its insurance customers to measure, manage, and reduce claims-related Scope 3 emissions, which are indirect greenhouse gas emissions that occur within a company's value chain,” said Jodi Scarlett, CEO, EcoClaim.

Insurtech Vanguards is a community of select startups and technology providers that are bringing novel solutions to the P&C industry. As part of the program, Guidewire provides strategic guidance to and advocates for the participating Insurtech's, while connecting them with Guidewire’s P&C customers.

“We’re excited to welcome EcoClaim to our Insurtech Vanguards program. The program was created to showcase innovators who bring real value to insurers, and EcoClaim delivers on that promise. EcoClaim not only empowers insurers to transform claims into climate action and meet sustainability goals but also drives operational efficiency and enables compliant climate-related reporting. We can’t wait to see the impact they make,” said Laura Drabik, Chief Evangelist, Guidewire.

EcoClaim’s technology enables precise emissions data tracking and facilitates secure data exchange throughout the insurance supply chain. It enables insurers to measure, manage, and reduce Scope 3 emissions on a per claim basis and to reduce the overall cost of property claims. EcoClaim provides real data, action, and results.

About EcoClaim™

EcoClaim™ transforms insurance claims into climate action with its innovative platform, offering industry-leading training, GHG management software, and a Carbon Exchange marketplace. Tailored for P&C insurers, EcoClaim replaces generic emissions benchmarks with precise claim-level data, empowering insurers to measure, manage, and reduce Scope 3 emissions effectively. The platform not only strengthens sustainability disclosures but also lowers claims costs, proving that the low-carbon way can also be the cost-efficient way.

Media Contact:

Meaghan Ralston

CMO EcoClaim

403.926.8112

mralston@ecoclaim.ca