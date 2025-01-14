Plug to Participate in UBS Global Energy & Utilities Conference

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ: PLUG), a global leader in comprehensive hydrogen solutions for the green hydrogen economy, will participate in the 14th UBS Global Energy & Utilities Conference in Park City, Utah.

The UBS Global Energy & Utilities Conference is a premier event bringing together over 50 top executives from leading companies across the energy sector to provide insights into the evolving industry landscape. Featuring fireside chat discussions and one-on-one meetings, the conference offers a platform for exploring key trends and fostering strategic partnerships.

Plug Power’s participation highlights its leadership in the hydrogen economy and its commitment to engaging with the financial community. Sanjay Shrestha, President, and Kevin O’Brien, Manager of Investor Relations, will represent Plug at the conference, meeting with institutional investors managing over $400 billion in assets. Their discussions will focus on Plug’s strategic initiatives to advance green hydrogen solutions and capitalize on the opportunities within the rapidly changing energy landscape.

Further details on these appearances will be available in the Investor Resources section of the Company’s website: https://www.ir.plugpower.com/events-and-presentations/default.aspx .

About Plug

Plug is building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, from production, storage, and delivery to energy generation, to help its customers meet their business goals and decarbonize the economy. In creating the first commercially viable market for hydrogen fuel cell technology, the company has deployed more than 69,000 fuel cell systems and over 250 fueling stations, more than anyone else in the world, and is the largest buyer of liquid hydrogen.

With plans to operate a green hydrogen highway across North America and Europe, Plug built a state-of-the-art Gigafactory to produce electrolyzers and fuel cells and is developing multiple green hydrogen production plants targeting commercial operation by year-end 2028. Plug delivers its green hydrogen solutions directly to its customers and through joint venture partners into multiple environments, including material handling, e-mobility, power generation, and industrial applications.

For more information, visit www.plugpower.com.

