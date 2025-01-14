Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Technologies and Global Market Report 2025: Next-Gen Machinery, Eco-Friendly Formulas Propel Adhesives Market Toward $90 Billion Mark by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment: Technologies and Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Market was valued at USD 2024 in 72.1 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 2029 by 89.9 Billion, rising at a CAGR of 4.50%.

Adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment industries are vital in the ever-changing global economy, providing binding solutions for complex productions in numerous sectors. The function of adhesives and their associated equipment and machinery is to enhance the bonding of the substrates, giving them durability, strength and the ability to meet the requirements in different applications. The effective operation of adhesive equipment ensures consistency, precision and minimal wastage in the substrate surface bonding. Adhesive equipment therefore improves the end user's cost-effectiveness and assists in providing new opportunities in the adhesive market.

For this analysis, the global markets for adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment were segmented into:

Adhesives: By curing technique (e.g., physically hardening, chemically curing, pressure sensitive); by technology (e.g., hot-melt adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, water-based adhesives, reactive adhesives); by chemicals (e.g., acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone); by end use (e.g., packaging, transportation, building and construction, woodworking, consumer/do-it-yourself [DIY]).

By curing technique (e.g., physically hardening, chemically curing, pressure sensitive); by technology (e.g., hot-melt adhesives, solvent-based adhesives, water-based adhesives, reactive adhesives); by chemicals (e.g., acrylic, cyanoacrylate, epoxy, polyurethane, silicone); by end use (e.g., packaging, transportation, building and construction, woodworking, consumer/do-it-yourself [DIY]). Adhesive-applying equipment: By type (e.g., auxiliary equipment, application process equipment, dispensing equipment, unloading equipment). By end user (e.g., packaging, transportation, building and construction, others).

The auxiliary equipment category is further segmented into robotics and automatic, web-handling, curing and other equipment. The application process equipment category is further segmented into spray, dots and beads, wheel, brush and others. The dispensing equipment category is further segmented into holt-melt/dispense, meter mix and others. The unloading equipment category is further segmented into tubes and cartridges, drums, pails and totes, pallets, slats and bricks;

This report also covers the global adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market's current dynamics, the strategies and trends driving the demand for adhesives, the key manufacturers of these products, recent environmental, social and governance (ESG) developments and a competitive landscape in which companies are operating within this market. A brief profile of the major global manufacturers in this market is also provided. The adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment market is also analyzed from international and regional perspectives to understand the industry's growth potential. The report segments the market by region into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).

This report provides market estimates and sizes in terms of value ($ million). Market forecasts are given for 2024 through 2029, with 2023 serving as the base year. Regional-level market sizes with respect to segmentation are also provided.

Report Scope:

119 data tables and 50 additional tables

Analyses of the global market trends, with sales data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2029

Estimates and forecasts for the market size for adhesives and adhesive-applying equipment based on technology, curing technique, chemical, end user and geographical region

Discussion of the technologies involved in the manufacturing of different types of adhesives, including the value of such products produced and used globally as well as in different regions

Analysis of the current market trends, and discussion of the technological and regulatory elements affecting the future market

A discussion of ESG challenges and practices of the industry

Coverage of mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations and joint ventures

Profiles of the leading companies, including Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller CO., Dow, Arkema, and Sika AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 161 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $72.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $89.9 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.5% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Supply Chain Analysis

Raw Materials and Suppliers

Manufacturing and Processing

Distribution and Sales

End Users

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Increasing Demand for Adhesives in the Packaging and Transportation Industries Surge in Demand Across Footwear, Furniture and Appliance Industries Increasing Demand for Automated and Robotic Adhesive Equipment

Market Restraint Stringent Environmental Regulations for Adhesives

Market Opportunities Growing Surge for Bio-Based Adhesive Customizable and OEM Equipment and Machines for Adhesives



Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies and Developments

New Technologies

Environmentally Friendly and Sustainable Adhesive

Smart and Self-Adhesives

Patent Analysis Patent Analysis Based on Country of Origin Patent Analysis Based on Year Issued



Chapter 5 Market Segmentation Analysis

Market Analysis by Technology Hot-Melt Adhesives Reactive Adhesives Water-Based Adhesives Solvent-Based Adhesives Others

Market Analysis by Chemicals Acrylic Epoxy Polyurethane Silicone Cyanoacrylate Others

Market Analysis by Curing Technique Physically Hardening Adhesives Chemically Curing Adhesives Pressure-Sensitive Adhesives

Market Analysis of Adhesives by End Use Packaging Transportation Building and Construction Woodworking Consumer/DIY Others

Market Analysis of Adhesives by Region North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World

Market Analysis by Type Auxiliary Equipment Application Process Equipment Dispensing Equipment Unloading Equipment

Market Analysis of Adhesive-applying Equipment by End Use Packaging Transportation Building and Construction Others



Chapter 6 Competitive Intelligence

Industry Structure

Market Share Analysis

Strategic Analysis

Merger and Acquisition Analysis

Chapter 7 Sustainability in Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Industry: An ESG Perspective

Key ESG Issues in the Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Sector

Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Industry ESG Performance Analysis

Current Status of ESG in the Adhesives and Adhesive-Applying Equipment Market

ESG Score Analysis

Risk Scale, Exposure Scale and Management Scale

Company Profiles

3M

Arkema

Avery Dennison

BASF

DELO Industrie Klebstoffe

DOW

Glue Machinery Corp.

Graco

H.B. Fuller

Henkel

ITW Dynatec

Nordson

Robatech

SIKA

Valco Melton

Wacker Chemie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4eiaoe

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment