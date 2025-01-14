Rice Production Emission Reduction Methods and Innovations Research Study 2024: Focus on China, India, Indonesia, Vietnam, Japan, U.S., South Korea, Italy, Spain, and Greece

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Emission Reduction Methods and Innovations in Rice Production: Focus on Economic Assessment and Practical Viability Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Rice production is a cornerstone of food security and economic livelihood for millions worldwide, particularly in Asia, where rice serves as a staple food. As global populations grow, with an anticipated 34% increase by 2050, the pressure on rice production to meet demand while minimizing environmental impact is intensifying.



In recent years, global policies and initiatives, including the EU Green Deal and the Global Methane Pledge, have emphasized reducing agricultural emissions as a critical step toward achieving climate targets. The EU Green Deal, in particular, aims for the EU to achieve climate neutrality by 2050, with interim targets such as a 50% reduction in chemical pesticide use and a 20% reduction in fertilizer application by 2030. Such regulations not only influence European markets but also affect countries heavily engaged in agricultural trade with the EU, incentivizing sustainable practices through subsidies, carbon credits, and technological investments.



Industrial Impacts



The rice production industry, while essential to global food security, faces increasing pressure to adapt to sustainable practices due to its significant greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions. Methane emissions from flooded rice paddies alone contribute approximately 10-12% of total global agricultural methane emissions. With heightened environmental regulations and market demands for sustainability, the rice industry is at a critical juncture, requiring innovations that balance productivity with environmental stewardship.



Key policies such as the EU Green Deal, Global Methane Pledge, and national climate commitments are pushing countries to implement emission reduction strategies in agriculture, including rice farming. For instance, under the EU Green Deal, the European Commission (EC) has set ambitious goals for the agricultural sector: reducing pesticide use by 50%, fertilizer use by 20%, and shifting 25% of farmland to organic practices by 2030. These regulations influence not only EU rice markets but also impact major rice-exporting countries that trade with the EU, spurring them to align with sustainable practices.



To meet these targets, the rice industry is embracing various emission reduction technologies such as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), System of Rice Intensification (SRI), precision agriculture tools, and soil amendments like biochar. These methods not only decrease emissions but also enhance resource efficiency and crop yields. For instance, AWD can reduce methane emissions by up to 48%, while SRI reduces water use and improves productivity, making it an attractive method in water-scarce regions.



Several industrial players, including agricultural technology firms and seed producers, are developing new tools to support emission reduction in rice farming. Companies like Deere Company and Syngenta have invested in precision agriculture equipment, while BASF SE and Yara International are working on low-emission fertilizers. Additionally, collaborations between governments and private enterprises are on the rise. Through programs like the EU's Horizon 2020, funding and incentives are directed towards sustainable rice production initiatives, including water-saving technologies, controlled-release fertilizers, and smart agriculture practices.



Despite these advancements, the industry faces significant challenges. The high initial cost of technology, limited access to funding for smallholder farmers, and inadequate technical support hinder the large-scale adoption of emission reduction methods. Moreover, successful adoption of data-driven systems like Variable Rate Technology (VRT) or Data Management Supporting Systems (DMSS) requires robust infrastructure and digital literacy, both of which are often lacking in rural rice-growing regions.



Nonetheless, the industry impact of emission reduction in rice farming is promising. By implementing sustainable practices, rice producers can improve their resilience to climate impacts, gain access to carbon credit markets, and meet rising consumer demand for sustainable products. If adopted widely, these practices could contribute significantly to reducing global agricultural emissions and advancing climate goals, while also opening new economic opportunities within the rice production sector.



Adoption of Water Management Practices - particularly Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD)



A crucial factor in reducing emissions in rice production is the adoption of Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), a water management practice that lowers methane emissions by up to 48%. Unlike traditional continuous flooding, AWD involves intermittently drying fields, which interrupts methane-producing bacteria.

This method not only reduces emissions but also cuts water use by about 30%, benefiting areas with water scarcity and lowering irrigation costs. AWD is cost-effective and accessible for smallholders, yet challenges remain, including the need for farmer training and technical support. With proper incentives and support, AWD has the potential to be a cornerstone in sustainable, low-emission rice farming.

How Can This Report Add Value to an Organization?



Product/Innovation Strategy: The report provides insights into various emission reduction methods in rice production, such as Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD), System of Rice Intensification (SRI), and precision irrigation.

These sustainable practices enable rice producers to align with global climate goals and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, primarily methane and nitrous oxide. By detailing each method's efficiency, cost-benefit analysis, and adoption challenges, the report equips stakeholders with a comprehensive understanding of how these technologies can be implemented across key rice-producing regions. The report highlights opportunities to capitalize on carbon credit schemes and government subsidies that incentivize the adoption of emission reduction technologies, offering a practical guide for organizations aiming to invest in low-emission rice production.



Growth/Marketing Strategy: The report analyzes significant developments in sustainable rice farming, including technological advancements, partnerships, and policy-driven incentives that promote emission reduction. Key players in the rice sector, such as technology providers and agricultural equipment manufacturers, are launching products and expanding operations to support sustainable practices. The report also outlines strategic partnerships, such as collaborations between government agencies and agricultural technology companies to facilitate training and equipment access for smallholders.

For example, in 2024, several rice-producing countries in Asia and the U.S. rolled out AWD and crop residue management programs, supported by subsidies and financial incentives. These developments create an avenue for companies to broaden their customer base while meeting rising demand for sustainable, low-emission rice production solutions.



Competitive Strategy: The report profiles key rice-producing countries, comparing their progress in adopting emission reduction methods and sustainable farming practices. It analyzes the regulatory frameworks, infrastructure availability, and financial support that influence adoption rates in countries like China, India, Vietnam, and the United States.

This competitive analysis helps stakeholders understand how countries stack against each other in emission reduction efforts and market maturity for sustainable rice farming. The report further explores regional incentives and barriers, providing a clear landscape of opportunities for companies to tailor their strategies according to each country's sustainability goals and regulatory requirements. This analysis helps organizations identify competitive advantages and potential areas for strategic expansion within the global low-emission rice production market.

Recent Developments

Public-Private Investments: Programs like the EU's Horizon 2020 have funded numerous projects in sustainable rice farming. Companies such as Deere & Company, Syngenta, and Yara International are developing and promoting technologies like controlled-release fertilizers, precision irrigation, and crop monitoring systems to support emission reduction goals.

Adoption of Smart Farming Technologies: Precision tools such as Variable Rate Technology (VRT) and drones are gaining traction in major rice-producing regions. These technologies enable optimized use of water, fertilizers, and pesticides, reducing emissions and conserving resources.

Carbon Sequestration Initiatives: Agroforestry and conservation tillage in rice paddies are being adopted to enhance soil carbon storage. Countries such as India and Vietnam are integrating carbon credit programs with these practices, creating financial incentives for farmers to adopt sustainable techniques.

Government-Led Incentives: Governments in Asia, the U.S., and the EU are introducing incentives, subsidies, and carbon credits for emission reduction technologies in rice production. Vietnam's VnSAT project and India's National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) offer support for farmers adopting water-saving methods like AWD and SRI.

Key Countries



The countries that are analysed have been selected based on inputs gathered from analysing the country's imports, export, and agricultural trade agreements.

China

India

Indonesia

Vietnam

Japan

U.S.

South Korea

Italy

Spain

Greece

Other

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Scope of the Study



1 Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.1.1 Trend Analysis

1.1.1.1 Global Rice Production, 2019-2023

1.1.1.2 Global Rice Consumption, 2019-2023

1.2 Regulatory Landscape

1.3 Emission Tracking in Traditional Practice, 2019-2023

1.4 Emission Reduction Methods in Rice Production

1.4.1 Alternate Wetting and Drying (AWD)

1.4.2 Aerobic Rice Cultivation

1.4.3 System of Rice Intensification (SRI)

1.4.4 Methane Emission Reduction Strategies

1.4.4.1 Methane Capture and Use

1.4.4.2 Soil Amendments

1.4.4.3 Water Management

1.4.5 Nitrous Oxide Emission Reduction Strategies

1.4.5.1 Controlled-Release Fertilizers

1.4.5.2 Nitrification Inhibitors

1.4.5.3 Proper Irrigation and Drainage

1.4.6 Carbon Sequestration in Rice Fields

1.4.6.1 Conservation Tillage

1.4.6.2 Agroforestry

1.4.6.3 Expected Emission Reduction with Agro-Forestry Adoption

1.4.6.4 Cover Cropping



2 Innovative Technologies and Practices for Rice Production

2.1 Crop Monitoring

2.2 VRT

2.3 Precision Planting

2.4 Irrigation Technology

2.5 Data Management and Supporting System

2.6 Crop Residue Management

2.7 Adoption Rate and Success Metrix of Emission Reduction Technology (by Key Country)

2.7.1 China

2.7.2 India

2.7.3 Indonesia

2.7.4 Vietnam

2.7.5 Brazil

2.7.6 Japan

2.7.7 U.S.

2.7.8 South Korea

2.7.9 Italy

2.7.10 Spain

2.7.11 Greece

2.7.12 Others



3 Economic Assessment of Emission Reduction Technologies

3.1 Cost-Benefit Analysis of Various Technologies

3.2 Subsidies and Incentives Available for Emission Reduction

3.3 Economic Impact Metrics of Emission Reduction Technologies

3.4 ROI Analysis for European Rice Producers

3.5 Practical Viability Analysis

3.5.1 Implementation Challenges

3.5.2 Case Studies of Successful Implementations

3.5.3 Viability Metrics for Emission Reduction Practices



4 Conclusion and Recommendations

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Implications of Technologies and Practices on Future Emission Reduction Goals

4.3 Future Outlook for European Rice Producer's Technology Adoption



5 Research Methodology



