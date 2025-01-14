High Maltose Syrup Market Set to Reach US$ 2.04 Billion by 2034, Growing at 4.4% CAGR | Fact.MR Report

Rockville, MD, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly published report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, estimates that the global high maltose syrups market is evaluated to reach US$ 1.33 billion in 2024. The market is further forecasted to progress at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2024 and 2034.

The demand for high maltose syrups is rising dramatically on a global scale due to their several applications and advantages in certain sectors. Thanks to their useful qualities and subtle sweetness, these syrups are becoming more and more popular in a wide range of goods. High maltose syrups provide food makers with a versatile component that is used to enhance tastes in confectionery or improve the texture of baked products. These syrups are also used as a vital component of sports nutrition and brewing because of their capacity to prolong shelf life, regulate crystallization, and deliver rapid energy.

These syrups are used in industrial fermentation, medicine, and food. Their appeal has been further increased by a simple taste profile and convenience of application in production processes. High maltose syrups are a major participant in the worldwide ingredients industry because of their ability to balance functionality and moderate sweetness, which makes them stand out in the face of consumer tastes shifting towards alternative sweeteners.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global high maltose syrup market is projected to reach a valuation of US$ 2.04 billion by the end of 2034.

by the end of 2034. North America is evaluated to account for a 3% share of the global market by 2034.

share of the global market by 2034. The East Asia market for high maltose syrups is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7% from 2024 to 2034.

from 2024 to 2034. Sales of high maltose syrups in Canada are forecasted to rise at a CAGR of 9% through 2034.

through 2034. South Korea is analyzed to account for a market share of 1% in East Asia by 2034.

in East Asia by 2034. Sales of high maltose syrups (51 to 70%) are approximated to increase at a CAGR of 8% from 2024 to 2034.

“As food manufacturers seek an alternative to traditional sweeteners the demand for high maltose syrups is projected to increase globally,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Leading Players Driving Innovation in the High Maltose Syrup Market:

Key industry participants like Bansal Starch and Foods Private Limited; Cargill, Incorporated; Guangzhou Shuangqiao Company Ltd.; Gujarat Ambuja Exports Limited; Hangzhou Zixiang Sweet Co. Ltd.; Ingredion; Jaya Glucose Sdn Bhd; Kasyap Sweeteners Ltd.; Meelunie B.V.; Midas Naturals Pvt. Ltd.; Nectafresh; Roquette Frères S.A.; Samyang Corporation; San Soon Seng Food Industries Sdn Bhd; Sanstar Biopolymers Ltd; Sayaji Industries Ltd.; Shafi Gluco Chem (Pvt) Ltd.; Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals Ltd.; Tate & Lyle; Universal Starch Chem Allied Ltd., etc. are driving the high maltose syrup industry.

New Marketing Techniques Introduced by Suppliers Making the Market Go Up:

Several manufacturers of high maltose syrup are using creative marketing techniques to increase consumer interest in their products. Since more consumers are becoming more interested in ingredient transparency, several businesses are using social media to tell their audiences about syrup's uses and natural sources. Working together with chefs and culinary influencers has become a crucial strategy for displaying syrup's potential in both everyday cooking and gourmet recipes. To capitalize on the growing health and wellness sector, some producers are teaming up with fitness companies to promote the syrup's advantages in sports nutrition.

Virtual tours of industrial facilities on interactive websites are helping to demystify the manufacturing process, and customers who care about the environment are drawn to sustainability activities. Additionally, producers are making investments in innovative packaging, including eco-friendly solutions and handy squeeze bottles. Several companies are also following the latest health trends by highlighting the product's clean label designation and its ability to lower the overall sugar level in formulations. With the help of these diverse strategies, high maltose syrups are becoming more appealing to consumers outside of their conventional industrial use.

High Maltose Syrup Industry News:

The global high maltose syrup market is highly competitive, with numerous players offering customized products to meet consumer needs. Fact.MR’s new market report provides in-depth insights into key suppliers' price points, sales growth, production capacity, and potential technological advancements in the industry.

More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the high maltose syrup market for 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for 2024 to 2034.

The study divulges essential insights into the market based on product type (maltose syrups, high maltose syrups, ultra-high maltose syrups), and source (enzymatic method, non-enzymatic method), across seven major regions of the world (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, East Asia, Latin America, South Asia & Pacific, and MEA).

