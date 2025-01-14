Prime Drink Group Announces the Appointment of a New Chief Financial Officer

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prime Drink Group Corp. (CSE: PRME) (“Prime” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Bouchard, CPA Auditor, as the Company's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.

“We are delighted to have Audrey join us as Prime embarks on its next phase of growth,” said Alexandre Côté, President and CEO of Prime. “She has a remarkable entrepreneurial spirit as well as extensive financial accounting experience gained at one of the most prestigious accounting firms. These skills will be extremely valuable for our future projects and financial governance.”

Audrey Bouchard has more than 14 years of experience in financial accounting, including at Econofitness since 2021, where she held the position of Director of Finance and Accounting, and at PwC from 2011 to 2021, where she began her career to become Audit Director a few years before her departure. She was then mainly responsible for small and mid-cap public companies. Ms. Bouchard is a member of the Ordre des Comptables professionnels agréés du Québec and holds a Bachelor of Accounting Science and a DESS in Accounting Practice from ESG UQAM.

Ms. Bouchard replaces Antoine Alonzo, who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer and as a member of the Board of Directors to pursue other opportunities. The Board would like to thank Mr. Alonzo for his contribution and wishes him all the best in his future endeavours.

About Prime Drink Group

Prime Drink Group Corp (CSE: PRME) is a Québec-based corporation focused on becoming a leading diversified holding company in the beverage, influencer media and hospitality sectors.

For further information, please contact:

Jean Gosselin, Secretary

Phone: (514) 394-7717

Email: info@prime-group.ca

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases or statements that certain acts, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information in this press release may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's future projects.

These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including risks regarding the beverage industry, the Offering is completed as currently contemplated, market conditions, general economic factors, and the equity markets generally. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance of Prime may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although Prime believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, they can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, Prime disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

