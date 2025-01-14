Adaptive Biotechnologies and NeoGenomics Partner to Expand Access to Personalized Disease Monitoring for Blood Cancer Patients

SEATTLE and FORT MYERS, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (Nasdaq:ADPT), a commercial stage biotechnology company that aims to translate the genetics of the adaptive immune system into clinical products to diagnose and treat disease, and NeoGenomics, Inc. (Nasdaq:NEO), a leading oncology testing services company, today announced a multi-year exclusive strategic commercial collaboration that will advance minimal residual disease (MRD) monitoring options for patients with select blood cancers.

Adaptive’s next-generation sequencing (NGS)-based clonoSEQ® is the first and only FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test to detect MRD in lymphoid cancers. NeoGenomics’ COMPASS® and CHART® are a family of comprehensive and personalized assessment services for complex blood cancers, offering a unique multi-modal testing approach for every patient. With the growing adoption of MRD testing, the integration of clonoSEQ with COMPASS and CHART will help oncologists provide patients with personalized treatment strategies using advanced methods for evaluating patient risk status and delivering real-time insights into disease progression.

“Our partnership with NeoGenomics reflects our shared commitment to empowering oncologists and pathologists to deliver the highest quality patient care,” said Chad Robins, chief executive officer and co-founder of Adaptive Biotechnologies. “As a leader in oncology testing with an extensive menu of precision oncology offerings, NeoGenomics is a natural partner for us. We are proud of this collaboration, which expands access to the valuable insights that clonoSEQ MRD results offer, ultimately helping more providers and patients benefit from knowing their MRD status.”

Under the terms of the exclusive agreement, COMPASS evaluations performed for patients with multiple myeloma (MM), B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) can now include a clonoSEQ Clonality (ID) test, which identifies patient-specific DNA sequences at initial diagnosis and enables that patient for clonoSEQ MRD tracking. Subsequent CHART assessments performed for those patients can then include clonoSEQ MRD testing throughout the continuum of care. clonoSEQ testing will continue to be performed by Adaptive Biotechnologies’ CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited laboratory in Seattle.

Clinicians using NeoGenomics’ COMPASS to confirm a blood cancer diagnosis can now simultaneously identify the DNA sequences required to track their patient’s cancer, ensuring newly diagnosed patients have access to clonoSEQ MRD insights throughout their treatment. These patients also increase their likelihood of qualifying for the growing number of clinical trials that rely on clonoSEQ to guide or assess therapy. The ability for clinicians to obtain ongoing MRD testing via CHART, will make longitudinal monitoring of disease burden seamless and will enable clinicians less familiar with MRD to leverage the results at the most medically appropriate timepoints.

“MRD testing is widely recognized as an integral part of blood cancer patient care, serving not only as a powerful prognostic tool but also guiding clinical decision-making,” said Chris Smith, chief executive officer of NeoGenomics. “NeoGenomics is proud to offer our customers access to clonoSEQ, the gold standard for clinical MRD monitoring. We believe Adaptive is the market leader in heme MRD and this strategic commercial collaboration reflects our broader commitment to providing best-in-class, personalized diagnostic testing for patients for their entire cancer journey while strengthening our leadership position in hematology testing.”

Following today’s announcement, Adaptive and NeoGenomics will begin implementing the commercial and operational infrastructure needed to support the partnership. The companies expect to launch cross-promotional efforts later this year. Specific financial terms of the agreement are not disclosed.

About clonoSEQ

clonoSEQ® is available as an FDA-cleared in vitro diagnostic (IVD) test service provided by Adaptive Biotechnologies to detect measurable residual disease (MRD) in bone marrow from patients with multiple myeloma (MM) or B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL) and blood or bone marrow from patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). Additionally, clonoSEQ is available for use in other lymphoid cancers and specimen types as a CLIA-validated laboratory developed test (LDT). To review the FDA-cleared uses of clonoSEQ, visit clonoSEQ.com/technical-summary. clonoSEQ is CE-marked under the In Vitro Diagnostic Regulation (IVDR) in the European Union (EU). For the approved intended use in the EU under IVDR, please refer to the instructions for use, available on request.

clonoSEQ leverages Adaptive Biotechnologies’ proprietary immune medicine platform to identify and quantify specific DNA sequences found in malignant cells, allowing clinicians to assess and monitor MRD during and after treatment. The assay provides standardized, accurate, and sensitive measurement of MRD that allows physicians to predict patient outcomes, assess response to treatment, inform changes in therapy, monitor disease burden over time, and detect potential relapse early. Clinical practice guidelines in hematologic malignancies recognize that MRD status is a reliable indicator of clinical outcomes and response to therapy, and clinical outcomes have been shown to be strongly associated with MRD levels measured by clonoSEQ in patients diagnosed with CLL, MM, B-ALL and DLBCL.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies (“we” or “our”) is a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. We believe the adaptive immune system is nature’s most finely tuned diagnostic and therapeutic for most diseases, but the inability to decode it has prevented the medical community from fully leveraging its capabilities. Our proprietary immune medicine platform reveals and translates the massive genetics of the adaptive immune system with scale, precision and speed. We apply our platform to partner with biopharmaceutical companies, inform drug development, and develop clinical diagnostics across our two business segments: Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) and Immune Medicine. Our commercial products and clinical pipeline enable the diagnosis, monitoring, and treatment of diseases such as cancer and autoimmune disorders. Our goal is to develop and commercialize immune-driven clinical products tailored to each individual patient.

About NeoGenomics, Inc.

NeoGenomics, Inc. is a premier cancer diagnostics company specializing in cancer genetics testing and information services. We offer one of the most comprehensive oncology-focused testing menus across the cancer continuum, serving oncologists, pathologists, hospital systems, academic centers, and pharmaceutical firms with innovative diagnostic and predictive testing to help them diagnose and treat cancer. Headquartered in Fort Myers, FL, NeoGenomics operates a network of CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified laboratories for full-service sample processing and analysis services throughout the US and a CAP-accredited full-service sample-processing laboratory in Cambridge, United Kingdom.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are based on management’s beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management. All statements contained in this release other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our ability to develop, commercialize and achieve market acceptance of our current and planned products and services, our research and development efforts, and other matters regarding our business strategies, use of capital, results of operations and financial position, and plans and objectives for future operations.

In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. These statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described under “Risk Factors,” “Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” and elsewhere in the documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. We caution you that forward-looking statements are based on a combination of facts and factors currently known by us and our projections of the future, about which we cannot be certain. As a result, the forward-looking statements may not prove to be accurate. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

