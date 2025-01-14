Tritent International Corp. (TICJ) Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire FanTribe Expanding Its Portfolio in Disruptive Innovation

SUMMARY

Tritent acquires 100% of FanTribe in a tax-free, all-share deal.

Positioned for creator economy growth, the acquisition strengthens TICJ’s presence in the $528 billion creator economy.

FanTribe’s proven platform shows promise with major partnerships including Disney, Sony, and the Jacksonville Jaguars.



LAS VEGAS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tritent International Corp. ("Tritent") (US OTC: TICJ), a company that invests in innovative and high-growth businesses, is excited to announce it has signed a Definitive Agreement with FanTribe Inc., a fast-growing digital media company specializing in the booming creator economy.

FanTribe to Join Tritent’s Vision for Growth and Innovation

FanTribe, a Florida-based digital media company, has been redefining how athletes, celebrities, and creators connect with their fans. With a mission to provide meaningful and interactive experiences, FanTribe empowers creators to monetize exclusive content and foster deep fan relationships through features such as 1-1 chat, live streaming, interactive videos, and gamified rewards.

The FanTribe Advantage

FanTribe’s platform has already demonstrated success through partnerships with industry leaders like Disney, Sony, and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Its unique features - including personalized fan engagement tools, digital wallets, and gamified rewards - have enabled a 250% membership growth for clients like Athletes Unlimited.

A Milestone for Both Companies

This acquisition involves Tritent acquiring 100% of FanTribe’s outstanding shares in a seamless, all-share, tax-free exchange. Under the agreement, FanTribe shareholders will receive 13,100,000 shares of Tritent (TICJ) in exchange for 100% of the company’s intellectual property, assets, and equity.

The transaction reflects Tritent’s commitment to scaling innovative companies by providing capital and management expertise. This move positions Tritent to accelerate FanTribe’s growth and expand its capabilities as a leading platform in the fast growing creator economy and digital media, fan engagement space.

“This acquisition is a transformative moment for Tritent,” said Reno Calabrigo, CEO of Tritent. “FanTribe’s innovative platform and expertise in fan engagement perfectly align with our vision to expand into high-growth industries. The global creator economy is exploding -- currently worth over $191 billion, and is growing at a rate of over 22.5% per year, and is expected to hit over $528 billion by 2030. Together, we aim to deliver value to fans, creators, and shareholders alike while driving the next phase of digital media and fan experiences.”

Michael Friedman, CEO of FanTribe, added, “We are excited to join the capital markets as a public company under Tritent. This partnership allows us to access investment banking capital, grow our global client base, and pursue an uplisting to a higher stock exchange. With the support of Tritent, 2025 will be a year of unprecedented growth and innovation.”

Unlocking Growth Through the Public Markets

By going public, FanTribe represents a unique opportunity for retail investors to participate in the creator economy, and:

Expand its global reach and platform capabilities.

Accelerate the development of innovative fan engagement tools.

Strengthen its partnerships with athletes, creators, and global brands.



A Bright Future

This acquisition represents a pivotal moment for both Tritent and FanTribe as they unite to leverage their strengths and pursue significant opportunities within the creator economy and digital media sectors. By joining forces, the companies are positioned to redefine fan engagement, drive innovation, and create substantial value for fans, creators, and shareholders.

About Tritent International Corp.

Tritent International Corp. is a publicly traded company focused on strategic alliances within real estate, energy, logistics, and emerging industries. Tritent actively supports innovative businesses by providing capital and management expertise to scale operations and maximize shareholder value.

About FanTribe Inc.

FanTribe is a digital media platform connecting athletes, celebrities, and creators with their fans through immersive and monetizable experiences. By leveraging cutting-edge tools and technologies, FanTribe redefines fan engagement while creating new revenue streams for creators and brands. For additional information please visit www.fantribe.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information set forth in this press release includes statements, estimates, projections with respect to our anticipated future performance and other forward-looking statements, which are subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as "may", "might", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential", "future" or "continue", the negative of these terms and other comparable terminology. The agreement’s completion is subject to certain conditions as filed here: (https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/420154/content). Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and expectations and are made pursuant to the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, estimates and projections are based upon various assumptions that we made concerning our anticipated results and industry trends, which may or may not occur. We are not making any representations as to the accuracy of these statements, estimates or projections. Our actual performance may be materially different from the statements, estimates or projections set forth below. We are under no duty to update any of these forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.

The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the terms of the Transaction and the proposed structure of the Transaction. Tritent and FanTribe made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to: prevailing market conditions; general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals; and the ability of the resulting issuer to execute and achieve its business objectives, to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: adverse market conditions; the inability of Tritent or FanTribe to complete the Transaction on the terms disclosed in this news release, or at all; the unavailability of exemptions from prospectus requirements for the issuance of Shares; the risks associated with the marketing and sale of Shares; refusal of the proposed directors or officers to act for any reason, including conflicts of interest; reliance on key and qualified personnel; and regulatory and other risks associated with the pharmaceutical industry in general. The foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

For more information, please contact:

Tritent International Corp.

Reno Calabrigo, Director

Email: info@tritentintlcorp.com

FanTribe Inc.

Michael Friedman, CEO

Email: hello@fantribe.com