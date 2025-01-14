D-BOX reaches milestone of 200th cinema screen in Germany

MONTREAL, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-BOX Technologies Inc. (“D-BOX” or the "Corporation") (TSX: DBO), a world leader in haptic and immersive entertainment, is proud to announce that it has just reached the milestone of 200 cinema screens in Germany. With the installation of its 200th screen, D-BOX will have doubled the number of screens in the country over the past six years, continuing to strengthen its position in the European market.

The milestone underscores the growing demand of moviegoers, and for immersive motion-powered cinematic experiences in Germany, as the country remains D-BOX’s second-largest market following the United States. It also reflects D-BOX’s strategic partnerships with prominent German exhibitors such as Cineplex Deutschland GmbH, Kinopolis, Kieft & Kieft Filmtheater, and its preferred reseller partner ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH, who have been instrumental in propelling this rapid expansion.

"D-BOX’s success in Germany underscores our commitment to delivering state-of-the-art, haptic entertainment experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide," said Sébastien Mailhot, President and CEO of D-BOX. "We are immensely proud to reach this milestone and grateful to our partners for their steadfast support in bringing our innovative technology to more moviegoers across Germany."

Thomas Rüttgers, managing director at ECCO Cine Supply and Service GmbH, commented: "The continued expansion of D-BOX technology in Germany reflects the audience’s appetite for more immersive viewing experiences. We are excited to be a part of this success story and look forward to further collaborations that enhance the cinematic journey."

Reaching this new milestone solidifies D-BOX’s position as a leading innovator in the cinematic space and reinforces its commitment to expansion in Europe and beyond. D-BOX strengthens its leadership in theatrical entertainment with this achievement, while accelerating its European expansion plans. This momentum propels the Corporation toward new heights in worldwide innovation and market development.

ABOUT ECCO CINE SUPPLY AND SERVICE

ECCO Cine Supply and Service is a leading cinema integrator in DACH region and offers a wide range of services in the field of cinema technology. As a one-stop shop, ECCO’s offerings comprise immersive motion technology and projection up to 3D, sound systems and seating.

ABOUT D-BOX

D-BOX creates and redefines realistic, immersive entertainment experiences by moving the body and sparking the imagination through effects: motion, vibration and texture. D-BOX has collaborated with some of the best companies in the world to deliver new ways to enhance great stories. Whether it’s movies, video games, music, relaxation, virtual reality applications, metaverse experience, themed entertainment or professional simulation, D-BOX creates a feeling of presence that makes life resonate like never before. D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX: DBO) is headquartered in Montreal with an office in Los Angeles, USA. Visit D-BOX.com.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC.

Elisabeth Hamaoui

+1 514-475-4125

investors@d-box.com

ECCO CINE SUPPLY AND SERVICE GmbH

Thomas Rüttgers

+49 (0) 211 522875 - 0

office@ecco-online.eu

DISCLAIMER REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain information included in this press release may constitute “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information may include, among others, statements regarding the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook, and financial performance and condition of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this document, words such as “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “likely”, “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate” and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. Forward-looking information, by its very nature, is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties and is based on several assumptions which give rise to the possibility that actual results could differ materially from the Corporation’s expectations expressed in or implied by such forward-looking information and no assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including but not limited to the future plans, activities, objectives, operations, strategy, business outlook and financial performance and condition of the Corporation.

Forward-looking information provided in this document is based on information available at the date hereof and/or management’s good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation’s control.

Except as may be required by Canadian securities laws, the Corporation does not intend nor does it undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information contained in the annual information form to reflect subsequent information, events, circumstances or otherwise.