Ascent Solar Technologies Reflects on 2024 Achievements and Milestones; Looks Ahead to Executing Upon 2025 Strategy

THORNTON, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: ASTI), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today commented on its commercial progress and solar material development in 2024, as the Company looks ahead to continued corporate growth in 2025.

“In the last year we made a more concerted effort toward optimizing our thin-film PV offerings for use in space environments, an initiative that addresses a high growth market in 2025 and beyond,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies. “This year, our partners and shareholders can expect to see us build upon the space-focused foundation we set in 2024. With the national government poised to put a greater emphasis on space and defense capabilities, we believe Ascent is well-positioned for increased long-term success this year.”

Key Company milestones and achievements included:

Ascent’s leadership plans to build upon these 2024 achievements, spurring the forward business momentum in 2025 via:

Creating new private partnerships in space that work toward further developing thin-film PV capabilities suited for space environments, beamed power applications and use in satellite power systems.

Continuing development of its CIGS technology, working to further advance the efficiency of its thin-film PV over the next several years, as well as the ability to produce meaningful volumes to address increasing market needs for solar materials.

Maintaining a greater focus on solar solutions in space, which Company leadership, along with the Strategic Advisory Board, has identified as the thin-film PV application with the greatest opportunity for Ascent to maximize its industry impact and financial success.

Increasing research and development through the support of higher education institutions with advanced engineering programs in addition to private development partnerships aimed at developing the next generation of thin-film solar technology.

Ascent’s leadership team looks forward to continued success in 2025 and is eager to update its stockholder community with exciting Company announcements and milestones as they come to fruition. Anyone interested in learning more about the Company, its mission and technology, or anything else, is encouraged to visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels for use in environments where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience matter. Ascent’s photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar’s research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado. To learn more, visit https://www.ascentsolar.com .

