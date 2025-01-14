Sertifi Wins Best Payments Solution in 2025 HotelTechAwards

Chicago, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sertifi, developer of a complete revenue-accelerating agreements platform and hospitality-tailored payment processor, SertifiPay, is excited to announce they have ranked #1 on Hotel Tech Report’s Global Best Payment Processing Software list for the second year in a row.

SertifiPay helps thousands of businesses around the globe generate event revenue 90% faster – all while optimizing costs – by offering secure, flexible payment methods. With its unique combination of features, businesses can reduce their card fee burden up to 80-90%.

Lower fees by using a secure ecommerce solution to process card transactions.

Surcharge card transactions to accept cards without losing profit margin to card fees.

Accept ACH payments, which have significantly lower fees than cards and are less risky than wire instructions.

Tie payments to event contracts, ensuring payment and lowering your chargeback risk.

In 2024, SertifiPay customers saved over $1.5 million by reducing card fees. Customers saved an additional $4.4+ million by converting what would’ve traditionally been card transactions to ACH transactions.

The Hotel Tech Report awards program determines the best hotel software products based on key proprietary data signals and customer feedback, with product reviews coming from a global community of verified hotel technology users across more than 120 countries.

“Nothing is better than seeing a client sign a contract and immediately submit their deposit,” said a recent SertifiPay review from a Cincinnati-based property. “This not only means I ensure revenue is hitting in the month it should; it also makes a direct impact on the success and morale of my team. The most successful companies I've worked for use Sertifi for their deposits and contracts.”

“We’re honored SertifiPay has been recognized in the HotelTechAwards for a second consecutive year,” said Mike Ryan, director of enterprise payments at Sertifi. “There’s so much opportunity for hospitality businesses to handle payments in a more secure, convenient, and lower-cost manner. We’re proud to partner with so many of these businesses and see they’re having an amazing experience with our payment solutions.”

