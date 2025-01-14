Parex Resources Announces 2025 Guidance and Production Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parex Resources Inc. (“Parex” or the “Company”) (TSX: PXT) is pleased to publish its 2025 guidance, announce that its syndicated credit facility has been increased, as well as provide its Q4 2024 average production. All amounts herein are in United States Dollars (“USD”) unless otherwise stated.

Key Highlights

Targeting FY 2025 average production of 45,000 boe/d and capital expenditures ( 1 ) of $300 million (2) .

of $300 million . Forecast FY 2025 funds flow provided by operations (5) of $445 million and free funds flow ( 1 ) of $145 million based on $70/bbl Brent (2) ; after paying the Company’s annualized regular dividend of C$1.54 per share (3) or approximately $105 million, estimated post-dividend free funds flow (1) is $40 million.

of $445 million and free funds flow of $145 million based on $70/bbl Brent ; after paying the Company’s annualized regular dividend of C$1.54 per share or approximately $105 million, estimated post-dividend free funds flow is $40 million. Recorded Q4 2024 average production of 45,297 boe/d(4).



“Parex has aligned its 2025 program to focus on lower-risk activities with a high-graded opportunity set, in order to underpin shareholder returns while building momentum towards future growth, particularly the execution of prospects in the high-potential Llanos Foothills trend next year,” commented Imad Mohsen, President & Chief Executive Officer.

2025 Guidance Highlights

Budget framework is based on the following fundamentals: Diversified and lower-risk capital deployment, with flexibility to reduce capital in the event of lower commodity prices; Focused on dividend sustainability and alignment with targeted long-term return of capital framework; Targeting a growing H2 2025 production profile to position for 2026; and Investing in future development and exploration for long-term, sustainable growth.

Average annual production is expected to be approximately 43,000 to 47,000 boe/d (2) . Represents stabilized average production at the 45,000 boe/d guidance midpoint relative to Q4 2024 (2) .

. Program includes up to 30 gross wells, with capital expenditure ( 1 ) guidance of $285 to $315 million (2) . Approximately 60% of capital is expected to be directed towards development and exploitation activity, primarily in LLA-34, Cabrestero, LLA-32 and the newly acquired Putumayo Blocks ( 2 ) . Expecting to drill six higher chance of success, near-field exploration prospects that are on average less than $10 million each (net) ( 2 ) . Planning one high-impact, big ‘E’ exploration well, Hidra, at VIM-1 (50%) ( 2 ) , with an expected cost of roughly $10 million (net) (2) . Investing in permitting, access, seismic activity, civil works, and carry capital to drive future growth ( 2 ) .

guidance of $285 to $315 million . Strong funds flow provided by operations netback (6) estimated to be $26-28/boe at $70/bbl Brent (2) . Supported by an advantaged tax position that is expected to offset higher per unit expenses.

estimated to be $26-28/boe at $70/bbl Brent . Post-dividend, free funds flow ( 1 ) is expected to be used for share repurchases as well as further strengthening of the balance sheet. Parex expects to submit a notice of intention to make a normal course issuer bid to the Toronto Stock Exchange for calendar 2025.

is expected to be used for share repurchases as well as further strengthening of the balance sheet.

2025 Corporate Guidance

Category 2025 Guidance Brent Crude Oil Average Price $70/bbl Average Production(1) 43,000-47,000 boe/d Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback(1)(2) $26-28/boe Funds Flow Provided by Operations(1)(3) $425-465 million Capital Expenditures(4) $285-315 million Free Funds Flow(4) $145 million (midpoint)



2025 Netback Sensitivity Estimates

Brent Crude Oil Average Price ($/bbl) $65 $70 $75 $80 $85 Effective Tax Rate 0-3% 3-6% 8-11% 13-16% 18-21% Funds Flow Provided by Operations Netback(1) $24-26/boe $26-28/boe $28-30/boe $30-32/boe $31-33/boe Free Funds Flow(2) $110 million $145 million $175 million $210 million $225 million



2025 Capital Breakdown & Activity Overview

Category Capital(1) Notable Planned Activity Development & Exploitation $175 million Cabrestero (100% W.I.): 1-2 wells; investment in workovers, facilities, and polymer injection.

LLA-34 (55% W.I.): 7-10 gross wells, including horizontal and vertical producers; investment in workovers, facilities, and progression of waterflood implementation.

LLA-32 (87.5% W.I.): 5 gross wells and facility investments.

Putumayo Blocks (50% W.I.)(2): 6 gross wells and workovers to complete two injector patterns. Near-Field Exploration $65 million 6 gross wells total: 5 higher chance of success prospects in the Southern Llanos at 100% W.I. as well as one exploration well at Capachos (50% W.I.). Big ‘E’ Exploration $10 million VIM-1 (50% W.I.): Hidra exploration well targeting gas and condensate, which is located near Parex’s producing La Belleza discovery. Investing for the Future $50 million Seismic acquisition program focused on the Southern Llanos.

Farallones (50% W.I.) (2) : commence initial access work to prepare for civil works activity and the expected 2026 spud of the Farallones exploration well in the Llanos Foothills.

: commence initial access work to prepare for civil works activity and the expected 2026 spud of the Farallones exploration well in the Llanos Foothills. Majority of carry capital relates to the newly acquired Putumayo Blocks(2)(3).



Activity subject to partner approval where applicable.

Risk Management

For Q1 2025, Parex has entered a Brent crude oil price hedge to manage price risk on approximately 25% of planned net crude oil production, utilizing a bear Brent put spread at $60/bbl and $70/bbl. Parex plans to regularly evaluate market conditions, operational requirements, and other pertinent factors, to assess the need for any additional hedging actions as it progresses through 2025.

Syndicated Credit Facility Increase

The aggregate amount available with the Company’s senior secured credit facility (“Credit Facility”) has increased from $200 million to $240 million. In connection with the increase, the Company’s banking syndicate has expanded to three Canadian banks. The Credit Facility is set to mature in May 2026.

Parex expects to draw on the Credit Facility at various times to manage timing differences associated with timing of vendor payments and oil sales collections, as well as return of capital initiatives.

Production Update

Q4 2024 Production Update

Q4 2024 average production was 45,297 boe/d (1) .

. Predominantly in December 2024, an approximately 14-day temporary shut in at Capachos occurred and since then full operational status has been regained; the estimated impact was approximately 1,100 boe/d on the month.

boe/d For the three months ended December 31, 2024 Block LLA-34 23,633 Southern Llanos 15,227 Northern Llanos 3,260 Magdalena Basin 2,312 Natural Gas Production 865 Average Production 45,297(1)



Monthly Production Breakdown (1)(2)

boe/d October 2024 November 2024 December 2024 Average Production 47,000 44,700 44,200



Q4 2024 Results - Conference Call & Webcast

Parex will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its Q4 2024 results on Thursday, March 6, 2025. Additional details will be available on the Company’s website in due course.

About Parex Resources Inc.

Parex is one of the largest independent oil and gas companies in Colombia, focusing on sustainable conventional production. The Company’s corporate headquarters are in Calgary, Canada, with an operating office in Bogotá, Colombia. Parex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PXT.

