Superior Group of Companies to Commemorate 105 Years by Ringing Nasdaq Closing Bell

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGC) today announced that Michael Benstock, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, will ring the Nasdaq Stock Market Closing Bell on Thursday, January 16, 2025, to commemorate the company's 105-year legacy.

Founded in 1920 by Rose Benstock as Superior Surgical, the Company has grown from a family-run uniform business to a diversified global enterprise generating over half a billion dollars in annual revenue. Today, Superior Group of Companies serves three distinct markets through its Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products, and Contact Centers segments, while maintaining its foundational commitments to quality, customer service, and innovation.

The ceremony will be held at the Nasdaq MarketSite in Times Square and will be broadcast live starting at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time on January 16, 2025. A live stream of the Nasdaq Closing Bell will be available at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony

“This bell ringing ceremony represents a momentous occasion for our company, originally planned for our centennial in 2020 but delayed due to the pandemic,” said Michael Benstock, Chairman, President and CEO of Superior Group of Companies. “As we celebrate 105 years of operations, we honor not only our rich history but also our continued growth and evolution. What began as a healthcare uniform business founded by my great-grandmother has grown into a diversified publicly-traded company serving three large dynamic market segments. While maintaining the family values and entrepreneurial spirit that have driven us since 1920, our success continues to be built on these long-held virtues."

About Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (SGC):

Established in 1920, Superior Group of Companies is comprised of three attractive business segments each serving large, fragmented and growing addressable markets. Across Healthcare Apparel, Branded Products and Contact Centers, each segment enables businesses to create extraordinary brand engagement experiences for their customers and employees. SGC’s commitment to service, quality, advanced technology, and omnichannel commerce provides unparalleled competitive advantages. We are committed to enhancing shareholder value by continuing to pursue a combination of organic growth and strategic acquisitions. For more information, visit www.superiorgroupofcompanies.com.

