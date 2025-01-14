Global Uranium Provides Corporate Update

CALGARY, Alberta, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Uranium Corp. (CSE: GURN | OTC: GURFF | FRA: Q3J) (the “Company”) is pleased to provide a summary of its accomplishments throughout 2024 and an exploration outlook for 2025. The Company has advanced its flagship Northwest Athabasca Project option (“NWA Project”) in Saskatchewan and its uranium exploration projects in Wyoming, positioning itself for an active and results-focused year ahead.

In Saskatchewan, a series of critical environmental initiatives was completed on the NWA Project (please see news release dated November 26, 2024). In conjunction with the drill permitting process, a remediation program was completed, including soil testing to confirm successful clean-up (see news release dated November 26, 2024). Additionally, the NWA Project entered the “Duty to Consult” phase of permitting, as the Company continues to work collaboratively with local rights holders with the aim of moving the permitting process forward efficiently.

In Wyoming, the Company completed a preliminary ground-based radiometric survey and drone imagery program across multiple claim blocks, including the Airline #2 and Big Bend projects (see news release dated November 19, 2024). These surveys, which included radiometric data collection and the creation of high-resolution drone imagery and digital elevation models (DEMs), were key milestones in advancing exploration targets across the region. The collected data will help to identify anomalies and structural features that may indicate uranium mineralization. To advance its exploration strategy, the Company engaged Big Rock Geoscience (“BRG”), a leading geological consulting group based out of Minnesota. BRG has been tasked with compiling historical data, conducting detailed desktop studies, and refining drill targets for both the Wyoming projects (please see news release dated December 3, 2024).

Looking ahead, the Company is preparing for an active exploration season in 2025 with programs planned across its project portfolio. At the NWA Project, pending receipt of exploration permit approvals, the Company intends to commence a winter drilling program that will target high-priority areas identified through historical gravity and electromagnetic (EM) surveys. The initial program is anticipated to include up to 3,000 meters of diamond drilling, with a focus on testing for extensions of known uranium-bearing structures and identifying new mineralized zones. Results from this program are expected to inform follow-up exploration plans, which are slated to commence in summer 2025. In Wyoming, the Company plans to integrate the results of its radiometric and drone surveys with historical exploration data in order to generate priority ground follow-up targets and potential drill programs. The focus will remain on refining roll-front uranium targets, with additional ground-based geophysical surveys, including magnetic surveys and passive seismic programs being considered to support target development.

To finance its exploration efforts and planned exploration programs, along with other corporate development initiatives, the Company closed several financings during 2024. Most recently, on December 30, 2024, the Company raised C$1,000,000 by way of a “charity flow through private placement” pursuant to an arrangement with Wealth Creation Preservation & Donation Inc., whereby the Company issued 1,000,000 common shares of the Company (“Shares”) intended to qualify as “flow through shares” within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (“Flow Through Shares”) (see news release dated December 30, 2024). The Company closed an additional “flow-through” private placement on December 23, 2024 for gross proceeds of approximately C$2,450,000, whereby the Company issued 3,266,666 units, with each unit comprised of one Share intended to qualify as a Flow Through Shares and one-half of one non-flow through Share purchase warrant, which each whole warrant entitling the holder to acquire one non-flow through Share at a price of $0.95 until December 22, 2026 (see news release dated December 17, 2024). In October, the Company raised an additional C$2,190 ,000 pursuant to the issuance of 4,285,714 non-flow through units, with each unit comprised of one non-flow through Share and one non-flow through Share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.45 until October 11, 2026, and 1,725,000 flow-through units, with each unit comprised of one Share intended to qualify as a Flow Through Share and one non-flow through Share purchase warrant exercisable at a price of $0.45 until October 11, 2026 (see news release dated October 11, 2024).

“2024 was a pivotal year for Global Uranium featuring meaningful progress across the Northwest Athabasca and Wyoming projects,” said Ungad Chadda, CEO of Global Uranium. “With completion of environmental remediation and radiometric and drone surveys, and continued permitting efforts, there is a strong foundation for further progress. As we enter 2025, we look forward to exploration program advancement, including drilling at NWA and in Wyoming, to move toward unlocking the full value of these assets. Our focus remains on delivering results through disciplined, data-driven exploration in coordination with our partners.”

Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration for the Company, and a Qualified Person (as such term is defined in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects), has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.

For a discussion of the Company’s QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures at the NWA Project, please see its technical report entitled “NI 43-101 on the Northwest Athabasca Project Northern Saskatchewan Centered at: Latitude 59°24’00” N, Longitude 109°54’00” W”, with an effective date of June 27, 2024, which is available under the Company’s profile at www.sedarplus.ca .

