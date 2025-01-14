ManTech Names Kevin Kennedy Vice President of Defense Strategy & Warfighting Integration

HERNDON, Va., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ManTech, a leading provider of AI and mission-focused technology solutions, has named retired Lieutenant General Kevin Kennedy as Vice President of Defense Strategy & Warfighting Integration. In this new position, Kennedy will lead ManTech’s campaign on providing Cybersecurity, Electronic Warfare and C5ISR services to the U.S. Department of Defense.

“With more than 30 years of experience across a broad national security portfolio, Kevin brings deep knowledge of Cyber, intelligence, reconnaissance, information operations and electronic warfare that will benefit all ManTech Defense clients,” said David Hathaway, President of ManTech’s Defense Sector. “His success in leading Air Forces Cyber and directing operations for U.S. Cyber Command will set a new model for outstanding mission performance.”

Prior to joining ManTech, Kennedy served as the Commander of the 16th Air Force (Air Forces Cyber) where he led the U.S. Air Force global Cyber, network, enterprise IT, weather, intelligence, surveillance, reconnaissance, electronic warfare and information warfare operational enterprises. As the U.S. Air Force component to Cyber Command, he led the operational planning and coordination for Cyber Command operations and activities supporting U.S. Strategic Command, U.S. European Command, and U.S. Space Command.

Kennedy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Astronautical Engineering at the U.S. Air Force Academy, holds a Master's degree in Systems Management from the University of Southern California and degrees in Operational Art and Science from Air Command and Staff College and the School of Advanced Air & Space Studies–and was a National Security Fellow at the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University.

ManTech provides mission-focused technology solutions and services for U.S. Defense, Intelligence and Federal Civilian agencies. In business for more than 55 years, we are a leading provider of AI solutions that power full-spectrum cyber, data collection & analytics, enterprise IT, high-end engineering and software application development solutions that support national and homeland security. Additional information on ManTech can be found at www.mantech.com.

