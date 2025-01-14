Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. Wins Gold Globee® Award in 2024 Globee® Business Awards

Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (“Tokyo Lifestyle” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: TKLF), a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, as well as other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America and the United Kingdom, today announced that it has been honored with a Gold Globee® Winner in the “Company of the Year - Consumer Products or Services” category at the 14th Annual 2024 Globee® Awards for Business (International). See the official website of the Globee® Awards for Business (International) at https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/winners/ for details.

The Globee® Awards for Business (International) is a prestigious recognition program celebrating the achievements of individuals, innovative products, organizations, and exceptional digital promotions and communications across every industry worldwide. This global platform honors excellence and innovation, showcasing success stories from diverse sectors and regions, and highlighting contributions that drive progress and inspire others around the globe.

Mr. Mei Kanayama, Principal Executive Officer of Tokyo Lifestyle, commented, “We are thrilled and honored to receive this award, which, we believe, signifies extensive recognition from the market and industry for our robust growth strategies and operational excellence. This milestone reflects our meticulous strategic planning, adaptable growth initiatives, sustainable performance, and the unwavering loyalty of our customers. Despite the challenges of a volatile market environment, we are committed to relying on these cornerstones to navigate headwinds and achieve continuous growth, earning widespread international recognition. Looking ahead, we remain committed to delivering innovative, high-quality products and exceptional services while expanding our offerings to reach more customers in the global retail industry.”

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards were formed to honor organizations of all types and sizes from around the world for their achievements in various business and technology-related categories. The awards were created to provide a platform for recognizing and promoting excellence in industries and sectors that are shaping the future of business. The Globee® Awards presents recognition in ten programs and competitions. For more information on the Globee® Awards, visit https://globeeawards.com .

About Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd.

Headquartered in Tokyo, Japan, Tokyo Lifestyle Co., Ltd. (formerly known as Yoshitsu Co., Ltd) is a retailer and wholesaler of Japanese beauty and health products, sundry products, luxury products, electronic products, and other products in Hong Kong, Japan, North America, and the United Kingdom. The Company offers various beauty products (including cosmetics, skincare, fragrance, and body care products), health products (including over-the-counter drugs, nutritional supplements, and medical supplies and devices), sundry products (including home goods), and other products (including food and alcoholic beverages). The Company currently sells its products through directly-operated physical stores, through online stores, and to franchise stores and wholesale customers. For more information, please visit the Company's website at https://www.ystbek.co.jp/irlibrary/ .

