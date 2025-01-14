BTCS Inc. Strengthens Team with Appointment of New Data Scientist

Silver Spring, MD, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) (“BTCS” or the “Company”), a leader in blockchain infrastructure and technology, is pleased to announce the hiring of Eldari Gogiashvili as a Data Scientist. Eldari will play a pivotal role in developing and deploying data-driven strategies that aim to increase revenue and enhance profit margins within BTCS’s Builder+ operations. His expertise will be instrumental as the company continues to optimize its Ethereum MEV opportunities.

Eldari will report directly to Ben Hunter, who joined BTCS in 2024 from bloXroute, a leading blockchain distribution network provider. Ben’s industry knowledge and leadership in blockchain network optimization bring significant value to the team as BTCS expands its technical capabilities.

“We are excited to welcome Eldari to BTCS,” said Charles Allen, CEO of BTCS. “These strategic hires mark a significant step in strengthening our core team. With their combined expertise, we are well-positioned to continue to scale our innovative services and drive sustainable growth in an evolving market.”

BTCS remains committed to building a world-class team that aligns with its vision of leveraging advanced technologies to maximize blockchain operations and stakeholder value.

About BTCS:

BTCS Inc. (Nasdaq: BTCS) is a U.S.-based blockchain infrastructure technology company currently focused on driving scalable revenue growth through its Ethereum blockchain infrastructure operations. BTCS has honed its expertise in Ethereum network operations, particularly in block building and validator node management. Its branded block-building operation, Builder+, leverages advanced algorithms to optimize block construction for on-chain validation, thus maximizing gas fee revenues. BTCS also supports other blockchain networks by operating validator nodes and staking its crypto assets across multiple proof-of-stake networks, allowing crypto holders to delegate assets to BTCS-managed nodes. In addition, the Company has developed ChainQ, an AI-powered blockchain data analytics platform, which enhances user access and engagement within the blockchain ecosystem. Committed to innovation and adaptability, BTCS is strategically positioned to expand its blockchain operations and infrastructure beyond Ethereum as the ecosystem evolves. Explore how BTCS is revolutionizing blockchain infrastructure in the public markets by visiting www.btcs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this press release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding increasing revenue and our profit margins, sustainable growth and our ability to drive sustained stakeholder value. Words such as “may,” “might,” “will,” “should,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “continue,” “predict,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. While the Company believes these forward-looking statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on any such forward-looking statements, which are based on information available to us on the date of this release. These forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, including without limitation regulatory issues, unexpected issues with Builder+, unexpected issues with ChainQ, and the reluctance of validators to try or utilize our Builder+ product, as well as risks set forth in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 which was filed on March 21, 2024. Thus, actual results could be materially different. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.