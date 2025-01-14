Over 90% of Canadian students affected by education crisis, new survey finds

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE) has released initial findings from the first edition of their new pan-Canadian educator survey series, Parachute. The data paints a vivid picture of poor working and learning conditions across the country. The CTF/FCE urges ministries of Education to address the concerns underscored by teachers and educators and take action to strengthen provincial and territorial public education systems. Over 90% of Canadian K-12 students attend public schools: they, their teachers, and communities deserve proactive stewardship from Education ministers.

Parachute surveyed almost 5,000 education professionals, including teachers, principals, education assistants, and support workers. The initial results underscore five key issues at the heart of the crisis: 1) lack of ministerial support, 2) untenable working conditions, 3) class size and complexity, 4) rising incidents of violence and aggression, 5) overwork and lack of preparation time. The survey also collected over 800 testimonials detailing measures provincial and territorial governments could implement to improve Canada’s public education systems.

1. Lack of Support from Ministers of Education

Ministerial failure: A majority (63%) of educators deem their provincial or territorial ministries of Education as “not supportive at all,” highlighting widespread systemic neglect.



2. Untenable Working Conditions

Nearly 80% of educators report struggling to cope with unpredictable and mounting workloads. 70% cite poor working conditions as a major factor.

Lack of student support: A staggering 95% of educators observe that staff shortages are negatively impacting students. The most severe consequences include unmet academic needs and the erosion of specialized services and supports.

3. Overloaded and Complex Classrooms

Increased complexity : 77% of educators report that students’ needs have become “significantly more complex” compared to five years ago.

: 77% of educators report that students’ needs have become “significantly more complex” compared to five years ago. High-needs students : The number of high-need students without adequate support, along with the diversity of their needs, are the main factors contributing to classroom challenges.

: The number of high-need students without adequate support, along with the diversity of their needs, are the main factors contributing to classroom challenges. Special needs neglected: Students requiring special education support are being systematically left behind, exacerbating inequities in the classroom.



4. Rising Violence and Aggression

Unsafe environments : Over half (55%) of educators have experienced violence or aggression in the past year.

: Over half (55%) of educators have experienced violence or aggression in the past year. Inadequate responses: While 84% reported these incidents, only 25% indicated that appropriate actions were taken by health and safety committees or officers to address them. School administrators are overwhelmed.



5. Overwork and Insufficient Preparation Time

Excessive workloads : 73% of educators work more than 45 hours per week, with 35% exceeding 48 hours.

: 73% of educators work more than 45 hours per week, with 35% exceeding 48 hours. Unmanageable demands : Three quarters of educators report that their job demands have become less manageable over the past five years, and 20% describe them as “very unmanageable.”

: Three quarters of educators report that their job demands have become less manageable over the past five years, and 20% describe them as “very unmanageable.” Need for preparation time: 65% of educators identify increased preparation time as a top priority for improving working conditions.



Educators’ Recommendations to Improve Working Conditions

To address these pressing issues, educators have identified key provisions that would enhance working conditions and, subsequently, student outcomes:

Class size reductions : Supported by 75% of educators.

: Supported by 75% of educators. More education support staff : Supported by 71% of educators.

: Supported by 71% of educators. Class complexity provisions : Supported by 66% of educators.

: Supported by 66% of educators. More dedicated preparation time: Supported by 65% of educators.



Heidi Yetman, President of the CTF/FCE, underscores why Canadian parents, teachers, and students should be holding provincial and territorial governments accountable:

“Via the Parachute survey series, teachers and education workers have provided a clear roadmap for systemic reform. Dedicated student support and classrooms that are safe and manageable should be the norm, not the exception. Provincial and territorial governments are failing in their responsibility to both students and educators. Canada’s public education system is in a state of crisis; Ministers must address the evident and resolvable issues at hand.”

For more details, and to stay up to date with the Parachute survey series, please visit our website.

About the CTF/FCE

Founded in 1920, the CTF/FCE is a national alliance of provincial and territorial teachers’ organizations that represent over 365,000 teachers and education workers across Canada. The CTF/FCE is also an affiliate of Education International, which represents more than 32 million educators.

Media contact

Nika Quintao, Director of Public Affairs

Canadian Teachers’ Federation (CTF/FCE)

nquintao@ctf-fce.ca

Mobile: 613-688-4319