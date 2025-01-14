Integra LifeSciences Launches Integra Institute for Healthcare Professionals (HCPs)

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: IART), a leading global medical technology company, today announced the launch of its global medical education platform Integra Institute. This new digital resource is designed to elevate Integra’s medical education offerings in surgical, neurologic, ENT and regenerative care​ by enhancing professional development through a wealth of on-demand learning resources.

The Integra Institute platform is designed for healthcare providers (HCPs) in the United States and EMEA across multiple medical specialties, tailored to a variety of experience levels. The curated hub includes on-demand webinars on complex medical scenarios​, surgical videos showcasing the latest techniques and best practices​ and an events calendar for continuous learning and networking.

“Integra is a longstanding partner to HCPs who work on complex procedures with a profound impact on patients’ lives. We are proud to build on our strong partnerships with this community by developing a premier, one-stop-shop in professional education,” said Kristen Hedstrom, Integra’s vice president of professional education and divisional market access.

“HCPs often look for efficient, digital tools to stay up to date with the latest guidance in our fields and advance patient outcomes. I am excited about the Integra Institute and its facilitation of convenient learning and collaboration across the industry,” said Dr. Said Azoury, plastic and reconstructive surgeon and assistant professor of surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

Interested clinicians can explore the site by registering for an account at: institute.integralife.com.

About Integra LifeSciences

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com

