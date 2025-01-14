Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market Outlook 2025-2030, with Competitive Analysis of Bayer, Hindalco, Hindustan Copper, Bhagyanagar India, ABC Gas, Gujarat Mineral Development and Baroda Extrusion

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The copper ammonium carbonate market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.69%, reaching a market size of US$13.209 billion in 2030 from US$9.557 billion in 2025.



The copper ammonium carbonate market is characterized by its wide application as a fungicide in the agri-business, especially for crops but not limited to wheat, barley, and oats. This compound plays an important part in boosting the yield and quality of crops, which is a major concern considering the rise in food demand from a highly populated world.



The advantages associated with this compound have also caused its demand in certain industries. However, there is competition for the market from the green alternatives and a change in perception towards chemical fungicides in turn which will leave the farmers with no options but to evolve to organic farming practices.



The copper ammonium carbonate market is expected to grow significantly owing to several factors fueled by their extensive application use in industrial as well as agricultural sectors. With the rising demand for food, owing to the extensive increase in population growth and the diminishing of arable land, there is a need for efficient agricultural solutions such as copper ammonium carbonate.



Apart from its agricultural uses, copper ammonium carbonate is also widely used in the wood treatment process as well as in the recycling of copper from scrap metal. This usage of copper ammonium carbonate owing to its versatility nature is essential in enhancing the market appeal, especially in regions where there are robust agricultural activities.





Increasing Use of Copper Ammonium Carbonate in Agricultural Applications



The growing consumption of copper ammonium carbonate in agricultural input applications is a key factor in fostering market growth, especially in its use as a fungicide. This compound is an ideal mixture of crops such as wheat, barley, and oats that contain quite a large quantity of copper. As global food demand escalates, driven by a growing population and diminishing arable land, the need for effective agricultural solutions becomes paramount.



Copper ammonium carbonate fulfills this requirement by assisting in increasing the quantity and quality of the crops produced making it an essential tool for farmers aiming to maximize productivity under challenging conditions. Additionally, the substance is used synergistically with numerous other fungicides, which increases its utility and efficiency in the treatment of a range of crop pathogens.



The largest market for copper ammonium carbonate is in the Asia-Pacific region, with China and India positioned as the leaders because of their high attention to agricultural production and food security issues. Furthermore, the compound is useful in wood treatment as it prevents the decay of timber which adds another aspect to its market challenges.



Copper Ammonium Carbonate Market Geographical Outlook



Asia-Pacific region to dominate the copper ammonium carbonate market during the forecast period.



The major economies like China, Japan, India, and South Korea dominate the Asia-Pacific region. Some of the fastest-growing emerging economies are from this region such as ASEAN countries.



The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth owing to several factors such as the increasing consumption of agricultural and industrial applications from countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea. According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Affairs, China's agricultural productivity has witnessed an increase in the coming years with enhanced product supply capacity. Moreover, according to the research, China has held the number one position in the world in terms of its output of grains, vegetables, fruits, oil crops, poultry eggs, meat, and many others. Thus, it is imperative to say that the level of agricultural mechanization in China is on the increase. Additionally, according to the Observer Research Foundation, the agriculture industry in China has successfully met the challenge of feeding 1.4 billion people with 95% food self-sufficiency.



The APAC region has also witnessed certain challenges such as strict regulations on toxic agrochemicals along with the competition from eco-friendly alternation but overall it is imperative to say that the overall outlook for the APAC copper ammonium carbonate market remains positive and is further expected to grow. The region's strategic investments in agricultural advancements and infrastructure development are expected to sustain demand growth. As a result, APAC is not only leading in market share but is also expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period, reinforcing its critical role in the global copper ammonium carbonate landscape.



