Phosphate Ester Market and Company Analysis, Featuring LANXESS, Ajinomoto, Solvay, Clariant, Castrol, Dow Chemical, Ashland, Croda, Elementis, Schill+Seilacher, IsleChem, Chempri Oleochemicals & More

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Ester Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The phosphate ester market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising use of phosphate esters in hydraulic fluids and drilling operations, their increasing application in pesticides and fertilizers, expanding industrialization and infrastructure development, the need for fire-resistant and durable textiles, and the growing demand for specialty chemicals across various sectors.
Key trends for the forecast period include the development of advanced coatings with enhanced performance characteristics, continued research and development in chemical technologies, the superior properties of phosphate esters, innovations in phosphate ester formulations, and ongoing technological advancements.
The growth in industrial manufacturing activity is expected to drive the expansion of the phosphate ester market. Industrial manufacturing involves large-scale production using machinery, labor, and raw materials in a systematic and often automated process within factories or industrial plants. This increase in manufacturing is attributed to rising global demand and the expansion of infrastructure and supply chains in emerging markets. Phosphate esters are crucial in industrial manufacturing due to their effectiveness as flame retardants, lubricants, and plasticizers, which enhance safety and performance in various applications. For example, a report from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based non-ministerial department, revealed in July 2024 that UK manufacturers' product sales totaled $548.3 billion (£429.8 billion) in 2022. This represented a $36.22 billion (£28.4 billion) increase (7%) from $512.2 billion (£401.5 billion) in 2021. The food manufacturing sector was the largest contributor, accounting for 21% of total sales and seeing the most significant value increase, rising by $10.7 billion (£8.4 billion) (11%) to $112.77 billion (£88.4 billion). Thus, the rise in industrial manufacturing activity is propelling the growth of the phosphate ester market.
Leading companies in the phosphate esters market are focused on developing advanced products, such as high-performance phosphate methacrylate, which offers exceptional adhesion, durability, and flame-retardant properties. High-performance phosphate methacrylate is a specialized monomer used in advanced coatings and adhesives, known for its superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and flame retardancy. For instance, in February 2024, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, introduced VISIOMER HEMA-P 100. This unique phosphate methacrylate monomer delivers nonmigratory, long-lasting effects when incorporated into polymers, providing transparent flame retardancy, enhanced adhesion, and reduced corrosion. VISIOMER HEMA-P is versatile and applicable in wood, textiles, paper, direct-to-metal coatings, structural adhesives, waterproofing, and architectural cast PMMA, with its high monoester content ensuring optimal performance across various uses.
In February 2023, Solenis, a US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired the paper process chemicals business of Kolb Distribution Ltd., a unit of KLK Kolb Group. This acquisition allows Solenis to enhance its consumer solutions business by expanding its offerings and providing cost-effective solutions for EMEA pulp and paper customers. KLK Kolb Group, a Switzerland-based, includes phosphate esters in its product portfolio.
Major companies operating in the phosphate ester market are Exxon Mobil , BASF, Merck, Akzo Nobel, Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS Deutschland, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Solvay, Clariant, Castrol Limited, Dow Chemical Co., Stepan Company, Ashland Inc., Croda International, Elementis Plc, SCHILL+SEILACHER, Colonial Chemical, GRI Group Ltd., IsleChem, Chempri Oleochemicals, Lakeland Laboratories and Fortune Chemicals Ltd.
The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.
Markets Covered:
- By Type: Triaryl Phosphate Esters; Trialkyl Phosphate Esters; Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester; Other Types
- By Base Material: Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Phenol Based
- By Industry Vertical: Polymer And Plastic; Oil And Gas; Textile; Chemicals; Agriculture; Other Industry Verticals
- By Application: Lubricants; Fire Retardants; Surfactants; Hydraulic Fluids; Paints And Coating; Plasticizers; Pesticides; Hydraulic Fluids
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|175
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$1.77 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$2.46 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|8.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Phosphate Ester Market Characteristics
3. Phosphate Ester Market Trends and Strategies
4. Phosphate Ester Market - Macro Economic Scenario
5. Global Phosphate Ester Market Size and Growth
5.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market Drivers and Restraints
5.2. Global Phosphate Ester Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)
5.3. Global Phosphate Ester Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)
6. Phosphate Ester Market Segmentation
6.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Triaryl Phosphate Esters
- Trialkyl Phosphate Esters
- Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester
- Other Types
6.2. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Base Material, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Alcohol Based
- Ethoxylated Alcohol Based
- Ethoxylated Phenol Based
6.3. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Polymer and Plastic
- Oil and Gas
- Textile
- Chemicals
- Agriculture
- Other Industry Verticals
6.4. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
- Lubricants
- Fire Retardants
- Surfactants
- Hydraulic Fluids
- Paints and Coating
- Plasticizers
- Pesticides
- Hydraulic Fluids
7. Phosphate Ester Market Regional and Country Analysis
7.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
7.2. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion
8-29. Country Specific Phosphate Ester Market Analysis
30. Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
30.1. Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Landscape
30.2. Phosphate Ester Market Company Profiles
30.2.1. Exxon Mobil
30.2.2. BASF
30.2.3. Merck
30.2.4. Akzo Nobel
30.2.5. Eastman Chemical Company
31. Phosphate Ester Market - Other Major and Innovative Companies
31.1. LANXESS Deutschland GmbH
31.2. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.
31.3. Solvay
31.4. Clariant
31.5. Castrol Limited
31.6. Dow Chemical Co.
31.7. Stepan Company
31.8. Ashland Inc.
31.9. Croda International
31.10. Elementis
31.11. Schill+Seilacher
31.12. Colonial Chemical Inc.
31.13. GRI Group Ltd.
31.14. IsleChem
31.15. Chempri Oleochemicals
32. Global Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Benchmarking
33. Global Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Dashboard
34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Phosphate Ester Market
35. Phosphate Ester Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
35.1 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities
35.2 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities
35.3 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhgyt0
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment