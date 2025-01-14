Phosphate Ester Market and Company Analysis, Featuring LANXESS, Ajinomoto, Solvay, Clariant, Castrol, Dow Chemical, Ashland, Croda, Elementis, Schill+Seilacher, IsleChem, Chempri Oleochemicals & More

Dublin, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Phosphate Ester Market Report 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The phosphate ester market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $2.46 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.7%. The anticipated growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the rising use of phosphate esters in hydraulic fluids and drilling operations, their increasing application in pesticides and fertilizers, expanding industrialization and infrastructure development, the need for fire-resistant and durable textiles, and the growing demand for specialty chemicals across various sectors.

Key trends for the forecast period include the development of advanced coatings with enhanced performance characteristics, continued research and development in chemical technologies, the superior properties of phosphate esters, innovations in phosphate ester formulations, and ongoing technological advancements.





The growth in industrial manufacturing activity is expected to drive the expansion of the phosphate ester market. Industrial manufacturing involves large-scale production using machinery, labor, and raw materials in a systematic and often automated process within factories or industrial plants. This increase in manufacturing is attributed to rising global demand and the expansion of infrastructure and supply chains in emerging markets. Phosphate esters are crucial in industrial manufacturing due to their effectiveness as flame retardants, lubricants, and plasticizers, which enhance safety and performance in various applications. For example, a report from the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based non-ministerial department, revealed in July 2024 that UK manufacturers' product sales totaled $548.3 billion (£429.8 billion) in 2022. This represented a $36.22 billion (£28.4 billion) increase (7%) from $512.2 billion (£401.5 billion) in 2021. The food manufacturing sector was the largest contributor, accounting for 21% of total sales and seeing the most significant value increase, rising by $10.7 billion (£8.4 billion) (11%) to $112.77 billion (£88.4 billion). Thus, the rise in industrial manufacturing activity is propelling the growth of the phosphate ester market.



Leading companies in the phosphate esters market are focused on developing advanced products, such as high-performance phosphate methacrylate, which offers exceptional adhesion, durability, and flame-retardant properties. High-performance phosphate methacrylate is a specialized monomer used in advanced coatings and adhesives, known for its superior adhesion, corrosion resistance, and flame retardancy. For instance, in February 2024, Evonik Industries AG, a Germany-based specialty chemicals company, introduced VISIOMER HEMA-P 100. This unique phosphate methacrylate monomer delivers nonmigratory, long-lasting effects when incorporated into polymers, providing transparent flame retardancy, enhanced adhesion, and reduced corrosion. VISIOMER HEMA-P is versatile and applicable in wood, textiles, paper, direct-to-metal coatings, structural adhesives, waterproofing, and architectural cast PMMA, with its high monoester content ensuring optimal performance across various uses.



In February 2023, Solenis, a US-based specialty chemicals manufacturer, acquired the paper process chemicals business of Kolb Distribution Ltd., a unit of KLK Kolb Group. This acquisition allows Solenis to enhance its consumer solutions business by expanding its offerings and providing cost-effective solutions for EMEA pulp and paper customers. KLK Kolb Group, a Switzerland-based, includes phosphate esters in its product portfolio.



Major companies operating in the phosphate ester market are Exxon Mobil , BASF, Merck, Akzo Nobel, Eastman Chemical Company, LANXESS Deutschland, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Solvay, Clariant, Castrol Limited, Dow Chemical Co., Stepan Company, Ashland Inc., Croda International, Elementis Plc, SCHILL+SEILACHER, Colonial Chemical, GRI Group Ltd., IsleChem, Chempri Oleochemicals, Lakeland Laboratories and Fortune Chemicals Ltd.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.

Markets Covered:

By Type: Triaryl Phosphate Esters; Trialkyl Phosphate Esters; Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester; Other Types

By Base Material: Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Alcohol Based; Ethoxylated Phenol Based

By Industry Vertical: Polymer And Plastic; Oil And Gas; Textile; Chemicals; Agriculture; Other Industry Verticals

By Application: Lubricants; Fire Retardants; Surfactants; Hydraulic Fluids; Paints And Coating; Plasticizers; Pesticides; Hydraulic Fluids

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2024 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $1.77 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.46 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Phosphate Ester Market Characteristics



3. Phosphate Ester Market Trends and Strategies



4. Phosphate Ester Market - Macro Economic Scenario



5. Global Phosphate Ester Market Size and Growth

5.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market Drivers and Restraints

5.2. Global Phosphate Ester Historic Market Size and Growth, 2018-2023, Value ($ Billion)

5.3. Global Phosphate Ester Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2023-2028, 2033F, Value ($ Billion)



6. Phosphate Ester Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Type, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Triaryl Phosphate Esters

Trialkyl Phosphate Esters

Alkyl Aryl Phosphate Ester

Other Types

6.2. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Base Material, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Alcohol Based

Ethoxylated Alcohol Based

Ethoxylated Phenol Based

6.3. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Industry Vertical, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Polymer and Plastic

Oil and Gas

Textile

Chemicals

Agriculture

Other Industry Verticals

6.4. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Segmentation by Application, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

Lubricants

Fire Retardants

Surfactants

Hydraulic Fluids

Paints and Coating

Plasticizers

Pesticides

Hydraulic Fluids

7. Phosphate Ester Market Regional and Country Analysis

7.1. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Split by Region, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Phosphate Ester Market, Split by Country, Historic and Forecast, 2018-2023, 2023-2028F, 2033F, $ Billion



8-29. Country Specific Phosphate Ester Market Analysis



30. Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

30.1. Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Landscape

30.2. Phosphate Ester Market Company Profiles

30.2.1. Exxon Mobil

30.2.2. BASF

30.2.3. Merck

30.2.4. Akzo Nobel

30.2.5. Eastman Chemical Company



31. Phosphate Ester Market - Other Major and Innovative Companies

31.1. LANXESS Deutschland GmbH

31.2. Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

31.3. Solvay

31.4. Clariant

31.5. Castrol Limited

31.6. Dow Chemical Co.

31.7. Stepan Company

31.8. Ashland Inc.

31.9. Croda International

31.10. Elementis

31.11. Schill+Seilacher

31.12. Colonial Chemical Inc.

31.13. GRI Group Ltd.

31.14. IsleChem

31.15. Chempri Oleochemicals



32. Global Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Benchmarking



33. Global Phosphate Ester Market Competitive Dashboard



34. Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Phosphate Ester Market



35. Phosphate Ester Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

35.1 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

35.2 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

35.3 Phosphate Ester Market in 2028 - Growth Strategies



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mhgyt0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment