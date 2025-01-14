OMNIQ Secures $1M in New Purchase Orders from Key Logistics and Manufacturing Partner

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OMNIQ Corp. (OTCMKTS: OMQS), a leader in AI-powered solutions for logistics, smart city applications, and public safety, has announced $1 million in new purchase orders from a long-term partner in the logistics and manufacturing sector. This significant milestone underscores OMNIQ's commitment to delivering advanced, reliable technology solutions to its valued customers.

Highlights of the Announcement:

The new purchase orders include OMNIQ’s advanced hardware and service agreements designed to enhance operational efficiency.

Service agreements are expected to contribute recurring revenue, reinforcing OMNIQ’s financial stability and long-term growth strategy.

This collaboration reflects the increasing trust in OMNIQ’s solutions, bolstering the Company's position as a key partner in the logistics and manufacturing industries.



Strategic Advances Supporting This Partnership:

OMNIQ’s proprietary AI-driven solutions enable seamless integration of hardware and software, improving operational efficiencies in logistics and manufacturing.

The Company’s advanced service agreements provide ongoing support and enhanced functionality, ensuring sustained performance and value for customers.

OMNIQ’s dedication to delivering reliable, high-quality technology has solidified its role as a trusted long-term partner in mission-critical environments.



Shai Lustgarten, President and CEO of OMNIQ, expressed his enthusiasm about this achievement:

"This order represents another vote of confidence in our AI-powered solutions and long-standing commitment to operational excellence. By deepening our partnerships, we continue to innovate and deliver value, further positioning OMNIQ as a leader in automation and efficiency within critical industries."

OMNIQ’s diverse portfolio, including advanced AI algorithms for automated identification and management, empowers its customers to streamline operations while meeting modern challenges in logistics, manufacturing, and beyond.

ABOUT OMNIQ

OMNIQ Corp. (OTCQB: OMQS) provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions that use patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver real time object identification, tracking, surveillance, and monitoring for the Supply Chain Management, Public Safety, and Traffic Management applications. The technology and services provided by the Company help clients move people, and objects and manage big data safely and securely through airports, warehouses, schools, and national borders and in many other applications and environments.

OMNIQ’s customers include government agencies and leading Fortune 500 companies from several sectors, including manufacturing, retail, distribution, food and beverage, transportation and logistics, healthcare, and oil, gas, and chemicals. Since 2014, annual revenues have more than doubled, reaching $81 million in 2023, from clients in more than 40 countries.

The Company currently addresses several billion-dollar markets with double-digit growth, including the Global Smart City & Public Safety markets.

For more information about OMNIQ and its suite of AI-driven solutions, please visit www.OMNIQ.com or contact ir@omniq.com.

