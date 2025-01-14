North Texas Food Bank to Mark 25th Anniversary of Empty Bowls Fundraiser on February 27

Dallas, TX, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is set to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its Empty Bowls fundraiser on Thursday, February 27, 2025, from 6 – 9 p.m. at the Perot Family Campus in Plano. Presented by Kroger, the event will feature bowl-friendly dishes from top local chefs, drinks, and the opportunity to select a handcrafted bowl made by local artisans. The event serves as a poignant reminder that not everyone’s bowl is full, and together, we can work to fill the bowls of those in need.

“We invite you to join us as we commemorate 25 years of Empty Bowls, an event that has raised critical funds to advance our mission of closing the hunger gap in North Texas, thanks to our presenting sponsor, Kroger,” said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “Through this event, we’ve provided over 8 million meals to children, families, and older adults facing hunger. Kroger’s ongoing support—through food donations, funding, and partnership—has been a key driver of our success and a true example of community collaboration.”

Culinary Talent at the Event

Serving as the celebrity chef for this milestone event is Brian Luscher, Director of Culinary Operations for 33 Restaurant Group, a vibrant family of restaurants that include Suburban Yacht Club, Cadillac Pizza Pub, The Yard in McKinney, Taverna Rossa Craft Pizza and Beer in Plano and Southlake, Union Bear Brewing Co. in Plano, Denton and soon to be McKinney, Heritage Pizza and Taproom in The Colony, and Seager & Sons in Plano. Luscher is also renowned for his work at The Grape, a beloved Dallas bistro that closed in 2019 after nearly five decades. His commitment to innovative, high-quality cuisine makes him a standout at this year’s Empty Bowls event.

Supporting the Fight Against Hunger

All proceeds from Empty Bowls will support the North Texas Food Bank’s programs, helping address the region’s growing hunger crisis. Texas leads the nation in the number of people facing hunger, with nearly 664,000 individuals in the 12 counties served by NTFB unsure where their next meal will come from—40% of whom are children. The hunger crisis in North Texas is equivalent to the populations of cities like Boston or Las Vegas.

“Kroger is honored to once again serve as the presenting sponsor of Empty Bowls,” said John Votava, Director of Corporate Affairs for Kroger’s Dallas Division. “As part of our Zero Hunger Zero Waste social and environmental impact plan, Kroger provides millions of meals and essential resources each year to the North Texas Food Bank, ensuring our neighbors have access to fresh, nutritious food.”

Ticket Information

Tickets to the Empty Bowls event for 21-and-older people can be purchased for $100. Each ticket sold helps NTFB provide 300 meals for neighbors facing hunger. To purchase tickets, go to https://ntfb.org/emptybowls/.

“We are incredibly grateful for the ongoing support of our sponsors, including Kroger, Ewing Buick GMC, MUFG Bank, 4Change Energy, Scout & Cellar, NBC 5/Telemundo 39, AlphaGraphics and Mark H. Kleinman,” Cunningham added. “Their contributions, along with the partnership of Chef Brian Luscher, local chefs, Trinity Ceramics, the Dallas Area Woodturners, and local artisans, are crucial in raising awareness and funding to help us close the hunger gap in North Texas.”

Sponsorships Still Available

Empty Bowls sponsorships are still available. For more information, please email corporate@ntfb.org.

About the North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 100 million nutritious meals annually to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit www.ntfb.org or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

