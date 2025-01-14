Channel Factory Receives TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal

CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Channel Factory, the global brand suitability and contextual advertising platform, has today announced that it has received the Brand Safety Certified Seal from TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) for its global operations.

The TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is a global initiative designed to significantly reduce the risk of advertising misplacement on digital media of all types, upholding brand safety and protecting the integrity of digital advertising. Achieving the seal demonstrates Channel Factory’s high brand safety standards and approach to high-precision targeting with contextually relevant advertising.

“With millions of videos flooding our daily lives across social platforms, context is critical—especially for advertisers. At Channel Factory, we leverage advanced tools and proprietary technology to ensure ads reach the right audiences at the right time, placed alongside content that aligns with a brand's values while avoiding anything unsuitable for their reputation,” said Anudit Vikram, Chief Product Officer at Channel Factory. “Being certified through the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program underscores our unwavering commitment to delivering meaningful, impactful impressions while adhering to the highest industry standards for brand safety.”

“The TAG Brand Safety Certified Program serves the entire digital advertising supply chain, promoting the flow of advertising budgets to participants in digital advertising who uphold the industry’s trusted standards for Brand Safety,” said Mike Zaneis, CEO at TAG. “We are pleased to recognize Channel Factory for achieving the TAG Brand Safety Certified Seal and supporting our common efforts to raise brand safety standards and protect all participants in the advertising industry.”

Certification in the TAG Brand Safety Certified Program is completed through an independent, third-party auditor to review and validate that the company has achieved full compliance with the Brand Safety Certified Guidelines. The Alliance for Audited Media (AAM) conducted the Channel Factory audit. These audits are then reviewed for compliance by TAG before a seal is certified. Additionally, companies must complete quarterly brand safety audits to ensure compliance over the course of the year.

For more information about Channel Factory, please visit http://www.channelfactory.com.

About TAG

TAG (Trustworthy Accountability Group) is the global certification program to strengthen safety and transparency in digital advertising. For nearly a decade, TAG's seal programs have demonstrated their effectiveness in minimizing fraudulent traffic, sharing threat intelligence, protecting brand safety, and increasing transparency. TAG's 700+ member companies include the world's largest and most influential brands, agencies, publishers, and ad tech providers. TAG is the first and only Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry. For more information on TAG, please visit tagtoday.net.

About Channel Factory

Channel Factory is a global technology and data platform that optimizes business performance and enhances brand reputation through ethical and effective contextual targeting. Utilizing proprietary AI and brand suitability technologies, Channel Factory ensures ads are placed on brand-safe, contextually relevant content across YouTube, CTV platforms, and social media, including Meta and TikTok. Through its conscious media planning, Channel Factory is committed to promoting sustainability, diversity, and positive content, helping brands achieve their goals while fostering a healthier digital ecosystem.

Channel Factory has a presence in 31 countries across the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and ANZ, providing advertisers with IAB standard category lists and customized content options in 49+ languages.