Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase to Highlight Transformative Payment Industry Use Cases

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity & Access Forum invites payment industry professionals to attend its highly anticipated Mobile Driver’s License (mDL) Technology Showcase, an event designed to explore the groundbreaking potential of mDLs in the financial sector and beyond. Mobile driver’s licenses offer tremendous opportunities for combatting fraud, improving operational efficiency and securing transactions while offering users control over their data.

Co-located with the 2025 Identity & Payments Summit in San Diego, the mDL Technology Showcase will take place on February 24, 2025. It will bring together key stakeholders to demonstrate real-world mDL use cases and educate attendees looking to kickstart their mDL implementation journey.

To register for the showcase, visit: https://www.stasummit.com/pricing/

Tickets can be purchased individually or bundled with admission to the Identity & Payments Summit.

Engage and interact with authentic mDLs

Join industry peers as the benefits of mDLs take center stage! The showcase will give attendees an up-close look at how the technology is being used in compliance with the ISO/IEC 18013-5 and 18013-7 standards. Relying parties (RPs) -- including retailers, law enforcement, banks and government agencies-- will get a chance to network with mDL issuers, wallet providers and mDL reader manufacturers to discuss the implementation process based on specific use cases.

The following payments-focused use cases will be demonstrated:

Banking & Financial Institutions: Online onboarding (IDV, mKYC), in-person customer verification, freeze or unfreeze credit reports





Retail & Payments: Fraud prevention, buy online pickup in store (BOPIS), loyalty program onboarding, store credit card sign-up





: Fraud prevention, buy online pickup in store (BOPIS), loyalty program onboarding, store credit card sign-up Age Verification Purchases: Alcohol sales, stadium concessions, cannabis purchases at POS (ID, medical)



“If you want to gain a deeper understanding of the value proposition of mDLs, including their impact on fraud risk, compliance requirements and return on investment (ROI), this is the place to be,” said Sandy Mayfield, managing director of the Identity & Access Forum. “This is not a sales event; it is a collaborative environment where attendees can see how the mDL ecosystem is evolving and shaping the future of secure identity.”

Interactive Opportunities for Participants

Attendees who are interested in leading a use case demonstration can secure a table at the event. Each table (or team) will work collaboratively to define real-world requirements and demonstrate the practical implementation of mDLs. Individual participants can be matched to teams, ensuring that all attendees have the opportunity to contribute.

To secure a table for your team or register an mDL use case, visit: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/QLDMHTW.

The mDL Technology Showcase is sponsored by OneProof and promises to be an essential event for payment professionals looking to stay at the forefront of identity innovation.

About the Identity and Access Forum

The Identity and Access Forum is a cooperative, cross-industry body dedicated to advancing the adoption and development of secure identification including physical and logical access. Through the collaborative efforts of a diverse group of stakeholders and the publication of educational resources, the Forum advocates for market adoption of trusted, user-centric and interoperable digital identities to ensure safe and seamless access to services across all interactions. Areas of focus are identity credentials such as mobile drivers’ licenses and IDs for provisioning, IoT security and access control, among others. The organization operates within the Secure Technology Alliance, an association that encompasses all aspects of secure digital technologies.



About the Secure Technology Alliance

The Secure Technology Alliance is the digital security industry’s premier association. Through its U.S. Payments Forum, Identity and Access Forum and its collaborative working groups, the Alliance fosters open dialogue among industry stakeholders to explore and develop secure technology innovations in the payments, identity and access markets. By collaborating on education and guidance, the Alliance helps enable efficient, timely and effective implementation of large-scale, disruptive technologies.

