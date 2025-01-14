Epiq Announces Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ and Epiq AI Labs

Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ software and services automate more than 80 percent of traditional review processes and complete reviews up to 90 percent faster than TAR or linear review

Epiq AI Labs builds new AI technology to address legal industry challenges

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq announced today the formation of Epiq AI Labs and the availability of Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ software and review services in the Epiq Service Cloud. Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ automates more than 80 percent of traditional eDiscovery processes and completes reviews up to 90 percent faster than TAR or linear review, with up to 4000x throughput, including large and complex datasets.

Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ simultaneously reviews data for issues, privilege, and responsiveness, using prompts and models automatically created from review protocols. Without repeating workflows, the software connects information across data sets to form insights that could not have been discovered using natural language search within individual documents. Clients gain speed to knowledge, plus the ability to analyze up to 500,000 documents per hour.

Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ is available on a per-matter basis with predictable pricing that includes unlimited prompts and protocols without triggering additional fees. This offering is also available for Epiq Managed Services clients on a contractual basis and can be applied across their matter portfolio.

“We have used the Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ program on many different projects,” said Matthew Schwartz, a Partner at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP. “It significantly reduces the volume of documents we need to have first-level reviewed and the time it takes to do so. The high confidence scores that we have seen when using the program, as well as its ability to extract information quickly from the documents, allows our teams to work faster and more efficiently.”

In addition, Epiq announced Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ Review Services where corporate legal departments and law firms collaborate with Epiq AI consultants, review managers, and teams to expedite review using Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™. Clients work with Epiq teams to validate AI results using reviewers with expertise in practice areas such as antitrust, white collar, securities, financial services, pharmaceutical, automotive, healthcare, energy, technology, and insurance.

Epiq AI Labs is a community of technologists, academics, and industry leaders focused on building foundational technology. Epiq AI Labs is led by Igor Labutov and Bishan Yang, who have doctorate degrees in Computer Engineering and Computer Science from Cornell. They both recently joined Epiq as Vice Presidents following the Epiq acquisition of their start-up Laer AI in 2024.

With extensive AI research and software development experience, Epiq AI Labs will develop AI technologies that solve the challenging and pressing problems in large-scale data understanding and legal service delivery. The community is dedicated to educating the market about the potential and limitations of AI technology and help organizations make effective AI business strategies.

Labutov and Yang welcome Cornell University’s Center for Data Science for Enterprise & Society to Epiq AI Labs as a founding member.

“It is great to build on our earlier relationships with Epiq and with Labutov and Yang, since Cornell was the incubator of their work,” said David Shmoys, Laibe/Acheson Professor and Director of the Center. “This work can now enter an entirely new phase as we look forward to collaborating with this impressive group.”

"The availability of Epiq AI Discovery Assistant™ software and services and Epiq AI Labs builds on years of data, analytics, and AI developments," said Eric Crawley, Senior Vice President of Legal Solutions at Epiq. "With Microsoft and Amazon (AWS) capabilities, access to proprietary Epiq AI technologies, services, and applications, including custom AI application development, our clients can leverage AI across their entire legal services management focus."

