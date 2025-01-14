





Press release

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

AMA unveils groundbreaking AI innovations to empower frontline workers

Harnessing AI for actionable knowledge, seamless collaboration, and enhanced security.

Rennes, France - January 14, 2025 - AMA, (ISIN GB00BNKGC5 - mnemo ALAMA), a global leader in productivity solutions for the connected frontline workforce, is proud to announce a suite of cutting-edge AI-driven innovations designed to transform operations, empower professionals, and streamline collaboration across industries. These advancements mark a significant step forward in the evolution of AMA’s AI-powered solutions tailored to frontline needs.

1. Merlin, AI assistant: Relevant video retrievals and precise answers

Merlin, AMA’s AI-powered assistant, empowers frontline workers with precise, context-aware video responses and real-time insights. Whether troubleshooting machinery, conducting inspections, or training new hires, Merlin has the ability to provide immediate access to relevant video sequences when and where they are needed most. This intelligent assistant adapts to the daily challenges of frontline professionals, boosting efficiency, accuracy, and confidence.

Example: A technician repairing an air conditioner encounters an unfamiliar issue. By asking Merlin, he instantly receives the relevant video tutorial sequence for the specific model, saving time and ensuring a quick and reliable resolution.

2. Live translation: Break down language barriers











Communication knows no boundaries with AMA’s live translation. This advanced feature delivers real-time multilingual communication through both speech-to-text and speech-to-speech translation options. Teams collaborating across geographies and languages can now overcome linguistic barriers to facilitate skill sharing and decision-making.









Example: During a multinational factory audit, team members from different countries collaborate in real-time using XpertEye. Live translation ensures everyone’s input is understood, enabling productive discussions without delays.

3. AI Report: Capture, analyze, and act

AI Report enables organizations to record XpertEye sessions and effortlessly generate actionable insights. Users can access:

Session summaries: Concise, clear overviews of activities.

Multilingual transcripts: Organized by chapters and topics to enhance clarity.

Action points: Highlighted tasks and priorities for swift follow-up.

Customizable reports: Tailor prompts, formats, and content to align with specific workflows and organizational needs.

By simplifying complex data and enabling detailed yet streamlined reporting, AI Report saves time and strengthens accountability. It is an essential tool for enhancing efficiency and decision-making in today’s fast-paced work environments.

Example: The entire session is recorded using XpertEye during a factory machinery inspection. Once the session concludes, AI Report generates a comprehensive summary, highlighting critical maintenance steps and providing a multilingual report that can be easily shared with international teams for swift action.

4. Full-body anonymization: Protect privacy without compromise

AMA prioritizes privacy and security with its full- body anonymization feature. This technology ensures compliance with privacy regulations without hindering operational performance by blurring personal identifiers while preserving critical visual elements, such as hand movements or tools.

Example: A manufacturing plant uses XpertEye video recordings for training purposes. Full-body anonymization blurs the workers’ identities while maintaining clear visibility of placements and tool usage, ensuring effective learning while protecting privacy.







Driving AI-powered transformation for the frontline

“At AMA, we are committed to equipping frontline workers with the tools they need to excel in their roles,” said Nicolas Chevassu, Director of R&D at AMA. “These new AI-driven innovations underscore our focus on actionable knowledge, seamless communication, and unmatched security. With solutions like Merlin and AI Report, organizations can unlock new levels of productivity, collaboration, and compliance. By combining advanced AI capabilities with real-world applications, AMA continues to redefine the possibilities for frontline workforce efficiency.”

Guillaume Campion, VP Sales and Partnerships at AMA, added: “The integration of these AI innovations into XpertEye reflects our commitment to meeting the evolving needs of our customers. These solutions are not just visionary; they are practical, impactful, and ready to be deployed. By addressing real-world challenges with cutting-edge technology, we’re enabling our customers to achieve greater agility and success in their operations.”

About AMA

AMA provides a powerful and secure productivity application, designed to elevate frontline worker’s performance. Our mission is to transform how organizations operate by leveraging advanced technologies such as assisted Reality (aR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI) to enable collaboration, streamline data collection, and enhance knowledge sharing.

We are proud to be B Corp certified, affirming our dedication to meeting the highest social and environmental performance standards, transparency, and accountability. Our commitment to excellence is further demonstrated by our ISO27001 certification, ensuring the highest level of information security management.

Our global presence enables us to reach customers across all time zones and geographic locations, providing consistent support and expertise wherever needed.

AMA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris (GB00BNKGZC51 - ALAMA). For more information, visit amaxperteye.com.

Corporate press

Esther Duval

+33 689 182 343

esther.duval@ama.bzh





Attachment