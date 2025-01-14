CrashPlan Partners with Ontrack to Deliver Enhanced Data Resiliency to Over 50,000 Businesses

MINNEAPOLIS, Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrashPlan, the leader in data protection and resiliency, today announced a new partnership with data management and recovery provider Ontrack. Through this partnership, Ontrack will offer its 50,000+ customers discounted access to CrashPlan’s industry-leading data backup solutions to strengthen data resiliency for businesses of all sizes.

CrashPlan was selected as Ontrack’s preferred vendor for endpoint backup, beating out several competitors to participate in this strategic partnership. With cleanroom facilities worldwide and engineering expertise in every major global region, small businesses and Fortune 100 companies alike count on Ontrack for data recovery and restoration. Ontrack customers, who often turn to the company after experiencing data loss events, will now be able to proactively prevent future incidents with CrashPlan. As part of the agreement, Ontrack will offer a special 10% discount on CrashPlan's backup solutions with every drive they ship to clients.

“Data loss events are inevitable, and businesses today need every pathway to recovery that can minimize downtime and financial impact,” said Christine Schaefer, Chief Marketing Officer for CrashPlan. “Our partnership with Ontrack means their customers can recover from setbacks faster, and enjoy greater peace of mind knowing they’re better protected from future disruptions.”

CrashPlan is especially valuable in ransomware recovery, where it enables users to restore data from a clean, pre-infection state. By backing up data every fifteen minutes and retaining multiple file versions, businesses can quickly recover and avoid major business interruptions in the event of ransomware attacks.

CrashPlan also minimizes end-user downtime with its self-service recovery feature, allowing employees to recover lost or deleted files without IT intervention. This reduces the burden on IT teams, enabling them to focus on more critical business tasks while employees quickly restore their own data and get back to work.

CrashPlan’s secure, scalable backup solutions allow users to back up critical files on every device to the CrashPlan cloud, with tunable version retention to meet customer needs. This partnership will provide Ontrack customers with access to CrashPlan Essential, Professional, and Enterprise plans, with options for both 1-year and 2-year subscriptions.

To learn more or to sign up for CrashPlan’s services through Ontrack, visit: https://www.crashplan.com/ontrack/

About CrashPlan

CrashPlan provides cyber-ready data resilience and governance in a single platform for organizations whose ideas power their revenue. With its comprehensive backup and recovery capabilities for data stored on servers, on endpoint devices, and in SaaS applications, CrashPlan’s solutions are trusted by entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses of all sizes worldwide. From ransomware recovery and breaches to migrations and legal holds, CrashPlan’s suite of products ensures the safety and compliance of your data without disruption.

About Ontrack

Ontrack provides technology-driven services and solutions to help legal, corporate and government entities as well as consumers manage, recover, search, analyze, review and produce data efficiently and cost-effectively. In addition to its award-winning suite of software, Ontrack provides data recovery, data destruction, electronic discovery, consulting and document review. For more information about Ontrack and its offerings please visit http://www.ontrack.com

