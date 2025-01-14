ITS Logistics Partners with TAT; Wraps Two Trailers to Promote Awareness

RENO, Nev., Jan. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics is proud to announce its sponsorship of TAT (formerly Truckers Against Trafficking), an organization dedicated to raising awareness in the fight against human trafficking. In addition to its Silver-level sponsorship, ITS Logistics has designed and wrapped two of its trailers to promote a powerful message: "Anyone can be a victim of human trafficking. Be Aware. Make the call. Save lives."

“As a leading logistics provider, we understand our vital role in not only moving goods across the country, but also in helping the communities we serve through strategic partnerships," said Mike Crawford, ITS Logistics Chief Operations Officer. "By partnering with TAT and wrapping a few of our trailers, we are committed to leveraging our resources, network, and visibility in key markets to raise awareness, provide training, and ultimately make a lasting impact on this critical issue.”

Aside from wrapping trailers, ITS Logistics will incorporate TAT’s training broadly into their company’s education program as part of the onboarding process, equipping, not only drivers, but also warehouse associates, brokers, and office staff across the organization with the knowledge and tools to recognize and respond to potential trafficking situations. The company will also be posting education and awareness signage in driver reception areas in all its distribution and fulfillment centers across North America.

“We are deeply grateful to ITS Logistics for being an outstanding partner in the fight against human trafficking,” stated Heather Fry, TAT director of Industry Training. “Their support and dedication are invaluable in spreading awareness of a horrific crime and helping to protect the most vulnerable populations.”

TAT, established in 2009, empowers members of key industries to combat human trafficking through education and mobilization. The organization provides training for truck drivers, transportation workers, and law enforcement to recognize and report signs of human trafficking on the road. The partnership with ITS Logistics will amplify TAT’s message and further extend their outreach across the country.

For more information on TAT and how you can get involved, visit TAT’s website.

About ITS Logistics

ITS Logistics is one of North America's fastest-growing, asset-based modern 3PLs, providing solutions for the industry’s most complicated supply chain challenges. With a people-first culture committed to excellence, the company relentlessly strives to deliver unmatched value through best-in-class service, expertise, and innovation. The ITS Logistics portfolio features North America's #19 asset-lite freight brokerage, the #12 drayage and intermodal solution, a top 50 dedicated fleet, an innovative cloud-based technology ecosystem, and a nationwide distribution and fulfillment network.

About TAT

TAT is a 501(c)3 that educates, equips, empowers and mobilizes key industries and agencies to combat human trafficking. TAT accomplishes this by saturating trucking and related industries with TAT materials; partnering with law enforcement and government agencies to facilitate the investigation of human trafficking; and marshalling the resources of our partners to combat this crime.

Media Contact

Amber Good

LeadCoverage

amber@leadcoverage.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c89d4a77-01cc-4cb2-9a94-dd58d99bc4f7